Rat & Boa's Dreamy New Launch Takes Summer Occasion Dressing to the Next Level

A formal wardrobe has never looked so good

rat &amp; boa dresses from the dreamstate collection
(Image credit: Rat & Boa)
Jump to category:
Amelia Yeomans's avatar
By
published
in Features

The summer season not only marks a shift in the way we dress, but how we behave. Rigid silhouettes make way for billowing shirts and frothy dresses, and in turn we typically find ourselves feeling lighter and more whimsical too. And nothing sums up this mood quite like Rat & Boa's new Dreamstate Collection.

As well as sun drenched afternoons in the park, this time of year also brings about plenty of formal dressing occasions—but finding an outfit that adheres to the dress code and represents your style identity is no small task. Embracing Rat & Boa’s signature spirit with a collection of effortlessly desirable pieces, the label's latest collection has taken classical silhouettes and motifs and injected a modern, distinctive feel in line with the spring/summer 2025 fashion trends.

Although I love a statement dress, the most valuable investments are the items you can wear year after year and never tire of—and have a true premium feel. Pieces in this collection are event-ready, incorporating embellishment and look-at-me prints to see their wearers through the first days of summer and far beyond.

Bubblegum pinks, deconstructed florals and scooping necklines make for a beautiful pairing if your wardrobe is in need of something a little more playful to bring it back to life. Plus, each dress will ensure you avoid an unwanted wedding guest dress faux-pas.

No matter your seasonal plans, a Rat & Boa dress paired with some of the best summer sandals will take you pretty much anywhere. These are the styles that have already caught my eye.

Shop the Dreamstate collection

Rat & Boa, Mirage Dress
Rat & Boa
Mirage Dress

Rat & Boa, Amaris Dress
Rat & Boa
Amaris Dress

Rat & Boa, Sascha Dress
Rat & Boa
Sascha Dress

Belluci Dress, Rat & Boa
Belluci Dress

Rat & Boa, Hibiscus Dress
Rat & Boa
Hibiscus Dress

Rat & Boa, Inez Dress
Rat & Boa
Inez Dress

Rat & Boa, Nikos Dress
Rat & Boa
Nikos Dress

Rat & Boa, Lotus Slip Dress
Rat & Boa
Lotus Slip Dress

Rat & Boa, Marisol Dress
Rat & Boa
Marisol Dress

Rat & Boa, Sicily Jumpsuit
Rat & Boa
Sicily Jumpsuit

Rat & Boa, Mariella Dress
Rat & Boa
Mariella Dress

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸