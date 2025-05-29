Kristin Davis Wore a Surprisingly Affordable Dress for the 'And Just Like That' Premiere—and it's Still in Stock
Wedding season look, sorted
And Just Like That... is back at long last! The third season of the hit HBO show is set to hit UK screens on 30th May, and naturally, the cast have been doing the red carpet rounds in the lead-up—culminating in two glamorous premieres in New York and Paris.
The latter took place last night in the French capital's Le Lido theatre, and as ever, Carrie and co. put their best fashion feet forward for the occasion. But, for once, it wasn't Sarah Jessica Parker's look that stole the show...
Kristin Davis, who plays loveable Park Avenue princess Charlotte York on the Sex & The City follow-up show, surprised us all by eschewing the usual luxury designers for her red-carpet look, and opting for an affordable British favourite instead.
The unexpected brand behind her fabulous, ruffled, rose-printed maxi gown? Rixo, of course! Founded by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey in 2015, Rixo is known for its vintage-inspired dresses and joy-sparking, patterned designs, that have become a staple for event- and wedding guest-dressing over the years. And now, the brand has the A-list red carpet seal of approval, too.
But the best part? Davis' exact dress is still in stock online, and a (relative) steal at just £495. Crafted from silk crepe de chine and featuring a low back, party-ready ruffle details, and vintage-inspired floral print, it's perfect for all manner of events—and a timeless design that will never go out of style, either.
“It is one of my favourite red carpet, black tie event dresses," says Henrietta Rix, co-founder of Rixo. "I wore it to the British Fashion Awards myself and love how flattering it is. The silk chiffon is a beautiful fabric."
Needless to say that if you've been searching high and low for a fabulous dress to see you through the imminent summer wedding season, this is it. Charlotte-slash-Kristin say so. And just like that... it's going straight into my basket.
Shop Kristin Davis' Rixo Dress
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.
