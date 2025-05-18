De La Vali Founder, Jana Sascha, Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the Celebrity-Loved Brand

2025 is a big year for De La Vali. Not only is the Ibiza-born brand entering a transformative new era under the creative direction of founder Jana Sascha, but it has also just launched its first London boutique on Marshall Street—and expanding into new categories is on the horizon, too.

Of course, the cult brand's free-spirited, bohemian aesthetic and much-loved signature styles remain rightfully front and centre. They do have an impressive fan-base that spans the likes of Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Kate Moss and Nicole Richie, after all. But there's a distinct dose of elevated, elegant sophistication to Sascha's new collections that promise to propel De La Vali even further.

To celebrate this exciting new chapter for the brand—as well as the just-dropped summer collections, aptly named 'Phoenix' and 'La Isla'—we caught up with De La Vali's founder and creative director, Jana Sascha, to discuss her nine-to-five, design inspirations, daily rituals, and what's next...

(Image credit: courtesy de la vali)

I can't start my morning without... A coffee. It somehow always feels like such a treat.

How I dress really really depends on what I'm doing that day... If I'm on a shoot or in fittings, I'm normally in oversized comfy clothing. But if I'm headed into town to go to our boutique on a sunny day, I'll definitely be wearing something from De La Vali's new collections.

I burn palo santo every morning. It cleanses the energy around me and brings the creative spirit.

(Image credit: courtesy de la vali)

After work, I do my whole skincare routine. I religiously use my LED face mask and FaceGym machine, and I like to read before bed to unwind. I'm currently reading Jacqueline Susann's Valley Of The Dolls.

I like to design what I'd like to wear. If I feel an urge for a certain feeling that I want a dress to give me, I keep that emotion in mind when sketching. My process always starts with building a concept, followed by putting together a fabric board. I then start sketching and developing the collection with my team in our West London atelier.

In a few words, the De La Vali woman is... Magnetic, majestic, mystical.

(Image credit: courtesy de la vali)

The best thing about my job is getting to be creative. My favourite days are spent in the atelier, doing fittings and designing the pieces.

We’ve been incredibly fortunate to dress some truly inspiring women over the years. One real pinch-me moment happened last summer in Ibiza. I met Salma Hayek one evening and she said she loved the dress I was wearing, which led to a conversation about De La Vali. To my amazement, she asked for my number, and I was absolutely stunned when she called the very next day and came into the store. It felt completely surreal.

One of the most magical things is seeing someone wearing a De La Vali dress out in the wild—especially when it’s a total stranger on a night out. The feeling never gets old.

(Image credit: courtesy de la vali)

The biggest lesson I've learned... Is to listen to your own intuition.

It’s been such an incredible year for De La Vali. We’ve really revitalised the brand, bringing a fresh energy and a clear vision that’s resonating globally. I think the key has been staying laser-focused on our brand vision, while being bold enough to evolve.

We didn’t just tweak the brand—we reimagined it with purpose and energy. That meant refining our storytelling, connecting more deeply with our community, and creating experiences that feel authentic and exciting, both online and in-store. We’ve been intentional, fast-moving, and passionate, and that’s really what’s driven the momentum.

(Image credit: courtesy de la vali)

One of the biggest highlights has been opening our London store. It was a huge moment for De La Vali—but honestly, it feels like we’re just getting started!

I'm currently working on... The Spring/Summer 2026 Luna collection, that's inspired by the iconic Sixties supermodel Donyale Luna.

(Image credit: courtesy de la vali)

We’re really excited about the possibility of expanding into accessories and swimwear. They feel like a natural evolution for De La Vali, and would allow us to extend our vision into more aspects of our customer’s lifestyle. Swimwear feels especially close to our hearts given our roots in Ibiza. It’s something we’re thinking about carefully, working out how to bring the same spirit, confidence, and individuality our dresses are known for into these new categories. There’s so much potential, and we’re excited about where it could take us.