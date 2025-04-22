Ties are the unexpected cool-girl accessory to invest in this season

Ties for women runway imagery
From tailored blazers and oversize suits to loafers and eye-glasses, the officecore aesthetic has taken the fashion world by storm of late. Workwear classics and traditionally masculine styles have been reimagined for the stylish modern woman, giving rise to a new form of power dressing. So, it was only a matter of time before the humble tie was also considered cool again.

Dating all the way back to the 17th century, and often associated with the Y2K aesthetic too, ties made an unexpected return to the runways during the Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week season. They were spotted on the catwalks at Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Kent & Curwen, Casablanca and Peter Do—and their popularity has skyrocketed since.

But forget the accessory's military, school uniform and stockbroker connotations: the tie has undergone some serious styling changes over the years to become the cool-girl must-have it's considered today.

Hailey Bieber wearing a tie

Taking their styling cues from Saint Laurent, both Hailey Bieber and Rihanna have recently stepped out in the French brand's oversize suiting paired with a classic tie, shirt, heels and glasses. Miley Cyrus, too, has made the sleek undone tie her go-to airport accessory, while the likes of Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Nicole Kidman have also served their own twists on the classic 'jacket and tie' look of late.

Best ties for women street style imagery

a street style star wearing a suit and tie

Naturally, the street style set and cool girls of Instagram were quick to embrace the trend too, stying their ties with everything from preppy pleated mini-skirts, denim and supersized shirts to luxe leather, statement knitwear and party dresses for a high-low contrast. The key is to have fun with it: no overly formal, buttoned-up vibes here.

a street style star wearing a sequin skirt jumper and tie

Ready to try the tie trend for yourself? Borrow from your dad's wardrobe, or invest in this simple (and generally inexpensive) accessory for yourself, courtesy of our edit of the best ties for women below. An elevated everyday look is guaranteed.

The best ties for women

Prep Striped Tie
Free People
Prep Striped Tie

Silk Tie
Prada
Silk Tie

Asos Design Cinch Back Shirt in Beige Pinstripe
Weekday
Striped Tie

Silk Satin Tie
Dries Van Noten
Silk Satin Tie

Striped Silk Tie
Kent & Curwen
Striped Silk Tie

Striped Silk Tie
Vivienne Westwood
Pattern Silk Tie

Gg Silk Tie
Gucci
Gg Silk Tie

Double-Faced-Weave Leather Tie
Bottega Veneta
Double-Faced-Weave Leather Tie

Tetris-Print Silk Tie
Ferragamo
Tetris-Print Silk Tie

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

