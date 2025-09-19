'Almost Famous' Just Turned 25, But the Penny Lane Coat Is As Iconic As Ever

Fashion and cinema have long shared a symbiotic relationship (just look at any of Miuccia Prada or Raf Simons’ collections). Even so, few films have etched themselves into the fashion psyche with quite the same force as Almost Famous. Sure, film critics might remember Cameron Crowe’s 2000 semi-autobiographical ode to rock ‘n’ roll for its tender coming-of-age narrative and sun-drenched So-Cal soundtrack, but there’s no denying that its sartorial signatures have left a lasting legacy.

At the centre of the film’s style mythology is Penny Lane, a mysterious muse and self-titled “Band-Aid” (not to be confused with a ‘groupie’—a distinction Lane describes thus: “Groupies sleep with rockstars because they want to be near someone famous. We are here because of the music, we inspire the music.”). It was Lane who set me on a decades-long search for a shaggy Afghan-style coat—a quest that ultimately ended on my 30th birthday when my sister presented me with a dusky pink suede, knee-grazing Penny Lane coat which, wait for it, reverses to reveal an ochre corduroy lining with a fuzzy rosewater trim that can be worn both ways. It is among my most cherished possessions.

Less than five years later, you can pick up a similar coat almost anywhere (scroll on for seven of the best styles you can shop today), but at the time, London designer Charlotte Simone was one of the few fashion houses championing this nostalgic style (though mine is from an indie seller on Etsy my sister has never shared the details of).

(Image credit: COLUMBIA PICTURES via Alamy)

Lane is played by a young, curly-haired Kate Hudson. It’s a testament to Hudson’s portrayal and costume designer Betsy Heimann that ‘Penny Lane’ has become shorthand for shaggy, vintage-inspired opera coats. Lane’s look—inspired by real-life band aid and author of the propulsive I’m With The Band, Pamela Des Barres—was a masterclass in 1970s counterculture glamour: embroidered cheesecloth tunics, itsy-bitsy tees, and plenty of folkloric touches.

But the shearling coat is the headline attraction. Both wafty and cocooning, in many ways the coat is an extension of Lane herself, as Heimann told Vogue: “When she puts it on and says, ‘I’m a Band-Aid,’ she’s saying, ‘I’m Penny Lane—everybody wants to be me.’” Fashion-wise, the coat resurfaces cyclically, from Chloé runways to Vestiaire wishlists, each time conjuring the same free-spirited allure.

Alexa Chung walks the Chloé Autumn/ Winter 2025 runway (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images)

Today, as fashion continues to mine nostalgia, the influence of Almost Famous remains unmistakable (and unshakeable). Gen Z’s obsession with retro rock tees, shaggy bangs, and thrift-store finds owes much to the film’s aesthetic world.

Penny Lane wasn’t alone in this. The entire Almost Famous wardrobe—a dusty palette of suede, crochet, flared denim, and floaty silks that I dream of ransacking—was a love letter to the girls backstage. Twenty-five years on, Almost Famous hasn’t only aged well (it’s a great film featuring a young Philip Seymour Hoffman, Frances McDormand, and an even younger Zooey Deschanel, who delivers the ultimate coming-of-age line: “One day you will be cool” when gifting our green protagonist a stack of rock’n’roll records that she explains will “free you”), it’s become fashion folklore.

Almost Famous might have just turned 25, but its young-at-heart rebellion is as relevant as ever.