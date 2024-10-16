8 size-inclusive brands that are sustainable too

The last few years has seen a positive gradual welcoming towards sustainability within consumer fashion. From secondhand retail giants Vinted and eBay gaining momentum by frequently partnering with fashion influencers to the expansive popularity of circular fashion rental sites such as HURR and By Rotation. Additionally, the pandemic period saw the launch of numerous independent ethical brands, reflecting a broader commitment to eco-conscious fashion choices.

This gradual transformation towards more responsible shopping definitely highlights a promising trend towards more sustainable and responsible consumption in the fashion industry; however when it comes to sizing inclusivity within this market, more often than not, we’ve seen a few sustainable brands falling short.

As a fashion-loving, plus-size shopper trying to embrace more sustainable options, I’ve often struggled in the past to find clothes that fit. Most ethical brands tend to stop at a UK size 16, which in the past has made it difficult to source stylish, sustainable pieces in my size. For those of us who are plus size hoping to make more ethical choices when it comes to our spending habits, it’s been the case where we’ve often hit the wall due to having comparatively limited options; especially when adding in the cost of ethical garments if and when we do find them.

However, with the plus-size clothing market projected to grow at an average rate of 5.9% annually until at least 2027, there is no reason why ethical and sustainable brands should exclude plus sizes from their collections. Inclusive sizing should be a fundamental part of their commitment to responsible and ethical fashion and thankfully, the last three years has seen a slow increase in the number of brands extending their sizing to include larger bodies. Keep scrolling for eight sustainable brands who are doing the work when it comes to inclusivity.

Reformation

Sustainable premium brand Reformation creates pieces that aim to celebrate feminine silhouettes, with a focus on sustainability. In 2019, Reformation created their Extended Sizing collection, featuring a large majority of their bestselling pieces in plus sizes. The Extended Sizing collection is available up to a UK28.

Loud Bodies

Inclusivity has always been at the forefront of this label’s ethos; from the wide range of model sizes used to showcase pieces, to the super-accessible way in which you can order and customize clothing (the ability to create free-of-charge custom orders for atypical body shapes), Loud Bodies have always strived make their ethereal, dreamy pieces accessible for all, with pieces going up to a 10XL.

Everlane

The Californian-based brand Everlane has long been revered for its trendy, eco-conscious wardrobe staples and are equally as famous for its Radical Transparency approach. It openly shares the cost breakdown of each product, including materials, labor, transportation, and the company's markup, allowing customers to see how their purchases are priced. The brand also want for 100% of its materials to be certified recycled, organic, renewable and responsibly sourced by 2025, and what's even better? Their size range goes up to an inclusive UK26!

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Seams Friendly

Seams Friendly is a global ethical brand that creates beautifully tailored clothes for all body shapes.Their focus lies on utility and function in their designs, using lower-impact materials such as linen and organic cotton. What’s great is that customers can completely customise the whole outfit to their liking, from the height and sleeve size, to the length and fabric. The pieces are available up to a 16XL and beyond, with free custom sizing.

Seams Friendly Maroon Handspun Cotton Ankle Length Pleated Flared Dress £50 at Seams Friendly Seams Friendly Undyed Crinkled Cotton Flax Boho Infinity Drape Gown with Matching Tube £54 at Seams Friendly

Lucy & Yak

The popular dungaree brand have exploded over the last few years, not only expanding their vibrant, colourful and fun pieces to include denim, outerwear and everyday pieces, but they have also expanded their sizing to include a UK32. Lucy & Yak also promotes a circular fashion model, encouraging customers to buy second hand, upcycle, and recycle their clothing.

Pana Mina

Pana Mina is a brand known for its cultural craftsmanship, with the brand focusing on preserving traditional techniques by collaborating with skilled artisans, particularly from regions like Latin America, to create timeless, handmade garments.They also emphasise the use of eco-friendly materials and fair trade practices, ensuring that both the environment and the workers are respected. All this while creating a size-inclusive line that looks great on all bodies, with sizes going up to a 4XL.

Wray NYC

Wray NYC is a contemporary, size-inclusive brand that manages to merge art-inspired design with everyday wearability. Founded by designer Wray Serna, the brand is celebrated for its bold prints, vibrant colours, and modern silhouettes, all of which draw influence from Serna’s background in fine art. Wray NYC is committed to inclusivity, offering a wide range of sizes, from XS to 6X.