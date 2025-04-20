This divisive Nineties trend just got a high-fashion makeover

Baby doll dresses campaign imagery
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It seems that every season, the fashion set gets behind a divisive trend they once swore they'd never welcome back into their wardrobes again. First came skinny jeans, then peplum tops—and now, for Spring/Summer 2025, yet another classic Noughties staple is back in the limelight: the babydoll dress.

Known for its loose-fitting, romantic silhouette, the babydoll dress has grown up significantly since its humble nightwear beginnings. It was popularised by musician and style icon Courtney Love in the '90s, quickly becoming the It-girl item of the time—before quietly disappearing into the fashion ether once again.

The return of babydoll dresses has been teased a few times over the years since, but it wasn't until the latest season of shows that the trend became official. For Spring/Summer 2025, some of fashion's most prominent designers took it upon themselves to reimagine the once-maligned style for the modern day, bringing it back to the fore once more.

Loewe SS25

Loewe Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're talking about Loewe, Chloé, Emilia Wickstead, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Alberta Ferretti, of course, all of whom included their own takes on the dress as part of their collections. Think babydoll dresses upgraded courtesy of ruffles, floral prints, billowing fabrics, floral appliqués and bold colours, matching each brand's unique aesthetic.

On the street style front, influencers and editors have also been quick to embrace the trend—and provided some real-world outfit inspiration to boot. Think bold, textured looks achieved by pairing a frothy red babydoll with pale pink lace tights and chunky trainers, or a strappy black style layered over a long-sleeve t-shirt and worn with boots for a more casual, everyday vibe.

Alternatively, channel the easy-breezy boho aesthetic at Chloé, and pair a floaty, semi-sheer, ruffled babydoll mini with ballerina flats and simple accessories for a look that ticks off multiple trends in one.

Influencer wearing a babydoll dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woman wearing a babydoll dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, are you ready to give the trend a(nother) go? Below, we have cherry-picked the most chic babydoll dresses on the market right now, that prove the dress should have a place in your 2025 wardrobe.

Trapeze Cotton Minidress
Loewe
Trapeze Cotton Minidress

Kewpie Ruffle Cotton Mini Dress
Sandy Liang
Kewpie Ruffle Cotton Mini Dress

On a Cloud Mini Dress
Free People
On a Cloud Mini Dress

Ivy Puff Sleeve Satin Mini Dress
ALIGNE
Ivy Puff Sleeve Satin Mini Dress

Ivy Puff Sleeve Satin Mini Dress
Damson Madder
Ivy Puff Sleeve Satin Mini Dress

Blue Seersucker Check Mini Smock Dress
GANNI
Blue Seersucker Check Mini Smock Dress

Cotton Strappy Dress
H&M
Cotton Strappy Dress

Tie-Detailed Plissé-Silk Mousseline Mini Dress
CHLOÉ
Tie-Detailed Plissé-Silk Mousseline Mini Dress

By Anthropologie Tie Mini Swing Dress
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Tie Mini Swing Dress

Ruffled Chiffon-Trimmed Satin Mini Dress
SHUSHU/TONG
Ruffled Chiffon-Trimmed Satin Mini Dress

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

