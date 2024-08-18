Don't let the barely-there style intimidate you, here are 5 ways to chicly style a sheer skirt

The sheer trend has been gaining traction for a while now however in the past few weeks, it has well and truly come into its element. A favourite look among influencers as Copenhagen fashion week as well as those still sunning it up on their end-of-summer holidays, barely-there fabrics are most definitely having a moment with everything from lace to mesh and even crochet pieces embracing the peek-a-boo look.

While it’s one thing to admire the trend from afar, knowing how to bring it into your own wardrobe can be difficult—especially with a trend that leaves as little to the imagination as this. There is one sheer piece however that I will argue is actually incredibly wearable and can not only be styled to suit a multitude of tastes and occasions but can also be carried easily from summer into autumn winter as well. It may not seem like it but the sheer skirt really can work incredibly hard in your wardrobe.

To back up my claim, I’ve pulled together some great looks which are not only easy to recreate but also show just how versatile a sheer skirt can be. From glam evening appropriate outfits to more relaxed knitwear and lace pairings, these looks prove the sheer skirt has never been chicer or more accessible.

Alongside how to style a sheer skirt, one thing I often get asked is what underwear to wear with a sheer skirt. For this, I’d suggest keeping things simple in a well fitting pair of seamless briefs. While contrasting your undies to your skirt can create a statement look, I’d also advise keeping things coordinated as you want your look to be about the skirt rather than what’s underneath it. If you’re still unsure, however, I’ve written a whole guide on the best underwear solutions for all those tricky outfits, so head here to check it out.

Now without further ado, here’s all the inspiration you need on how to style a sheer skirt…

1. Wear with an oversized knit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to avoid bareing too much skin, pairing a sheer skirt with oversized styles is the way to go. A loose fit knit, like this one worn by Sonia Lyson, gives a sheer skirt a more dressed down feel perfect for day dressing.

2. Add pops of red

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A clever way to draw attention away from a sheer skirt is to add statement accessories which will create multiple points of interest in your look. Red is a great way to do it, especially when paired with monochrome pieces like this, as they'll stand out while still giving a classic feel.

3. Make it elevated

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making a sheer skirt feel demure may seem like a difficult task however this look proves it's totally doable. Opting for a heavier fabric skirt will tap into the trend while offering a little more coverage while ladylike knitwear will give a more elegant feel.

4. Pair with prints

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leopard print is set to be huge for AW24 so this look will see you into the new season early. If sequins feel too much for day to day, switch to a block coloured sheer skirt for a similar looks that's less glitzy.

5. Give it a preppy twist

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rugby shirts are another trending item that have been growing in popularity in recent months so why not bring the two trends together to create and interesting preppy look.