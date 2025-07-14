This Summer's Most Unexpected Fashion Inspo? Your Grandma's Doilies

Fashion is no stranger to tapping into the mundane and transforming it into something incredibly chic. This season alone, we've seen the rise of sea creature accessories, nightgowns and fruit and veg-inspired designs—and now, the style set is turning its attentions to something even more niche. Enter, the humble doily.

The nostalgic crocheted home accessory, which was most popular in the 1950s as a fabric protector, seems now to be fashion's go-to inspiration. Yep, 'doily dressing' is officially trending—and it's all about taking a more minimal approach to conventional crochet pieces.

Instead of crochet's traditional bright, colourful, festival-style vibes, doily dressing refers to a more refined knit that distinctly resembles the lacy doilies commonly seen at home (well, most probably your grandma's), in neutral colour schemes.

Most recently, the trend was seen at Jacquemus' Spring/Summer 2026 runway show, which featured a full crochet look in a traditional doily pattern in homage to Simon Porte Jacquemus' rural upbringing and family heritage.

Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2026 (Image credit: Jacquemus)

The tatted stitchwork and 3D material aligned with the creative director's sentimental inspiration—and many of us can probably recall having once sat on their grandparents' sofa fiddling with the doilies on either side of the frames.

This may not seem the most typically chic image, but fashion houses including Ralph Lauren, Chloé, Ahluwalia and Acne Studios have also showcased their own takes on the nostalgic knitted technique—cementing the doily as a high-fashion piece once and for all.

Perfectly tapping into the romantic, cottage-core aesthetic that's gaining traction this summer, doily dressing has also been adopted by smaller independent brands. See: Barcelona-based House of Manus, that specialises in upcycling antique curtains and giving them a fresh yet timeless feel through ready-to-wear and accessories.

On the street style front, meanwhile, Wildflower Cases co-founder Devon Lee Carlson and Kylie Jenner have been seen sporting doily-inspired looks during their various Euro Summer escapades. Jenner chose a strapless mini dress for a seaside casual feel, while Carlson wore a draped Chloé mini paired with mules and a crimson bag—both stylish enough to make us forget all about the doily's humble origins.

For those who prefer a more entry-level approach to the trend or are looking to ramp up the impact with some accessories, there are also plenty of doily-inspired pieces that prove the trend's seamless versatility.

Below, I have rounded up my top picks to embrace doily dressing for summer 2025.