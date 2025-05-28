Camis Are This Year’s Hottest Athleisurewear Trend – 7 That Wellness Editors Can’t Stop Wearing RN
Stylish and breezy.
Deciphering exactly what to wear when exercising in the warmer months takes some trial and error. You need to be sufficiently prepped and supported for your chosen form of exercise, but also ensure that you don't overheat. That's where chic and practical exercise camis come in.
They're pretty much all the Marie Claire UK health team has been wearing recently, and we won't be stopping any time soon. Our favourite styles are supportive, stylish, and often serve as a top and sports bra in one - gone are the days of working out in an old t-shirt.
And we're not the only ones that swear by exercise cami tops; you've probably seen a range of your favourite running influencers in the same style, which goes to show exactly how versatile they can be. Senior Health Editor Ally Head also raced two half marathons in the FP Movement Cami recently - London Landmarks and Hackney Half - and can confirm that they're a cute, breathable addition to your workout wardrobe.
Still need convincing? These handy little vests are seriously versatile and can be worn as day wear, too - something we're all for here at MC UK.
If you're ready to shed your gym layers in favour of something more seasonally appropriate, look no further than our tried and tested favourite camis. Plus, we've rounded up some of the best hiking outfits, Reformer Pilates sets, best running accessories, and even the best pink activewear, so your every exercise kit need is covered.
Best exercise camis: Quick shopping links
- Another Version Ribbed Sculpt Tank Top: £19.99 at Another Version (was £34.99, save 42%)
- Free People All Clear Striped Cami: £38 at Free People
- Vuori AllTheFeels Tank: £85 at Vuori
- Gymshark Soft Sculpt Shelf Tank: £35 at Gymshark
- Adanola Ultimate Tank Bra: £30 at Adanola
Free People All Clear Striped Cami
Free People All Clear Striped Cami
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As we mentioned above, our Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, Ally Head, swears by this Free People cami. It's seen her through half marathons and everyday workouts in style, and it offers plenty of breathability to keep you cool, even when exercising in the sun. Cutting just above the waist, it's the ideal length for pairing with high-waisted bottoms - and who doesn't love a playful and colourful pattern to perk them up for a sweat session?
Free People All Clear Solid Cami
Free People All Clear Solid Cami
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Much of a muchness, but if you're not into the patterned designs of FP Movement's Striped Cami, they also have a wide range of colour block options that are just as cute. Offering a cropped design, stretchy and breathable material and cute branding, they're real all-rounders - although, do note: you'll definitely need to wear with a sports bra underneath for any high-impact sessions.
Monday Body Zion Tank
Monday Body Zion Tank Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It's rare that Senior Health Ed Ally Head is blown away by a new activewear brand, but she hasn't stopped raving about this Monday Body tank since testing it. "It's ridiculously soft while still offering ample support thanks to the in-built bra, the perfect cropped-but-still-long-enough length and also seriously stylish. I've been really impressed by how well the quality has retained post-wash, too - a real hero workout wardrobe item."
Another Version Ribbed Tank Top
Another Version Ribbed Tank Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This has very quickly become my go-to exercise cami for summer. It has a built-in bra with removable cups, and it offers brilliant support even if you have a larger chest. The thicker straps and chic mink colourway mean it's stylish enough to wear casually too, and it's ideal for my Pilates workouts when I don't want to wear a bulky bra or too many layers. The only downside is that the light colour can show a tiny bit of underboob sweat after an intense workout, but that's often a given with light colours.
Vuori AllTheForm™ Support Tank
Vuori AllTheFeels™ Tank
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
My Vuori tank is easily one of the comfiest items I own. Yes, it's pricey, but the quality shows through the fabric and how well it wears and washes. This tank is just the right thickness for summer and it's extremely stretchy for a perfect fit. The only downside is it doesn't offer much support, so it's one for low impact workouts or layering with a sports bra for a run or HIIT session. But I've also frequently worn it as loungewear or on holiday as it looks good enough to pair with anything.
Gymshark Soft Sculpt Tank With Shelf
Gymshark Soft Sculpt Shelf Tank
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Unlike lots of other exercise camis, Gymshark's Soft Sculpt tank has adjustable straps that provide plenty of support and allow for a custom fit. This is great if you have bigger boobs or often find straps to be too long. The bra shelf is another huge plus that offers even more comfort, and makes this top ideal for workouts like hiking or Pilates as you don't need an extra bra for lower impact exercises. It doesn't have any padding which doesn't impact comfort levels for me, but I know some people prefer to have cups for extra coverage.
Adanola Ultimate Tank Bra
Adanola Tank Bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This longline tank from Adanola has a supportive bra layer which means it can be used for almost any workout. Ally has worn it for strength training, long runs and low-impact sports like Pilates, and says that it sweat-wicks well, is supportive, flattering, and even versatile enough to be worn as daywear.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
