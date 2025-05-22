The Convergence Zone - Fashion Meets Sports To Create the Ultimate Spring Wardrobe Bursting With Personality
Game on
Though fashion and sports may seem like an unlikely duo, the merging of these two worlds is far from unprecedented. With the Paris Olympics in 2024 taking place just weeks before luxury houses took to the capital to present their Spring/Summer 2025 collections, it was almost certain that athleisure would be one of this season's most significant trends.
From Loewe to Miu Miu, geometrical shapes, breathable fabrics, and a melange of patterns converge to create your new season wardrobe...
Balenciaga coined the pantashoe during its Spring/Summer 2017 show, featuring the polarising hybrid trouser in a range of primary colours from magenta to cherry-red. This season, the garment returns in a powder pink colourway, paired with a 3D-printed bustier that is sure to hit below the belt.
This season, Acne Studios embraced a playful approach to fashion, inspired by creative director Jonny Johansson's fondness of an installation by artist Jonathan Lyndon Chase. The collection prominently featured an exaggerated take on barrel-leg jeans, styled with athleisure-inspired polo tops and pumps.
Indeed, a spring/summer wardrobe would not be complete without a great pair of sunglasses (or five). This season designers at McQueen, Sportmax, and Prada favoured bright-hued lenses and action-ready frames.
Built on the foundation of sportswear, Prada's Spring/Summer 2025 show saw visors, anoraks, and XL sunglasses paired with sequinned dresses, A-line skirts, and knitwear, further proving that the intersection between sports and fashion has never been more prevalent.
Marc Jacobs' masterful play with voluminous silhouettes and contrasting hues triumphed on this season's runways. He adopted 1950s motifs and elevated them with exaggerated proportions and materials. As far as accessory trends go, silver jewellery will forever remain a timeless staple. This season, take the maximalist route and opt for XL emblem earrings, like Chanel's iconic double Cs.
Another runway collection inspired by athleticism is Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 showcasing key sportswear pieces and materials styled as outerwear. Paired with traditional ready-to-wear items like trench coats and pumps, a standout garment this season featured a geometric-pattern trench coat and styled with casual trainers.
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: yellow-tinted sunglasses are this season's biggest eyewear trend. Take Ottlinger's sculptural sunglasses as the ultimate example. To match the look, opt for Bottega Veneta's whimsical 3D florals.
Reflective materials were a key take away from the Spring/Summer catwalks. Prada's athletically focused catwalk show, featured a statement feather dress contrasted with a citrus-orange anorak and silver heels paired with a matching Cleo shoulder bag.
Loewe's Spring/Summer 2025 show featured light and surrealist silhouettes. Among them were peplum-hemmed mini dresses, complete with a pair of patent leather Oxford shoes and square sunglasses were added.
Divisive for some, yet unconventionally attractive for others, Prada's new-season frames rank among the most viral pieces from the collection.
CREDITS
Styling Assistants: Alyson Allaire and Sonia Montout
Model: Laiza de Moura/Canvas.
Photography Assistant: Kader Bennacer
Set Design: Camille Pouyat/Margot de Roquefeuil
Set Design Assistant: Jules Toso.
Hair: Sébastien Le Corroller
Makeup: Thomas Lorenz for Dior Beauty
Casting: Émilie Åström.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
