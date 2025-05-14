Rat & Boa's Dreamy New Launch Takes Summer Occasion Dressing to the Next Level
A formal wardrobe has never looked so good
The summer season not only marks a shift in the way we dress, but how we behave. Rigid silhouettes make way for billowing shirts and frothy dresses, and in turn we typically find ourselves feeling lighter and more whimsical too. And nothing sums up this mood quite like Rat & Boa's new Dreamstate Collection.
As well as sun drenched afternoons in the park, this time of year also brings about plenty of formal dressing occasions—but finding an outfit that adheres to the dress code and represents your style identity is no small task. Embracing Rat & Boa’s signature spirit with a collection of effortlessly desirable pieces, the label's latest collection has taken classical silhouettes and motifs and injected a modern, distinctive feel in line with the spring/summer 2025 fashion trends.
Although I love a statement dress, the most valuable investments are the items you can wear year after year and never tire of—and have a true premium feel. Pieces in this collection are event-ready, incorporating embellishment and look-at-me prints to see their wearers through the first days of summer and far beyond.
Bubblegum pinks, deconstructed florals and scooping necklines make for a beautiful pairing if your wardrobe is in need of something a little more playful to bring it back to life. Plus, each dress will ensure you avoid an unwanted wedding guest dress faux-pas.
No matter your seasonal plans, a Rat & Boa dress paired with some of the best summer sandals will take you pretty much anywhere. These are the styles that have already caught my eye.
Shop the Dreamstate collection
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
