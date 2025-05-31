All the Cool Girls are Relying on This Nostaglic Top Style for Effortless Summer Vibes
The Noughties-era scarf top has had a new-season makeover
If you thought the style set had finally grown bored of bringing Noughties trends back into the mainstream, I’ve got news for you—they’re not done yet. You see, the return of warm weather hasn’t just brought with it a renewed appreciation for our summer wardrobes, it’s also given those in the fashion know a chance to dive into a whole new season of Y2K style.
I’m not just talking euro summer-inspired tiered skirts and Bardot tops (although those are still huge after last year’s resurgence)—this year, we’re looking deep into the archives for inspiration, and there’s one particular summer top style all the cool girls have given the 2025 seal of approval... Get ready, because the scarf top is officially back.
If you don’t remember the scarf top from its Y2K heyday, allow me to remind you how it’s done. Starting with a traditional square scarf, you fold it in half to create a triangle shape. It’s then wrapped around the body like a bandeau top and knotted at the back to secure it. While it can be styled in many different ways, depending on how you twist and knot the scarf, it’s this most simple styling method that everyone’s gravitating towards this year for a seriously effortless, chic summer look.
But, why are we all so scarf top obsessed right now? Well, while the piece has its origins in the early 2000s, we actually owe its resurgence to a far more recent event. At Miu Miu’s Autumn/Winter show earlier this year, the fashion house’s army of street stylers arrived outside in various iterations of the triangle top.
And, because where the Miu Miu girls lead everyone else inevitably follows, it wasn’t long before the celebs were on board too. Both Sydney Sweeney and Kim Kardashian have been spotted in scarf tops in recent months, not to mention a whole host of stylish influencers and industry insiders.
So, how are we wearing the scarf top in 2025? For easy summer dressing, pair a silk or satin scarf top with light linen trousers or a sheer skirt. The combination will not only feel incredibly easy to wear but also give off a relaxed vibe, that's just what we want to channel in the warmer weather.
Alternatively, for something more unexpected, I’d suggest looking to the Miu Miu girls once again. This season, it isn’t just silk and bandana style scarves that are trending—canvas, denim and cotton scarf tops are also all making an appearance, offering a modern twist on the nostalgic piece. Outside the Miu Miu show, these more structured styles were paired with matching skirts and trousers for a coordinated look that's looks more considered but no less effortless.
If you don’t have a scarf top hidden in the back of your wardrobe, I’m assuming by now you’ll be ready to get your hands on one. And luckily, there are so many incredible scarf tops available from both our favourite designer brands and on the high street. Keep scrolling to see and shop them for yourself…
Shop the best scarf tops
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
It’s an Insider Secret That Bosu Ball Exercises Are the Best Way To Supercharge Your Core Strength – 7 Moves Instructors Swear By
Build your strength and balance with this handy piece of fitness kit.
-
I Was One of the First People to Get Their Hands on Makeup by Mario’s New Mascara—And It's the Most Long-lasting Formula I've Ever Tried
Reviewed by a Makeup by Mario superfan
-
10 of the Most Iconic Moments from Maria Grazia Chiuri's Tenure at Dior
A look back through her decade at the helm of the fashion house
-
It's Not Summer Without a Pair Of Denim Shorts — These are the Best to Shop Now
The brands and style to have on your radar
-
Statement Cuffs are Back in the Spotlight For 2025
It's a cuff revival
-
Fashion Meets Sport To Create a New Season Wardrobe Full of Personality
Game on
-
De La Vali Founder, Jana Sascha, Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the Celebrity-Loved Brand
From morning rituals to her creative process, this is everything she gets up to in her 9-5
-
Rope Sandals Are the Secret to Easy Summer Style—Here Are 9 Chic Pairs to Shop Now
Miu Miu has ensured they're the shoes of the season (again)
-
There's a Cool New Fashion Week to Know About, and the Street Style Needs to be Studied
All eyes on Almaty
-
The Style Set Has Spoken—We're In for a Pucci Print Summer
Pucci’s signature swirls are back
-
Rat & Boa's Dreamy New Launch Takes Summer Occasion Dressing to the Next Level
A formal wardrobe has never looked so good