Camis Are This Year’s Hottest Athleisurewear Trend – 7 That Wellness Editors Can’t Stop Wearing RN

Deciphering exactly what to wear when exercising in the warmer months takes some trial and error. You need to be sufficiently prepped and supported for your chosen form of exercise, but also ensure that you don't overheat. That's where chic and practical exercise camis come in.

They're pretty much all the Marie Claire UK health team has been wearing recently, and we won't be stopping any time soon. Our favourite styles are supportive, stylish, and often serve as a top and sports bra in one - gone are the days of working out in an old t-shirt.

And we're not the only ones that swear by exercise cami tops; you've probably seen a range of your favourite running influencers in the same style, which goes to show exactly how versatile they can be. Senior Health Editor Ally Head also raced two half marathons in the FP Movement Cami recently - London Landmarks and Hackney Half - and can confirm that they're a cute, breathable addition to your workout wardrobe.

Still need convincing? These handy little vests are seriously versatile and can be worn as day wear, too - something we're all for here at MC UK.

If you're ready to shed your gym layers in favour of something more seasonally appropriate, look no further than our tried and tested favourite camis. Plus, we've rounded up some of the best hiking outfits, Reformer Pilates sets, best running accessories, and even the best pink activewear, so your every exercise kit need is covered.

Free People All Clear Striped Cami

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People All Clear Striped Cami Today's Best Deals £38 at Free People Reasons to buy + Stretchy + Lightweight and breathable + Fun designs Reasons to avoid - No padding or in-built bra.

As we mentioned above, our Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, Ally Head, swears by this Free People cami. It's seen her through half marathons and everyday workouts in style, and it offers plenty of breathability to keep you cool, even when exercising in the sun. Cutting just above the waist, it's the ideal length for pairing with high-waisted bottoms - and who doesn't love a playful and colourful pattern to perk them up for a sweat session?

Free People All Clear Solid Cami

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People All Clear Solid Cami Today's Best Deals £38 at Free People Reasons to buy + Stretchy + Lightweight and breathable + Fun colourways Reasons to avoid - No padding or in-built bra

Much of a muchness, but if you're not into the patterned designs of FP Movement's Striped Cami, they also have a wide range of colour block options that are just as cute. Offering a cropped design, stretchy and breathable material and cute branding, they're real all-rounders - although, do note: you'll definitely need to wear with a sports bra underneath for any high-impact sessions.

Monday Body Zion Tank

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Monday Body Zion Tank Top Today's Best Deals £64 at Monday Body Reasons to buy + Breathable and butter soft + Stylish yet supportive + Washes well and retains quality. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

It's rare that Senior Health Ed Ally Head is blown away by a new activewear brand, but she hasn't stopped raving about this Monday Body tank since testing it. "It's ridiculously soft while still offering ample support thanks to the in-built bra, the perfect cropped-but-still-long-enough length and also seriously stylish. I've been really impressed by how well the quality has retained post-wash, too - a real hero workout wardrobe item."

Another Version Ribbed Tank Top

(Image credit: Another Version)

Another Version Ribbed Tank Top Today's Best Deals £19.99 at Another Version Reasons to buy + Built-in bra + Very supportive + Chic colour Reasons to avoid - Can show sweat

This has very quickly become my go-to exercise cami for summer. It has a built-in bra with removable cups, and it offers brilliant support even if you have a larger chest. The thicker straps and chic mink colourway mean it's stylish enough to wear casually too, and it's ideal for my Pilates workouts when I don't want to wear a bulky bra or too many layers. The only downside is that the light colour can show a tiny bit of underboob sweat after an intense workout, but that's often a given with light colours.

Vuori AllTheForm™ Support Tank

(Image credit: Harvey Nichols)

Vuori AllTheFeels™ Tank Today's Best Deals £85 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Extremely soft + Moisture wicking + Four-way stretch Reasons to avoid - Not the most supportive

My Vuori tank is easily one of the comfiest items I own. Yes, it's pricey, but the quality shows through the fabric and how well it wears and washes. This tank is just the right thickness for summer and it's extremely stretchy for a perfect fit. The only downside is it doesn't offer much support, so it's one for low impact workouts or layering with a sports bra for a run or HIIT session. But I've also frequently worn it as loungewear or on holiday as it looks good enough to pair with anything.

Gymshark Soft Sculpt Tank With Shelf

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Soft Sculpt Shelf Tank Today's Best Deals £35 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Built in support + Adjustable straps + Gorgeous colour Reasons to avoid - No padding

Unlike lots of other exercise camis, Gymshark's Soft Sculpt tank has adjustable straps that provide plenty of support and allow for a custom fit. This is great if you have bigger boobs or often find straps to be too long. The bra shelf is another huge plus that offers even more comfort, and makes this top ideal for workouts like hiking or Pilates as you don't need an extra bra for lower impact exercises. It doesn't have any padding which doesn't impact comfort levels for me, but I know some people prefer to have cups for extra coverage.

Adanola Ultimate Tank Bra

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Tank Bra Today's Best Deals £30 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Bra support + Great price point + Very comfortable Reasons to avoid - More cropped than other camis

This longline tank from Adanola has a supportive bra layer which means it can be used for almost any workout. Ally has worn it for strength training, long runs and low-impact sports like Pilates, and says that it sweat-wicks well, is supportive, flattering, and even versatile enough to be worn as daywear.