10 of the Most Iconic Moments from Maria Grazia Chiuri's Tenure at Dior
A look back through her decade at the helm of the fashion house
After nine years at the helm of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri bids farewell to the iconic French house, leaving behind quite a legacy. As Dior’s first-ever female creative director, Chiuri has reshaped the brand’s identity since her appointment in 2016, weaving strong feminist messaging and strikingly modern silhouettes into its historic DNA. Who could forget the now-iconic “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt from her Spring/Summer 2017 debut?
She’s also behind some of the most recognisable designs of the past decade: the now-famous Dior Book Tote and the J’adior slingback heels are both Chiuri creations. She even revived some of the house’s cult favourites—from John Galliano’s Dior Saddle Bag to the nostalgic J’adore Dior slogan tee—earning instant praise from long-time fashion fans. And her final act? A showstopping Cruise 2026 collection staged in the gardens of Villa Albani Torlonia in Rome, widely considered one of her most beautiful yet.
Here, we take a look back at ten of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most defining moments at Dior—celebrating a historic run not only as a designer, but as one of the few women to lead a major fashion house today.
We should all be feminists
The bold “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt set Chiuri’s Dior career off on a high note—her message quite literally front and centre.
Dior Cruise 2026
Though it took place just days ago, Dior’s Cruise 2026 show is already being hailed as one of Chiuri’s most beautiful collections to date—a powerful final farewell.
J'adore Dior revival
Chiuri brought back John Galliano’s iconic J’adore Dior T-shirt on the Autumn/Winter 2025 runway—much to the delight of fashion fans everywhere.
The famous Dior book tote
Chiuri introduced a future icon with the Dior Book Tote in Spring/Summer 2018. Now, it’s one of the most coveted bags among luxury fashion collectors.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The Dior archer
Never one to shy away from a statement, Chiuri sent archer Sagitta Napoli down the Spring/Summer 2025 runway, impressing an awe-struck front row with her skill mid-show.
The Modern Miss Dior
Dior’s Autumn/Winter 2024 show sparked mixed reactions with its pared-back colour palette, but its modern, graffiti-style take on the House logo was— and still is—instantly eye-catching.
Reviving the saddle bag
For autumn/winter 2018, Chiuri revived the iconic Dior Saddle Bag—much to the delight of fashion fans. Today, it remains a mainstay in the collection.
Off to the circus
Chiuri took us to the circus for her Haute Couture 2019 collection, with acrobats performing alongside the models. It quickly became one of the most memorable runways in fashion history.
Debut Dior Couture
For her debut Dior Couture collection, Chiuri drew on Christian Dior’s love of gardens—resulting in a whimsical, romantic display set against a truly spectacular backdrop.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
-
It’s an Insider Secret That Bosu Ball Exercises Are the Best Way To Supercharge Your Core Strength – 7 Moves Instructors Swear By
Build your strength and balance with this handy piece of fitness kit.
-
I Was One of the First People to Get Their Hands on Makeup by Mario’s New Mascara—And It's the Most Long-lasting Formula I've Ever Tried
Reviewed by a Makeup by Mario superfan
-
Andrea's It List: 8 investment pieces
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson reveals her essentials list for the event season
-
Introducing Akyn, the Most Talked-About Brand in the Fashion Industry Right Now
Is this the British answer to The Row?
-
Dior Cruise 2026: A Ghostly Tale of Ballgowns and Tailoring
Maria Grazia Chiuri’s inspiration may surprise you
-
Khy x Dilara Fındıkoğlu: The Fashion Collab Nobody Saw Coming
It's already a celebrity favourite
-
Alémais is the Buzzy, Joy-Sparking Aussie Brand Everyone's Obsessed With—and its Resort 2026 Show was the Ultimate Proof
This Aussie brand's star is firmly on the rise
-
Louis Vuitton Brings Medieval Magic to the Catwalk for Cruise 2026 Show
Here's everything to know about the Cruise 2026 show
-
These Are the Watches I Always Recommend to First-Time Buyers
Timeless icons that are well worth the investment
-
Why the World Went Wild for Loewe’s Draped Designs
Anderson adds to his Loewe legacy once again
-
Louis Vuitton x Murakami Is Back—and This Time, it’s All About Cherries
Zendaya fronts the fun-filled vcampaign yet again