Ties are the unexpected cool-girl accessory to invest in this season

From tailored blazers and oversize suits to loafers and eye-glasses, the officecore aesthetic has taken the fashion world by storm of late. Workwear classics and traditionally masculine styles have been reimagined for the stylish modern woman, giving rise to a new form of power dressing. So, it was only a matter of time before the humble tie was also considered cool again.

Dating all the way back to the 17th century, and often associated with the Y2K aesthetic too, ties made an unexpected return to the runways during the Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week season. They were spotted on the catwalks at Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Kent & Curwen, Casablanca and Peter Do—and their popularity has skyrocketed since.

But forget the accessory's military, school uniform and stockbroker connotations: the tie has undergone some serious styling changes over the years to become the cool-girl must-have it's considered today.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking their styling cues from Saint Laurent, both Hailey Bieber and Rihanna have recently stepped out in the French brand's oversize suiting paired with a classic tie, shirt, heels and glasses. Miley Cyrus, too, has made the sleek undone tie her go-to airport accessory, while the likes of Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Nicole Kidman have also served their own twists on the classic 'jacket and tie' look of late.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, the street style set and cool girls of Instagram were quick to embrace the trend too, stying their ties with everything from preppy pleated mini-skirts, denim and supersized shirts to luxe leather, statement knitwear and party dresses for a high-low contrast. The key is to have fun with it: no overly formal, buttoned-up vibes here.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ready to try the tie trend for yourself? Borrow from your dad's wardrobe, or invest in this simple (and generally inexpensive) accessory for yourself, courtesy of our edit of the best ties for women below. An elevated everyday look is guaranteed.

The best ties for women