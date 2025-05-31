10 of the Most Iconic Moments from Maria Grazia Chiuri's Tenure at Dior

After nine years at the helm of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri bids farewell to the iconic French house, leaving behind quite a legacy. As Dior’s first-ever female creative director, Chiuri has reshaped the brand’s identity since her appointment in 2016, weaving strong feminist messaging and strikingly modern silhouettes into its historic DNA. Who could forget the now-iconic “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt from her Spring/Summer 2017 debut?

She’s also behind some of the most recognisable designs of the past decade: the now-famous Dior Book Tote and the J’adior slingback heels are both Chiuri creations. She even revived some of the house’s cult favourites—from John Galliano’s Dior Saddle Bag to the nostalgic J’adore Dior slogan tee—earning instant praise from long-time fashion fans. And her final act? A showstopping Cruise 2026 collection staged in the gardens of Villa Albani Torlonia in Rome, widely considered one of her most beautiful yet.

Here, we take a look back at ten of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most defining moments at Dior—celebrating a historic run not only as a designer, but as one of the few women to lead a major fashion house today.

We should all be feminists

A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Ready to Wear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bold “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt set Chiuri’s Dior career off on a high note—her message quite literally front and centre.

Dior Cruise 2026

Dior cruise 2026 show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though it took place just days ago, Dior’s Cruise 2026 show is already being hailed as one of Chiuri’s most beautiful collections to date—a powerful final farewell.

J'adore Dior revival

A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chiuri brought back John Galliano’s iconic J’adore Dior T-shirt on the Autumn/Winter 2025 runway—much to the delight of fashion fans everywhere.

The famous Dior book tote

A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chiuri introduced a future icon with the Dior Book Tote in Spring/Summer 2018. Now, it’s one of the most coveted bags among luxury fashion collectors.

The Dior archer

A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never one to shy away from a statement, Chiuri sent archer Sagitta Napoli down the Spring/Summer 2025 runway, impressing an awe-struck front row with her skill mid-show.

The Modern Miss Dior

A model walks the runway during the Dior Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior’s Autumn/Winter 2024 show sparked mixed reactions with its pared-back colour palette, but its modern, graffiti-style take on the House logo was— and still is—instantly eye-catching.

Reviving the saddle bag

A model (Handbag detail) walks the runway during the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For autumn/winter 2018, Chiuri revived the iconic Dior Saddle Bag—much to the delight of fashion fans. Today, it remains a mainstay in the collection.

Off to the circus

Christian Dior show, Runway, Spring Summer 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chiuri took us to the circus for her Haute Couture 2019 collection, with acrobats performing alongside the models. It quickly became one of the most memorable runways in fashion history.

Debut Dior Couture

A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri Spring Summer 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her debut Dior Couture collection, Chiuri drew on Christian Dior’s love of gardens—resulting in a whimsical, romantic display set against a truly spectacular backdrop.

