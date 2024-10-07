Miu Miu girls always provide my favourite fashion week inspo. Here’s the 5 key pieces they’re wearing right now
We all want to be Miu Miu girls
It’s long been known that the streets outside some of the biggest fashion month shows are often as fruitful a place to look to for style inspiration as the catwalks themselves. In recent years however designers have taken this up a notch, not just dressing the celebrities sitting in their front rows, but decking out full girl squads of influencers and content creators who arrive in the season's biggest looks offering a sartorial taste of what’s to come.
One fashion house who have become an expert in this in recent years is Miu Miu, who under the helm of Miuccia Prada, have brought together a seriously chic girl squad, including Tamara Kalinic, Caroline Daur and Susie Lau, whose arrival at each season's show is practically its own fashion moment. It’s for this reason, Miu Miu’s FROW always leaves me feeling especially excited and this year was no different.
For Spring/Summer 2025, they were channeling Miu Miu’s tough preppy aesthetic effortlessly combining shirting and knitwear with barn jackets and biker boots. Accessories were just as good with an old money feel, making each outfit an eclectic balancing act that felt quintessentially Miu Miu, and which I can’t wait to channel in my own wardrobe.
While each street styler of course put their own spin on their look, there were a few key pieces that appeared across the board and brought them together for a cohesive feel. Want to be in their gang? Think of this as your Miu Miu girl squad style checklist…
1. A faux-fur coat
Mob wife met old money in the form of plush, fuzzy outerwear. Both cropped styles and longer lengths were a firm favourite among the style set always in shades of rich chocolate brown.
2. Leather gloves
I love an accessory that delivers on both styles and practicality so I was pretty excited to see leather gloves forming a big part of nearly everyones look. Most opted for neutral tones, in shades of black or tan, paired with jackets and blazers but also dresses for an interesting contrast.
3. The suede skirt
It's not just Miu Miu girls that are going crazy for suede at the moment but they sure do wear it well. Make like this influencer and opt for a chic midi skirt paired with a relaxed worker jacket for a high-low look.
4. The ladylike bag
If you're looking for a new season it-bag, you'd be hard pressed to find better than Miu Miu. From their iconic Arcadie, which taps into the rectangle bag trend that's still going strong, to the chic and simple Beau there's something to suit all styles and tastes.
5. Biker boots
One of this seasons biggest boot trends, biker and worker boots are big news right now. Outside Miu Miu, they were in scuffed worn-in leather with buckle and lace up detailing once again in chocolate brown tones.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
