Inevitably, the school run comes with its fair share of stress. From de-icing the car in the mornings (when you’re already late), to throwing together last-minute school lunches and trying to get the kids dressed and out the door on time, the to-do list is long — and that’s before even considering what to wear. Finding easy, grab-and-go outfits for the school run that are comfortable enough for daily errands yet smart enough for informal meetings can feel like hard work. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

For those on the lookout for low-lift yet stylish outfit formulas that work just as well at the school gates as they do in Monday morning meetings or running errands, we’ve gathered special insight from content creator Tijan Serena Mazour.

Known for her impeccable style — mixing beautiful investment pieces with savvy high-street finds — the mum of three shares daily content on social media, offering trusted advice on how to style every capsule wardrobe pieces to make the most of your closet while staying comfortable and stylish.

Below, find Mazour’s top formulas to save now and recreate for effortless morning styling, plus her expert tips.

Leather trousers + Checked blazer

Whether you're heading straight to the office after the morning drop-off or simply looking to get a head start on your day, Mazour's leather trousers and checked blazer look offers a perfectly polished vibe for any cold winter day.

"I love getting dressed up for my school run. I often head straight out to meetings or events as soon as my kids are in school, and struggle to feel energised if I'm not properly turned out. I just don't feel ready for the day in sweatpants," she says. "I feel I'm able to hustle my kids into school on time if I feel my best and put together."

Fair Isle knit + Denim

Focusing on maintaining an outfit formula she credits as her 'uniform', Mansour reaches for her favourite elevated basics daily, all of which include a great pair of denim, a cosy knit, and a warm padded jacket. "I am almost always in jeans, typically Citizens of Humanity or Agolde, with a cashmere jumper or knit of sorts, and some boots, " she adds.

Belted jacket + Loafers

Following on from her aforementioned uniform, she also pairs straight-leg jeans with a belted jacket for a smarter every day silhouette.

For this look, Mazour has also leaned into high-low styling, a method she uses to create outfits that mix both high-street and designer pieces, on this occasion mixing a luxe Vanessa Bruno jacket with Tony Bianco loafers. Looking to replicate this high-low approach, she recommends the following.

"I love Massimo Dutti or Khaite for boots. I have a vast jacket and coat wardrobe, which helps spice up my looks in the cooler months. For high-low mixing, I have a fair amount of Zara that I throw in with niche brands like With Nothing Underneath.

Maxi coat + Embellished handbag

To brighten up any cold, gloomy January day, Mazour shares that she often gravitates towards colourful knits and detailed handbags. On this occasion, she paired a chunky cardigan from Aligne with a brown maxi coat and a suede hobo bag from L'Atelier featuring a bejewelled strap.

Beanie + Statement coat

One of her favourites for chic outerwear is a longline pony coat by Paris-based Nour Hammour paired with a casual & Other Stories beanie and Adidas Tokyo trainers. Proving that a statement coat is sometimes all you need to add polish to an otherwise casual outfit.