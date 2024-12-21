Alexa Chung just wore the ultimate Penny Lane coat, and we’re obsessed

It’s safe to say that Alexa Chung has one of the most enviable wardrobes around. Her easy-chic style has kept her in the public eye for almost twenty years — whether she’s stomping around Glastonbury in a Barbour jacket and a pair of wellies or idling along the streets of New York in a striped breton top and denim cut-offs.

Her latest look, however, is an ultimate homage to the 1970s. Composed of a shaggy shearling coat, charcoal roll neck jumper and fringed suede bag, she looks like a modern-day Penny Lane. In a way that only she could, she completed the look with red heeled sandals and socks. Chic.

(Image credit: Valentino)

The coat is from Valentino’s Resort 2025 collection, which was Alessandro Michele’s (former creative director of Gucci) debut for the house. While not shown on the runway, the 171 ready-to-wear looks dropped in June via a lookbook, coincidentally on the same day as the Gucci Resort 2025 show.

The collection was pure Michele — animal prints, strings of pearls, headwraps, fur shawls and patterned tights. In short, a maximalist’s dream (Alexa’s fringed bag and sandals are also from the collection).

(Image credit: Valentino)

The coat is available to buy now for an eye-watering £13,000. But fear not, we have also found plenty of alternatives below. And as the design is clearly vintage-inspired, we've gone straight to the source with some second-hand pieces.

Shop Vintage Inspired Coats

Nour Hammour Elsa Apres Ski Coat £1,680 at Nour Hammour

Prada Aspen Coat £3,150

Free People Annice Faux Fur Coat £268 at Free People

Manière De Voir Faux-Fur Oversized Coat With Scarf Manière De Voir, £349.99

Shop Vintage Coats

eBay Brown Suede Shearling Coat eBay, £299.35

eBay Vintage 1970s Brown Suede Penny Lane Afghan Coat eBay, £165