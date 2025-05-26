How Cuffs Became the 2025 Jewellery Trend Every Cool-Girl is Using to Elevate Their Outfits

It's a cuff revival

cuff bracelet trend runway image
Sofia Piza's
By
published
in Buying Guides

When it comes to accessories, few pieces of jewellery work as hard as a cuff bracelet. Yet this classic item has had something of a hiatus since its heyday around 2011, when Stefano Pilati at Saint Laurent designed the Arty collection — a line that had every fashion insider worth her salt scrambling to purchase one of his gold brass cuffs set with coloured glass stones.

Fast forward more than a decade and statement cuffs are back in the spotlight and have cool girls embracing them as their go-to jewellery to instantly elevate any look this season.

As seen on the catwalks for Spring/Summer 2025, chunky bracelets have once again garnered increased attention from a host of luxury fashion houses including Saint Laurent, Hermès, and Balmain, embracing the trend to accessorise their ready-to-wear collections.

Each brand's cuff bracelets, made of different metals, shapes, and textures, perfectly showcased how effortless incorporating a cuff bracelet can be.

Saint Laurent Cuff Trend

Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025

Statement and timeless in equal measure, if you're looking to give them a try, cuffs are everywhere this season, and can be found at every price point.

For a minimalist approach, choose a soft resin bangle in either tortoiseshell or bone colour ways. This boho-inspired styling is reminiscent of Saint Laurent and Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2025 collections, which featured cuff bracelets layered over blazers and blouses for a subtly chic look. If you're looking to go all in, opt for a mixed metal or fully bejewelled approach for a maximalist look.

Christopher Esber Spring/Summer 2025

Still not convinced? If you need some real life inspo from instagram's most stylish women then you're spoilt for choice with names like Lisa Ing-Marinelli layering her Tiffany & Co. Bone cuff over the sleeves of a crisp white shirt, instantly elevating this classic shirt and jeans combo.

Lisa Ing Marinelli

If you're now ready to trial one of this season's most sophisticated jewellery trends then read on and shop our expert cuff edit.

Shop cuff bracelets:

Elsa Peretti® Medium Bone Cuff
TIFFANY & CO.
Elsa Peretti® Medium Bone Cuff

14ct Gold-Plated Vermeil Silver Sonder Cuff Bracelet
OTIUMBERG
14ct Gold-Plated Vermeil Silver Sonder Cuff Bracelet

Jigsaw Mixed Metal Wrap Bangle

Jigsaw
Mixed Metal Wrap Bangle

Sculptural Molten Cuff Bracelet | Silver Plated
MISSOMA
Sculptural Molten Cuff Bracelet

Serpenti Forever Gold-Plated Brass Leather Bracelet
BVLGARI
Serpenti Forever Gold-Plated Brass Leather Bracelet

2-Pack of Embossed Metal Bracelets
ZARA
2-Pack of Embossed Metal Bracelets

3-Pack Bangles
H&M
3-Pack Bangles

latelier73,

L'ATELIER 73
Diamond Gold Bar Bangle

Gold 'le Bracelet J' Bracelet
JACQUEMUS
Gold 'le Bracelet J' Bracelet

1pc Resin Bracelets Colorful Bangle Bohemian Resin Cuff Bracelet Fashion Acrylic Jewelry Decorate Wedding A5j9 for Women Elegant Slap Jewelry,foot Gemstones Men,gay Daughter Anklet,beach Brace
AMAZON
Resin Bracelets Colourful Bangle

The Luna Cuff
BY PARIAH
The Luna Cuff

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

