This Summer's Most Unexpected Fashion Inspo? Your Grandma's Doilies

Seriously, doily dressing is a thing now

Doily dressing trend runway imagery
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Piza's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides

Fashion is no stranger to tapping into the mundane and transforming it into something incredibly chic. This season alone, we've seen the rise of sea creature accessories, nightgowns and fruit and veg-inspired designs—and now, the style set is turning its attentions to something even more niche. Enter, the humble doily.

The nostalgic crocheted home accessory, which was most popular in the 1950s as a fabric protector, seems now to be fashion's go-to inspiration. Yep, 'doily dressing' is officially trending—and it's all about taking a more minimal approach to conventional crochet pieces.

Instead of crochet's traditional bright, colourful, festival-style vibes, doily dressing refers to a more refined knit that distinctly resembles the lacy doilies commonly seen at home (well, most probably your grandma's), in neutral colour schemes.

Most recently, the trend was seen at Jacquemus' Spring/Summer 2026 runway show, which featured a full crochet look in a traditional doily pattern in homage to Simon Porte Jacquemus' rural upbringing and family heritage.

Jacquemus SS26 show

Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2026

(Image credit: Jacquemus)

The tatted stitchwork and 3D material aligned with the creative director's sentimental inspiration—and many of us can probably recall having once sat on their grandparents' sofa fiddling with the doilies on either side of the frames.

This may not seem the most typically chic image, but fashion houses including Ralph Lauren, Chloé, Ahluwalia and Acne Studios have also showcased their own takes on the nostalgic knitted technique—cementing the doily as a high-fashion piece once and for all.

Women wearing doily clothing

(Image credit: @evaweijenberg)

Perfectly tapping into the romantic, cottage-core aesthetic that's gaining traction this summer, doily dressing has also been adopted by smaller independent brands. See: Barcelona-based House of Manus, that specialises in upcycling antique curtains and giving them a fresh yet timeless feel through ready-to-wear and accessories.

On the street style front, meanwhile, Wildflower Cases co-founder Devon Lee Carlson and Kylie Jenner have been seen sporting doily-inspired looks during their various Euro Summer escapades. Jenner chose a strapless mini dress for a seaside casual feel, while Carlson wore a draped Chloé mini paired with mules and a crimson bag—both stylish enough to make us forget all about the doily's humble origins.

Devon Lee Carlson wearing the doily dressing trend in a crochet mini dress

(Image credit: @devonleecarlson)

For those who prefer a more entry-level approach to the trend or are looking to ramp up the impact with some accessories, there are also plenty of doily-inspired pieces that prove the trend's seamless versatility.

Below, I have rounded up my top picks to embrace doily dressing for summer 2025.

Shop the Doily Dressing Trend

MANGO, Open-Back Crochet Top - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Open-Back Crochet Top

Doily Strapless Scalloped Organic Corded Lace Bustier Top
ST. AGNI
Doily Strapless Scalloped Organic Corded Lace Bustier Top

Almadia Crochet-Trimmed Ramie Mini Dress
DÔEN
Almadia Crochet-Trimmed Ramie Mini Dress

Forever Yours Crochet Sarong
Free People
Forever Yours Crochet Sarong

Asos Design Lilo Bow Mule Ballets in Cream Embroidery
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Lilo Bow Mule Ballets

Crochet Peplum Top
ZARA
Crochet Peplum Top

Sandy Headscarf Organic Cotton Cream
REJINA PYO
Sandy Headscarf Organic Cotton Cream

Limited Edition Asymmetric Crochet Dress
ZARA
Limited Edition Asymmetric Crochet Dress

Magda Butrym, Magda Butrym Lace Crochet High Neck Blouse
Magda Butrym
Lace Crochet High Neck Blouse

Semi-Sheer Lace Camisole Top
Massimo Dutti
Semi-Sheer Lace Camisole Top

mytheresa,

Farm Rio
Tiered Guipure Lace Maxi Dress

Severine Crochet and Macramé-Trimmed Pleated Cotton Top
ISABEL MARANT
Severine Crochet and Macramé-Trimmed Pleated Cotton Top

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.