When it comes to accessories, few pieces of jewellery work as hard as a cuff bracelet. Yet this classic item has had something of a hiatus since its heyday around 2011, when Stefano Pilati at Saint Laurent designed the Arty collection — a line that had every fashion insider worth her salt scrambling to purchase one of his gold brass cuffs set with coloured glass stones.

Fast forward more than a decade and statement cuffs are back in the spotlight and have cool girls embracing them as their go-to jewellery to instantly elevate any look this season.

As seen on the catwalks for Spring/Summer 2025, chunky bracelets have once again garnered increased attention from a host of luxury fashion houses including Saint Laurent, Hermès, and Balmain, embracing the trend to accessorise their ready-to-wear collections.

Each brand's cuff bracelets, made of different metals, shapes, and textures, perfectly showcased how effortless incorporating a cuff bracelet can be.

Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Statement and timeless in equal measure, if you're looking to give them a try, cuffs are everywhere this season, and can be found at every price point.

For a minimalist approach, choose a soft resin bangle in either tortoiseshell or bone colour ways. This boho-inspired styling is reminiscent of Saint Laurent and Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2025 collections, which featured cuff bracelets layered over blazers and blouses for a subtly chic look. If you're looking to go all in, opt for a mixed metal or fully bejewelled approach for a maximalist look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Still not convinced? If you need some real life inspo from instagram's most stylish women then you're spoilt for choice with names like Lisa Ing-Marinelli layering her Tiffany & Co. Bone cuff over the sleeves of a crisp white shirt, instantly elevating this classic shirt and jeans combo.

If you're now ready to trial one of this season's most sophisticated jewellery trends then read on and shop our expert cuff edit.