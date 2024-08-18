Don't let the barely-there style intimidate you, here are 5 ways to chicly style a sheer skirt

Dressed up or down, it’s a sheer delight

How to style a sheer skirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris
By
published
in Features

The sheer trend has been gaining traction for a while now however in the past few weeks, it has well and truly come into its element. A favourite look among influencers as Copenhagen fashion week as well as those still sunning it up on their end-of-summer holidays, barely-there fabrics are most definitely having a moment with everything from lace to mesh and even crochet pieces embracing the peek-a-boo look.

While it’s one thing to admire the trend from afar, knowing how to bring it into your own wardrobe can be difficult—especially with a trend that leaves as little to the imagination as this. There is one sheer piece however that I will argue is actually incredibly wearable and can not only be styled to suit a multitude of tastes and occasions but can also be carried easily from summer into autumn winter as well. It may not seem like it but the sheer skirt really can work incredibly hard in your wardrobe.

A post shared by Kirthanaa Naidu (@kirthanaa)

A photo posted by on

To back up my claim, I’ve pulled together some great looks which are not only easy to recreate but also show just how versatile a sheer skirt can be. From glam evening appropriate outfits to more relaxed knitwear and lace pairings, these looks prove the sheer skirt has never been chicer or more accessible.

Alongside how to style a sheer skirt, one thing I often get asked is what underwear to wear with a sheer skirt. For this, I’d suggest keeping things simple in a well fitting pair of seamless briefs. While contrasting your undies to your skirt can create a statement look, I’d also advise keeping things coordinated as you want your look to be about the skirt rather than what’s underneath it. If you’re still unsure, however, I’ve written a whole guide on the best underwear solutions for all those tricky outfits, so head here to check it out.

Now without further ado, here’s all the inspiration you need on how to style a sheer skirt…

1. Wear with an oversized knit

Woman wearing blue jumper and black lace skirt GettyImages-2165954585

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to avoid bareing too much skin, pairing a sheer skirt with oversized styles is the way to go. A loose fit knit, like this one worn by Sonia Lyson, gives a sheer skirt a more dressed down feel perfect for day dressing.

Dorothee Schumacher round-neck long-sleeve jumper
Dorothee Schumacher round-neck long-sleeve jumper

Peppermayo Zephyra Lace Maxi Skirt
Peppermayo Zephyra Lace Maxi Skirt

Le Specs Tragic Magic Recycled Acetate Aviator
Le Specs Tragic Magic Recycled Acetate Aviator

Missoma Seed Pearl Beaded Choker
Missoma Seed Pearl Beaded Choker

M&S Quilted Chain Strap Cross Body Shoulder Bag
M&S Quilted Chain Strap Cross Body Shoulder Bag

Sezane Deva High Mules
Sezane Deva High Mules

2. Add pops of red

Woman wearing white t-shirt and lace sheer skirt GettyImages-2166019157

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A clever way to draw attention away from a sheer skirt is to add statement accessories which will create multiple points of interest in your look. Red is a great way to do it, especially when paired with monochrome pieces like this, as they'll stand out while still giving a classic feel.

Stradivarius balloon tshirt

Stradivarius Balloon T-Shirt

Topshop sheer lace tiered maxi skirt
Topshop Sheer Lace Tiered Maxi Skirt

Mango Maxi-flower scrunchie
Mango Maxi-flower scrunchie

Milou Jewellery Red Blossom Flower Earrings
Milou Jewellery Red Blossom Flower Earrings

Strathberry Mosiac Bag in Red
Strathberry Mosiac Bag in Red

Dune Smooth Kitten Heeled Leather Knee High Boots
Dune Smooth Kitten Heeled Leather Knee High Boots

3. Make it elevated

Woman wearing white cardigan and sheer maxi skirt GettyImages-2165785832

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making a sheer skirt feel demure may seem like a difficult task however this look proves it's totally doable. Opting for a heavier fabric skirt will tap into the trend while offering a little more coverage while ladylike knitwear will give a more elegant feel.

M&S Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Cardigan
M&S Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Cardigan

H&M Microfibre Tube Top
H&M Microfibre Tube Top

Meshki Guiiliana Knit Maxi Skirt
Meshki Guiiliana Knit Maxi Skirt

Sunbuddies Courtney Tortoise
Sun Buddies Courtney Tortoise

Rimini Zigzag Woven Leather Handbag
Rimini Zigzag Woven Leather Handbag

Aldo Nailah Heeled Shoes
Aldo Nailah Heeled Shoes

4. Pair with prints

Woman wearing leopard print shirt and sheer lace skirt GettyImages-2166604266

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leopard print is set to be huge for AW24 so this look will see you into the new season early. If sequins feel too much for day to day, switch to a block coloured sheer skirt for a similar looks that's less glitzy.

Zara Satin Shirt
Zara Satin Shirt

Motel Vanessa Maxi Skirt In Sequin Mesh
Motel Vanessa Maxi Skirt In Sequin Mesh

Bottega Veneta Eyewear Triangle cat-eye acetate and gold-tone sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Eyewear Triangle cat-eye acetate and gold-tone sunglasses

Astrid & Miyu Dome Hoops in Gold
Astrid & Miyu Dome Hoops in Gold

Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting
Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule

5. Give it a preppy twist

Woman wearing a rugby shirt and sheer skirt GettyImages-2165774554

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rugby shirts are another trending item that have been growing in popularity in recent months so why not bring the two trends together to create and interesting preppy look.

Reiss Abigail striped cotton ruby top
Reiss Abigail striped cotton ruby top

Zara Asymmetric Lace Skirt
Zara Asymmetric Lace Skirt

Arket KOMONO Ana Sunglasses
Arket KOMONO Ana Sunglasses

JW Pei Harlee Shoulder Bag
JW Pei Harlee Shoulder Bag

Calzedonia Glitter Detail Short Socks
Calzedonia Glitter Detail Short Socks

Bobbies Virna
Bobbies Virna

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest