There's a Cool New Fashion Week to Know About, and the Street Style Needs to be Studied

We all know the fashion capitals—London, Paris, New York, Milan. Even Copenhagen has earned its regular spot on the style circuit. But what if I told you there’s a new city to watch? And I’m willing to bet you won’t guess it. To save you the University Challenge-style guessing game: it’s Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan. And you’re bound to be as impressed as I was after spotting photographer Francesca Babbi’s chic street style snaps all tagged to this surprising location.

On the roster of attention-grabbing looks are statement sequins, fun fringing and sleek neutral co-ords snapped on some of the chicest Kazakh women. All of which proves the central Asian country is bustling with modern fashion inspiration as much as with traditional style—chapan, anyone?

Bringing these tastemakers together was the Pre-Fall 2025 edition of Visa Fashion Week Almaty, which saw a number of designers from Kazakhstan and nearby countries showcase their collections inspired by the theme ‘endless movement’. Brands such as Azuka Moreno, Zhsaken x Akmaral and Manuk Aleksanyan stood out as key highlights, but it’s the looks off of the runway that I’m pinning to my summer fashion moodboard. Scroll below to see why.

The best street style looks from Visa Fashion Week Almaty to recreate now

Nice and neutral

Kazakhstan fashion week street style – cream co-ord neutral outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist, influencer and art director Amalik Baiganisheva proves neutral looks needn't be boring. Combining a colour co-ordinating silk vest and trousers with brown leather accessories, consider this your inspiration for a minimalist trend-led fit.

100% Mulberry Silk Strappy Top - Limited Edition
Massimo Dutti
100% Mulberry Silk Strappy Top

Everly High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
TOVE
Everly High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Leather Belt
LOEWE
Leather Belt

A statement slip dress

Alexandra Ishutina wears green silk long maxi dress with purple lace, pink oversized jacket, multicolour bag, multiple necklaces and purple shoes with a fur during day 3 of Visa Fashion Week Almaty 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion maximalists and colour lovers are sure to take note of this vibrant fit. Proving a slip dress can be far from simple, Alexandra Ishutina styles her statement find with equally loud accessories.

Never Fully Dressed, Gianna Lace-Trim Satin Slip Dress
Never Fully Dressed
Gianna Lace-Trim Satin Slip Dress

MANGO, Linen Suit Jacket
MANGO
Linen Suit Jacket

Morina Sandals
Steve Madden
Morina Sandals

Stripes and fringing

Mari Airapetyan wears beige skirt, blue and white stripped shirt to Kazakhstan fashion week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designer Mari Airapetyan showcased her own brand Mariko at Visa Fashion Week Almaty and, unsurprisingly, wore her own pieces in this chic street style snap. Sadly, the label not yet available to buy in the UK, but I've found some similar pieces to help recreate the style.

TOAST, Dash Stripe Pintuck Shirt
TOAST
Dash Stripe Pintuck Shirt

& Other Stories, Fringed Crochet Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Fringed Crochet Midi Dress

Maison Margiela, Tabi Ballerina Shoes
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Shoes

An eye-catching check

Elena Kolisnichenko wears white and orange checkered pencil skirt, butter yellow knitted top to Kazakhstan fashion week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designer and stylist Elena Kolisnichenko wore two street style looks I plan on stealing—the blue fringed fit below and this chic check number. Here, she proves picnic blanket prints are both elegant and eye-catching, so take this as your sign to get more playful with patterns. This exact skirt is now sold out, but similar trousers are still available.

KITRI, Matilda Pointelle-Knit Cardigan
KITRI
Matilda Pointelle-Knit Cardigan

High Sport, Exclusive Kick Gingham Stretch-Cotton Knit Cropped Flared Pants
High Sport
Exclusive Kick Gingham Stretch-Cotton Knit Cropped Flared Pants

& Other Stories, Cow-Print Leather Tote
& Other Stories
Cow-Print Leather Tote

Make it monochrome

Elena Kolisnichenko wears light baby blue long maxi skirt with tassels, blue leather top, blue tights, white shoes, cow print bag and brown sunglasses during day 3 of Visa Fashion Week Almaty 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the saying goes, 'if an outfit isn't interesting in colour, it has to be interesting in texture', and Kolisnichenko proves that point just perfectly with this look. Adding a touch of fun with fringing, this monochrome skirt and T-shirt fit is sure to garner plenty of attention.

& Other Stories, Crewneck T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt

ARRANGE, Arrange Satin Fringe Bias Maxi Dress
ARRANGE
Arrange Satin Fringe Bias Maxi Dress

PROENZA SCHOULER, Tee Cage Leather Sandals
PROENZA SCHOULER
Tee Cage Leather Sandals

A chic short co-ord

Daiana Argimbayeva wears light pink head band, white Bermuda shorts, black crop top, white matching jacket and black bag during day 3 of Visa Fashion Week Almaty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Smart and shorts are two words that often don't go together, yet designer Daiana Argimbayeva proves they can look particularly elevated with the right styling. This sleek co-ord is from her own label and not available in the UK (clearly, we need a store to start stocking some Kazakh brands) but a tailored long short and blazer will work to the same effect.

Linen-Blend Blazer
H&M
Linen-Blend Blazer

Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts

TOTEME, Leather Flip Flops
TOTEME
Leather Flip Flops

Statement sequins

Assem Gabbassova wears pink sequin skirt , white Ganni shirt, denim heart shape bag, blue highh heels with fur and golden wide belt during day 3 of Visa Fashion Week Almaty 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few pieces scream summertime style quite like a bold sequin skirt/dress. To pare it back for a more casual (I say very loosely) look, style with a sports-inspired tee and simplistic shoes. Nothing says street style like high-low styling.

GANNI, Off-White Future Mesh Oversized T-Shirt
GANNI
Off-White Future Mesh Oversized T-Shirt

STAUD, Casey Strapless Paillette-Embellished Tulle Midi Dress
STAUD
Casey Strapless Paillette-Embellished Tulle Midi Dress

MANGO, Pointed Heel Sandals
MANGO
Pointed Heel Sandals

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

