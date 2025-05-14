There's a Cool New Fashion Week to Know About, and the Street Style Needs to be Studied

We all know the fashion capitals—London, Paris, New York, Milan. Even Copenhagen has earned its regular spot on the style circuit. But what if I told you there’s a new city to watch? And I’m willing to bet you won’t guess it. To save you the University Challenge-style guessing game: it’s Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan. And you’re bound to be as impressed as I was after spotting photographer Francesca Babbi’s chic street style snaps all tagged to this surprising location.

On the roster of attention-grabbing looks are statement sequins, fun fringing and sleek neutral co-ords snapped on some of the chicest Kazakh women. All of which proves the central Asian country is bustling with modern fashion inspiration as much as with traditional style—chapan, anyone?

Bringing these tastemakers together was the Pre-Fall 2025 edition of Visa Fashion Week Almaty, which saw a number of designers from Kazakhstan and nearby countries showcase their collections inspired by the theme ‘endless movement’. Brands such as Azuka Moreno, Zhsaken x Akmaral and Manuk Aleksanyan stood out as key highlights, but it’s the looks off of the runway that I’m pinning to my summer fashion moodboard. Scroll below to see why.

The best street style looks from Visa Fashion Week Almaty to recreate now

Nice and neutral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist, influencer and art director Amalik Baiganisheva proves neutral looks needn't be boring. Combining a colour co-ordinating silk vest and trousers with brown leather accessories, consider this your inspiration for a minimalist trend-led fit.

A statement slip dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion maximalists and colour lovers are sure to take note of this vibrant fit. Proving a slip dress can be far from simple, Alexandra Ishutina styles her statement find with equally loud accessories.

Stripes and fringing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designer Mari Airapetyan showcased her own brand Mariko at Visa Fashion Week Almaty and, unsurprisingly, wore her own pieces in this chic street style snap. Sadly, the label not yet available to buy in the UK, but I've found some similar pieces to help recreate the style.

An eye-catching check

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designer and stylist Elena Kolisnichenko wore two street style looks I plan on stealing—the blue fringed fit below and this chic check number. Here, she proves picnic blanket prints are both elegant and eye-catching, so take this as your sign to get more playful with patterns. This exact skirt is now sold out, but similar trousers are still available.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Make it monochrome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the saying goes, 'if an outfit isn't interesting in colour, it has to be interesting in texture', and Kolisnichenko proves that point just perfectly with this look. Adding a touch of fun with fringing, this monochrome skirt and T-shirt fit is sure to garner plenty of attention.

A chic short co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Smart and shorts are two words that often don't go together, yet designer Daiana Argimbayeva proves they can look particularly elevated with the right styling. This sleek co-ord is from her own label and not available in the UK (clearly, we need a store to start stocking some Kazakh brands) but a tailored long short and blazer will work to the same effect.

Statement sequins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few pieces scream summertime style quite like a bold sequin skirt/dress. To pare it back for a more casual (I say very loosely) look, style with a sports-inspired tee and simplistic shoes. Nothing says street style like high-low styling.