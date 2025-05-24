I'm a Watch Expert and These are The 12 Best Luxury Watches To Invest in For 2025

Investing in a luxury watch can feel daunting - especially if you’re new to the world of horology. Do you choose diamonds, coloured stones or keep it simple? Steel, gold, or somewhere in between? Sporty and versatile, or something that leans more jewellery than timepiece? The options (and the terminology) can feel endless. But with a bit of guidance, finding the right watch - one that suits your style, complements your wardrobe and holds long-term value - becomes much simpler.

This year’s standout watches are less about flash and more about elegant, considered design. Think scaled-down case sizes, precious metals and clean, uncluttered profiles. Archival influences are strong, updated with thoughtful, contemporary details that refresh familiar shapes. Whether minimalist or totally bedazzled, the best watches are built for longevity - and designed to be worn for all occasions.

To make it simple, we’ve curated a selection of the best investment-worthy watches to know for 2025. From riffs on refined staples by Cartier and Rolex to gem-set statement pieces from Hermès, Piaget and Bvlgari each one is worth your attention - whether you’re buying your first serious watch or adding to a growing collection. These are the models from the industry’s most respected brands, with designs that go beyond trends to offer real longevity.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Mini

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Mini £31,400 at Audemars Piguet Launched just last year, the Royal Oak Mini is Audemars Piguet at its most playful. Small but oh-so mighty, this yellow gold 23mm edition balances fine jewellery craftsmanship with everyday wearability. Its shimmering finish comes from a Florentine technique that hammers the gold with a diamond-tipped tool, creating a soft, sparkling texture. Already seen on the wrists of Simone Biles, Hailey Bieber and Serena Williams, it blends the signature Royal Oak silhouette with delightfully dainty proportions.

Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Automatic

Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Watch £47,300 at Bulgari Bvlgari’s Serpenti watch has evolved over the decades without ever losing its allure. Since its 1948 debut, the iconic serpent has coiled around the wrists of icons like Elizabeth Taylor, whose diamond-set version became her signature on the set of the 1963 film, Cleopatra. In 2025 - the year of the snake - it returns in a fresh, contemporary form: a rose gold double-twirl bracelet with diamonds and a cabochon-cut rubellite crown. The white guilloché dial adds contrast, while a brand-new automatic movement beats within.

Cartier Panthère de Cartier watch

Cartier Panthère de Cartier £8,000 at Cartier First introduced in 1983 and revived in 2017, the Panthère de Cartier remains one of the maison’s most recognisable icons. This two-tone edition pairs steel with yellow gold across the case and bracelet. The core design, meanwhile, stays true to the original with a silvered dial, Roman numerals, blued steel hands and the signature brick-link bracelet - created to echo the panther’s movement and double as a piece of jewellery.

Chanel Watches Première Édition Originale Watch

CHANEL Première Édition Originale Watch £5,400 at Chanel Unveiled in the late 1980s, the Première was Chanel’s first venture into watchmaking, and one that left a lasting impression. Designed by then-Creative Director Jacques Helleu, the octagonal case nods to Paris’ Place Vendôme and the iconic No.5 perfume bottle, while the chain-link strap is a subtle tribute to the house’s quilted handbags. The updated Première Édition Originale stays faithful to the OG, combining a black-lacquer dial, bevelled glass and interlaced leather-and-gold strap.

Chopard Happy Sport watch

Chopard Happy Sport watch £26,700 at Chopard In this pastel interpretation of the Happy Sport, Chopard sets its signature free-floating diamonds against a lavender dial cut from lepidolite, a lilac-hued semi-precious stone known for its natural shimmer. Crafted in ethical rose gold, the watch features a diamond-set bezel, a matching alligator strap and a self-winding movement beneath the surface. Unveiled earlier this year, it marks a fresh chapter for one of Chopard’s most beloved designs, first launched in 1993.

Dior Watches Gem Dior watch

Dior Gem Dior watch POA at Dior Gem Dior reimagines the jewellery watch through a vibrant, abstract lens. Designed by Victoire de Castellane, artistic director of Dior Joaillerie, this 27mm yellow gold model pairs a deep-blue lapis lazuli dial with a diamond-set bezel and a chrysoprase inlay. The angular bracelet is inlaid with a further smattering of lapis, malachite, chrysoprase and diamonds, while the layered, off-centre construction was inspired by pinned-together fabric swatches in Monsieur Dior’s couture atelier.

Hermès Maillon Libre watch

Hermes Maillon Libre watch POA at Hermes Hermès transforms its iconic anchor chain into a high horology masterpiece with the Maillon Libre. Unveiled at this year's Watches & Wonders trade show in Geneva, the white gold creation is set with 290 brilliant-cut diamonds, 12 baguette-cuts and four cushion-cut stones. The rectangular dial, meanwhile, is cleverly integrated into one of the central links, making the watch as much a piece of jewellery as it is a timepiece.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds ‘Or Deco’

Jaeger-LeCoultre Monoface Small Seconds £37,600 Originally created in 1931 for polo players, the Reverso was designed with a swivelling case to protect the dial during matches. This latest edition remains true to the original, reinterpreting its Art Deco geometry in pink gold. Here, a grained golden dial and sleek rectangular case are paired with a Milanese mesh bracelet, which has been woven from fine gold thread to drape like fabric on the wrist.

OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades

Omega Seamaster Steel Chronometer Watch View This playfully pink Aqua Terra offers a softer take on Omega’s classic sports watch. The 38mm stainless steel case frames a sun-brushed, lacquered dial, paired with a steel bracelet featuring rounded links. Rhodium-plated hands and indexes keep things clean, while a wave-edged caseback nods to the collection’s maritime roots. It’s an understated approach to colourful watchmaking.

Piaget Sixtie

Piaget Sixtie Watch £32,600 at Piaget The Piaget Sixtie channels the maison’s 1960s design spirit with a distinctive trapeze-shaped case in pink gold, set with 51 diamonds. Inspired by Piaget’s 1969 21st Century Collection, it features chiselled gadroons, a satin-brushed dial and interlaced gold bracelet that drapes fluidly around the wrist, emphasising the collection’s jewellery-first approach to watch design.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust £42,400 at Rolex A cult favourite, this version of Rolex’s Datejust centres on a red ombré dial that fades from crimson to black - a gradient achieved through physical vapour deposition, a technique reserved for the brand’s most distinctive dials. Diamond hour markers and a brilliant-cut diamond bezel add sparkle, while the yellow gold President bracelet completes the look with signature Rolex finesse.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Automatic, 39 Mm £7,500 at Tag Heuer TAG Heuer’s Carrera Chronograph puts a softer spin on its classic sport-watch silhouette with a powder-pink dial and diamond details. Set in a 39mm steel case with a domed crystal and vintage-inspired layout, it nods to the original 1963 design. With its diamond-set flange, 11 diamond hour markers, and clean styling, it’s a strong investment piece that balances heritage with a contemporary look.

Longines Mini DolceVita