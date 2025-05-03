All the cool girls are wearing this nostalgic luxury French label (again)

Here's how to copy the edgy boho aesthetic

Kate Moss, Suki Waterhouse, Bella Hadid in Isabel Marant
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features

Most fashion fans will have heard of the boho renaissance by now. Wide-leg jeans, floaty dresses and ruffled blouses are currently taking centre stage in most high-street collections, thanks in large part to the ongoing Chloé effect. However, there is also a slight style change afoot right now, as the romantic aesthetic gains a little edge—and we find ourselves increasingly stepping back into the iconic era of indie sleaze. Think: the Olsen twins, Nicole Richie, and Lindsay Lohan circa 2010 as key inspiration—which, in turn, has re-sparked an interest in the lesser-known French luxury label that combines the two styles just perfectly: Isabel Marant.

If you’ve scrolled through social media in the past two months, you’ve likely seen cool girls from across the globe decked out in fringed jackets, slouchy suede boots and/or bandana scarf-style tops that wouldn’t look out of place at Coachella—all of which are core tenets of the Isabel Marant aesthetic. In the past few months alone, some of the most notable celebrity style moments have also come courtesy of the label: we're talking Bella Hadid's leather micro-shorts, Addison Rae's sheer sequin aquamarine dress, Kate Moss' studded boots and Suki Waterhouse’s shearling coat, to name but a few.

A post shared by YOYO CAO (@yoyokulala)

A photo posted by on

So, it’s fair to say that chic women everywhere seem to have unanimously fallen back in love with Isabel Marant, and re-discovered the wonders of the Parisian brand founded all the way back in 1995 by the designer of the same name.

Further proof comes courtesy of Google Trends, that reports searches for “Isabel Marant beach bag”, “Isabel Marant sandals”, “Isabel Marant Bobby” (yes, those iconic wedge trainers you remember from ten years ago...), and “Isabel Marant fleece” are all current ‘breakouts’. And we all know the data doesn't lie.

So, if you’re looking for your next luxury label investment, this is the brand—and the pieces—well worth considering. Consider this your insider tip-off.

A post shared by Mel // EPONYM (@meleponym)

A photo posted by on

But if your budget doesn’t quite stretch to £960 for the brand’s famous Oskan bag, or you simply can’t get hold of the now nearly-sold-out Bobby sneakers, Elmire dress and Velvee sandals—all items on my own current Isabel Marant wish list— there are a few styling hacks you can also use to achieve the luxury label's signature look, for less.

Taking a few key Spring/Summer 2025 Isabel Marant catwalk looks as a starting point, here's how to do it...

Buy into bags

Isabel Marant ss25 fringed bag

(Image credit: Isabel Marant)

Marant’s accessories are undoubtedly her most instantly recognisable. Slouchy suede bags with fringing and studs are a hallmark of the designer's signature effortless boho style, while a relaxed raffia tote is also a strong option for the summer months. Stick to neutral shades and natural fabrics—leather, suede, straw—to truly lean into the laidback look.

ISABEL MARANT, Oskan Moon Studded Leather Shoulder Bag
ISABEL MARANT
Oskan Moon Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

Studded Split Suede Barrel Bag
Massimo Dutti
Studded Split Suede Barrel Bag

Ba&sh, Bag T Fringes Suede Swing
Ba&sh
Bag T Fringes Suede Swing

Embrace utilitarian touches

Isabel Marant ss25 look 43 pink jumpsuit

(Image credit: Isabel Marant)

One of the main things that sets Isabel Marant apart from other brands' romantic bohemian style is her use of tougher utilitarian touches. Cargo trousers are a Marant mainstay, as are boiler suits and leather trousers. Look for a slouchy shapes and detailing like lacing, and contrast these items with something a little softer—a silk blouse, chiffon vest or pastel-shade shirt, for example.

ISABEL MARANT, Aneli Layered Denim Jacket
ISABEL MARANT
Aneli Layered Denim Jacket

AllSaints, Allsaints Freda Combat Trousers
AllSaints
Freda Combat Trousers

Half Placket Cotton Linen Jumpsuit | Oil Cloth
TOAST
Half Placket Cotton Linen Jumpsuit

Play with prints

Isabel Marant look 38 play with prints

(Image credit: Isabel Marant)

While the Isabel Marant aesthetic largely sticks to earthy, muted shades like sand, ecru and olive, there is still a place for prints and small pops of colour. Think graphic embroidery and printed silk styles—or, in short, if you can picture it on a beach in Ibiza, you’re on the right track.

ISABEL MARANT, Yasmine Fringed Embellished Embroidered Silk Mini Dress
ISABEL MARANT
Yasmine Fringed Embellished Embroidered Silk Mini Dress

ZARA, Embroidered Overshirt
ZARA
Embroidered Overshirt

H&M, Tiered Mini Skirt
H&M
Tiered Mini Skirt

Style around your shoes

Isabel Marant brown co-ord and boots

(Image credit: Isabel Marant)

Just as bags play a big role in evoking Isabel Marant style, shoes are just as statement-making and similar rules apply. Fringing, studs, natural fabrics and neutral shades all act as key components, particularly in cowboy boot or sandal styles.

ISABEL MARANT, Edil Cutout Studded Suede Sandals
ISABEL MARANT
Edil Cutout Studded Suede Sandals

Next, Tan Brown Suede Forever Comfort Boho Fringe Cowboy Ankle Boots
Next
Tan Brown Suede Boho Fringe Cowboy Ankle Boots

Birkenstock, Arizona Studded Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Studded Sandals

Don’t over-style it

Isabel Marant ss25 pink jeans top

(Image credit: Isabel Marant)

In contrast to the styling tips above, the key to evoking Isabel Marant style is to not to look like you’ve tried. Stepping away from loud logos or monogrammed prints, this luxury label is all about the laidback, ‘cool girl’ aesthetic. So beachy tousled hair, super-natural make-up, and an outfit that looks thrown on rather than thoughtfully placed together will all work to achieve the aesthetic—even if that just means sticking with simple jeans and a white vest top. Think Noughties, morning-after Kate Moss (minus the hangover).

ISABEL MARANT, Lecce Leather Belt
ISABEL MARANT
Lecce Leather Belt

Reiss, Silk-Front Cami Top in White
Reiss
Silk-Front Cami Top in White

MANGO, Wideleg Jeans With Pockets
MANGO
Wideleg Jeans With Pockets

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸