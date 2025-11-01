Andrea's It List: 7 Key Pieces to Build Your Winter Wardrobe
Building blocks for the ultimate winter capsule
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
This week’s sudden temperature drop drove me to unpack my comforting cashmere and proper winter coat. I’ve been in denial about the arrival of winter over the past few weeks optimistically throwing on my go-to linen dress and blazer combo and hoping for the best. But this week, as I put on my black opaque tights for the first time this season, I had to admit, it's time to embrace my winter wardrobe.
The weather is unpredictable this time of year so it's a good idea to have a reliable roster of classic pieces you can wear on rotation. I have a few staples that I return to year after year. These are not trend-focussed, but timeless building blocks that will stand the test of time.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
Invest in a pair of ankle boots that tread the line between a Cowboy and Chelsea style and they'll never go out of style. These Russell and Bromley ones also come in brown suede and are versatile enough to pair perfectly with jeans, your favorite office slacks and any length skirt or dress.
The cashmere triangle scarf is everywhere again this year and for good reason. It combines style with comfort and is light and breathable for the commute. I love this super soft grey one from Rise and Fall, which can be worn multiple ways and will add interest to any outfit.
Denim is reliably warm for winter. I like a pair of jeans with a little stretch for comfort and a wide-leg like the arch or barrel, which feels more of a statement than a straight leg. This style is becoming a classic. I pair these ones with ankle boots and cashmere all winter.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
You may think it's a bit early to mention the C word but over at Marie Claire, the team have been immersed in all things Christmas this week as they put the finishing touches to our most comprehensive gift guide to date. Browse our curated edit of the most covetable presents of 2025 - from fashion to beauty, wellness to food and drink. Whether you're gifting for someone special or treating yourself, there's plenty to inspire you including this gorgeous mixed metal bangle by Missoma - just one of my favorite picks from the Gifts for Her guide.
