Andrea's It List: 8 investment pieces I pull out at a minute’s notice
An essentials list for the event season
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
It's event season, so this week, I'm rounding up a few of my favourite pieces that are versatile enough to wear to a wide range of summer gatherings.
In the past, my approach to event dressing tended to be mild panic when an invite came in, followed by a period of avoidance and then a stressful last-minute trail of the shops, only to find that my size in anything I vaguely liked had sold out.
Over the years, I've learned that the best approach is to have a handful of key summer outfits in classic styles you can pull out with a minute's notice and dress up or down with some key accessories. This week, I've rounded up a few investment buys you can rely on year after year.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
This voluminous 'Parachute’ maxi skirt by Toteme is a chic piece you can style with flats and a T-shirt to the office or pair with this beautiful silk blend shirt and bold accessories for garden parties.
These Pedro García mules are beautifully made blending great craftsmanship with impeccable design. Hand crafted in Spain, they feature the softest most comfortable leather and wooden embellishment, making them an elegant statement piece that will elevate any summer look. Also available in the black leather for more formal events.
I love this pretty pink linen mini dress from Zimmerman in its signature fit and flare style and floral print. This is a shape which flatters most body shapes and is versatile enough to take you from office to most summer events and holiday too.
A classic jumpsuit is a great option for formal events. Me+Em have an expensive-looking baby blue one which features dart detailing at the top and is cropped at the ankle making for a flattering fit.
You can't beat a white broderie dress for summer. I've collected a few over the years, which I've worn again and again because it's a style that never dates. This Boden version, with its cute puff sleeves and cut-out designs, is a real beauty.
These might just be the perfect brown leather flats for summer. The unique cut-out designs add interest, and they're padded to provide extra comfort. I pair mine with my wide-leg linen trousers.
These Jimmy Choo heels with feather design are real show stoppers and are surprisingly comfortable given the height - thanks to some pretty clever engineering.
My favourite pieces of jewellery are the ones I can wear every day but are eye-catching enough to always get noticed. These Valentino pearl earrings with crystal embellishment and signature design are just that. I always get compliments when I wear them for events.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
If you're in the market for a new watch, you are in luck. We've scoured the internet and have rounded up the best investment watches for women.
Whether you're marking a major milestone or just treating yourself to lifelong keepsake, our our ultimate guide is your shortcut to the best entry-level watches for women from the world’s most iconic brands, including the padded boyfriend watch by Chanel.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars.
-
It’s an Insider Secret That Bosu Ball Exercises Are the Best Way To Supercharge Your Core Strength – 7 Moves Instructors Swear By
Build your strength and balance with this handy piece of fitness kit.
-
I Was One of the First People to Get Their Hands on Makeup by Mario’s New Mascara—And It's the Most Long-lasting Formula I've Ever Tried
Reviewed by a Makeup by Mario superfan
-
10 of the Most Iconic Moments from Maria Grazia Chiuri's Tenure at Dior
A look back through her decade at the helm of the fashion house
-
Andrea's It List: My summer shoe edit: chic finds for every occasion
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson shares her favourite shoes for every occasion
-
Andrea's It List: 7 wardrobe staples getting me through this heatwave
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief rounds up her warm weather essentials
-
Andrea's It List: Finishing touches that elevate any outfit
Don't underestimate the power of accessories that make your outfit pop
-
Andrea's It List: The quick 'one and done' outfits I'm wearing on repeat until September
Multi-tasking pieces you'll wear again and again
-
Andrea's It List: 7 luxe spring wardrobe essentials (and affordable alternatives)
Timeless investment pieces, whether you want to spend or splurge
-
Andrea's It List: 6 gifts any mum would be pleased to receive this Mother’s Day
My personal wish list for this Sunday or any time of the year
-
Andrea's It List: 7 fresh must-haves I'm wearing this Spring
Spring has arrived, along with some new season must-haves
-
Andrea's It List: 10 fashion staples I packed to conquer Paris Fashion Week
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson shares her handy must haves from Fashion Month