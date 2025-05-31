All the Cool Girls are Relying on This Nostaglic Top Style for Effortless Summer Vibes

If you thought the style set had finally grown bored of bringing Noughties trends back into the mainstream, I’ve got news for you—they’re not done yet. You see, the return of warm weather hasn’t just brought with it a renewed appreciation for our summer wardrobes, it’s also given those in the fashion know a chance to dive into a whole new season of Y2K style.

I’m not just talking euro summer -inspired tiered skirts and Bardot tops (although those are still huge after last year’s resurgence)—this year, we’re looking deep into the archives for inspiration, and there’s one particular summer top style all the cool girls have given the 2025 seal of approval... Get ready, because the scarf top is officially back.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you don’t remember the scarf top from its Y2K heyday, allow me to remind you how it’s done. Starting with a traditional square scarf, you fold it in half to create a triangle shape. It’s then wrapped around the body like a bandeau top and knotted at the back to secure it. While it can be styled in many different ways, depending on how you twist and knot the scarf, it’s this most simple styling method that everyone’s gravitating towards this year for a seriously effortless, chic summer look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But, why are we all so scarf top obsessed right now? Well, while the piece has its origins in the early 2000s, we actually owe its resurgence to a far more recent event. At Miu Miu’s Autumn/Winter show earlier this year, the fashion house’s army of street stylers arrived outside in various iterations of the triangle top.

And, because where the Miu Miu girls lead everyone else inevitably follows, it wasn’t long before the celebs were on board too. Both Sydney Sweeney and Kim Kardashian have been spotted in scarf tops in recent months, not to mention a whole host of stylish influencers and industry insiders.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, how are we wearing the scarf top in 2025? For easy summer dressing, pair a silk or satin scarf top with light linen trousers or a sheer skirt. The combination will not only feel incredibly easy to wear but also give off a relaxed vibe, that's just what we want to channel in the warmer weather.

Alternatively, for something more unexpected, I’d suggest looking to the Miu Miu girls once again. This season, it isn’t just silk and bandana style scarves that are trending—canvas, denim and cotton scarf tops are also all making an appearance, offering a modern twist on the nostalgic piece. Outside the Miu Miu show, these more structured styles were paired with matching skirts and trousers for a coordinated look that's looks more considered but no less effortless.

If you don’t have a scarf top hidden in the back of your wardrobe, I’m assuming by now you’ll be ready to get your hands on one. And luckily, there are so many incredible scarf tops available from both our favourite designer brands and on the high street. Keep scrolling to see and shop them for yourself…