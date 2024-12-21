Alexa Chung just wore the ultimate Penny Lane coat, and we’re obsessed
The it-girl stepped out in a look from Alessandro Michele’s first collection for Valentino
It’s safe to say that Alexa Chung has one of the most enviable wardrobes around. Her easy-chic style has kept her in the public eye for almost twenty years — whether she’s stomping around Glastonbury in a Barbour jacket and a pair of wellies or idling along the streets of New York in a striped breton top and denim cut-offs.
Her latest look, however, is an ultimate homage to the 1970s. Composed of a shaggy shearling coat, charcoal roll neck jumper and fringed suede bag, she looks like a modern-day Penny Lane. In a way that only she could, she completed the look with red heeled sandals and socks. Chic.
The coat is from Valentino’s Resort 2025 collection, which was Alessandro Michele’s (former creative director of Gucci) debut for the house. While not shown on the runway, the 171 ready-to-wear looks dropped in June via a lookbook, coincidentally on the same day as the Gucci Resort 2025 show.
The collection was pure Michele — animal prints, strings of pearls, headwraps, fur shawls and patterned tights. In short, a maximalist’s dream (Alexa’s fringed bag and sandals are also from the collection).
The coat is available to buy now for an eye-watering £13,000. But fear not, we have also found plenty of alternatives below. And as the design is clearly vintage-inspired, we've gone straight to the source with some second-hand pieces.
Shop Vintage Inspired Coats
Shop Vintage Coats
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
