Though fashion and sports may seem like an unlikely duo, the merging of these two worlds is far from unprecedented. With the Paris Olympics in 2024 taking place just weeks before luxury houses took to the capital to present their Spring/Summer 2025 collections, it was almost certain that athleisure would be one of this season's most significant trends.

From Loewe to Miu Miu, geometrical shapes, breathable fabrics, and a melange of patterns converge to create your new season wardrobe...

Model wearing a pink nylon two-piece

3D-printed bandeau bustier and spandex pantashoes, Balenciaga

(Image credit: DRIU & TIAGO)

Balenciaga coined the pantashoe during its Spring/Summer 2017 show, featuring the polarising hybrid trouser in a range of primary colours from magenta to cherry-red. This season, the garment returns in a powder pink colourway, paired with a 3D-printed bustier that is sure to hit below the belt.

Model wearing a polo top with oversized jeans

Cotton polo shirt, Miu Miu; padded denim jeans and leather pumps, Acne Studios; acetate glasses, Prada

(Image credit: DRIU & TIAGO)

This season, Acne Studios embraced a playful approach to fashion, inspired by creative director Jonny Johansson's fondness of an installation by artist Jonathan Lyndon Chase. The collection prominently featured an exaggerated take on barrel-leg jeans, styled with athleisure-inspired polo tops and pumps.

Model posing with five sunglasses stacked on her head

From top to bottom: Acetate glasses, McQueen; Acetate glasses, Gentle Monster; Acetate glasses, Linda Farrow for Jacquemus; Metal glasses, Sportmax; Acetate glasses, Prada

(Image credit: DRIU & TIAGO)

Indeed, a spring/summer wardrobe would not be complete without a great pair of sunglasses (or five). This season designers at McQueen, Sportmax, and Prada favoured bright-hued lenses and action-ready frames.

Model wearing a cut-out silver skirt

Leather skirt and knit sweater, Prada

(Image credit: DRIU & TIAGO)

Built on the foundation of sportswear, Prada's Spring/Summer 2025 show saw visors, anoraks, and XL sunglasses paired with sequinned dresses, A-line skirts, and knitwear, further proving that the intersection between sports and fashion has never been more prevalent.

Left: Knit T-shirt with brooch, silk skirt, leather pumps, Marc Jacobs; metal sunglasses, Sportmax.Right: Logo earrings, Chanel

(Image credit: DRIU & TIAGO)

Marc Jacobs' masterful play with voluminous silhouettes and contrasting hues triumphed on this season's runways. He adopted 1950s motifs and elevated them with exaggerated proportions and materials. As far as accessory trends go, silver jewellery will forever remain a timeless staple. This season, take the maximalist route and opt for XL emblem earrings, like Chanel's iconic double Cs.

Model wearing a printed trench coat

Coat, leather and metal belts, Miu Miu; acetate glasses, Prada; aluminium necklace, Rabanne; leather pumps, Acne Studios

(Image credit: DRIU & TIAGO)

Another runway collection inspired by athleticism is Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 showcasing key sportswear pieces and materials styled as outerwear. Paired with traditional ready-to-wear items like trench coats and pumps, a standout garment this season featured a geometric-pattern trench coat and styled with casual trainers.

Model wearing a beaded top and yellow sunglasses

Sequin dress, Bottega Veneta; glasses, Ottolinger

(Image credit: DRIU & TIAGO )

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: yellow-tinted sunglasses are this season's biggest eyewear trend. Take Ottlinger's sculptural sunglasses as the ultimate example. To match the look, opt for Bottega Veneta's whimsical 3D florals.

Leather bag, re-Nylon jacket, feather dress, knit tights, leather visor, and satin pumps, Prada

(Image credit: DRIU & TIAGO)

Reflective materials were a key take away from the Spring/Summer catwalks. Prada's athletically focused catwalk show, featured a statement feather dress contrasted with a citrus-orange anorak and silver heels paired with a matching Cleo shoulder bag.

Model wearing a mini dress and oxford shoes

Mother-of-pearl and cotton trench coat and Oxford shoes, Loewe; acetate glasses, Versace

(Image credit: DRIU & TIAGO )

Loewe's Spring/Summer 2025 show featured light and surrealist silhouettes. Among them were peplum-hemmed mini dresses, complete with a pair of patent leather Oxford shoes and square sunglasses were added.

Model wearing XL sunglasses

Acetate sunglasses, Prada

(Image credit: DRIU & TIAGO)

Divisive for some, yet unconventionally attractive for others, Prada's new-season frames rank among the most viral pieces from the collection.

