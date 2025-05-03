All the cool girls are wearing this nostalgic luxury French label (again)

Most fashion fans will have heard of the boho renaissance by now. Wide-leg jeans, floaty dresses and ruffled blouses are currently taking centre stage in most high-street collections, thanks in large part to the ongoing Chloé effect. However, there is also a slight style change afoot right now, as the romantic aesthetic gains a little edge—and we find ourselves increasingly stepping back into the iconic era of indie sleaze. Think: the Olsen twins, Nicole Richie, and Lindsay Lohan circa 2010 as key inspiration—which, in turn, has re-sparked an interest in the lesser-known French luxury label that combines the two styles just perfectly: Isabel Marant.

If you’ve scrolled through social media in the past two months, you’ve likely seen cool girls from across the globe decked out in fringed jackets, slouchy suede boots and/or bandana scarf-style tops that wouldn’t look out of place at Coachella—all of which are core tenets of the Isabel Marant aesthetic. In the past few months alone, some of the most notable celebrity style moments have also come courtesy of the label: we're talking Bella Hadid's leather micro-shorts, Addison Rae's sheer sequin aquamarine dress, Kate Moss' studded boots and Suki Waterhouse’s shearling coat, to name but a few.

So, it’s fair to say that chic women everywhere seem to have unanimously fallen back in love with Isabel Marant, and re-discovered the wonders of the Parisian brand founded all the way back in 1995 by the designer of the same name.

Further proof comes courtesy of Google Trends, that reports searches for “Isabel Marant beach bag”, “Isabel Marant sandals”, “Isabel Marant Bobby” (yes, those iconic wedge trainers you remember from ten years ago...), and “Isabel Marant fleece” are all current ‘breakouts’. And we all know the data doesn't lie.

So, if you’re looking for your next luxury label investment, this is the brand—and the pieces—well worth considering. Consider this your insider tip-off.

But if your budget doesn’t quite stretch to £960 for the brand’s famous Oskan bag , or you simply can’t get hold of the now nearly-sold-out Bobby sneakers , Elmire dress and Velvee sandals —all items on my own current Isabel Marant wish list— there are a few styling hacks you can also use to achieve the luxury label's signature look, for less.

Taking a few key Spring/Summer 2025 Isabel Marant catwalk looks as a starting point, here's how to do it...

Buy into bags

Marant’s accessories are undoubtedly her most instantly recognisable. Slouchy suede bags with fringing and studs are a hallmark of the designer's signature effortless boho style, while a relaxed raffia tote is also a strong option for the summer months. Stick to neutral shades and natural fabrics—leather, suede, straw—to truly lean into the laidback look.

Embrace utilitarian touches

One of the main things that sets Isabel Marant apart from other brands' romantic bohemian style is her use of tougher utilitarian touches. Cargo trousers are a Marant mainstay, as are boiler suits and leather trousers. Look for a slouchy shapes and detailing like lacing, and contrast these items with something a little softer—a silk blouse, chiffon vest or pastel-shade shirt, for example.

Play with prints

While the Isabel Marant aesthetic largely sticks to earthy, muted shades like sand, ecru and olive, there is still a place for prints and small pops of colour. Think graphic embroidery and printed silk styles—or, in short, if you can picture it on a beach in Ibiza, you’re on the right track.

Style around your shoes

Just as bags play a big role in evoking Isabel Marant style, shoes are just as statement-making and similar rules apply. Fringing, studs, natural fabrics and neutral shades all act as key components, particularly in cowboy boot or sandal styles.

Don’t over-style it

In contrast to the styling tips above, the key to evoking Isabel Marant style is to not to look like you’ve tried. Stepping away from loud logos or monogrammed prints, this luxury label is all about the laidback, ‘cool girl’ aesthetic. So beachy tousled hair, super-natural make-up, and an outfit that looks thrown on rather than thoughtfully placed together will all work to achieve the aesthetic—even if that just means sticking with simple jeans and a white vest top. Think Noughties, morning-after Kate Moss (minus the hangover).