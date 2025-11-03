J-Law Just Gave Her Support To This Preppy Autumn Styling Hack

What’s the equation for an effortlessly chic autumn outfit? It turns out it’s one skirt, one bag, one pair of court heels and, according to Jennifer Lawrence, not one but two lightweight knits — expertly layered and draped to perfection. At least that’s what we’re all now thinking after we spotted the actress in New York City yesterday, at the opening of Longines' new SoHo boutique.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stepping out in two chocolate brown knits, a knee-length black skirt from The Row’s Spring 2026 collection and matching black heels, J-Law proved that classic pieces, when styled considerately, will always look undeniably stylish. She finished the look with Longines’ Primaluna watch, a pair of Jimmy Fairly sunglasses and a rust-toned clutch bag, continuing the understated yet elegant aesthetic.

Recreate Jennifer's Look

Yet, while her wardrobe staples speak for themselves, it’s actually how she’s styled them that really sets this look apart. Offering a playful twist on knitwear styling, her double-layered look turns a simple jumper and skirt combo into something much more interesting.

It’s a hack that was seen on the AW25 catwalks at Mithridate and Emilia Wickstead, and which has been gaining momentum among street stylers and influencers as the colder months have inched in. Preppy yet polished and tapping into our enduring love for old-money style, it’s clear that double the jumpers means double the style.

Mithridate AW25 — Emilia Wickstead AW25 (Image credit: Mithridate, Getty Images)

So, just how do you do it? Well, this trend is exceedingly simple. Simply take two jumpers, ideally crew neck, so as not to confuse the neckline, and slip one on and drape the other. Opting for similar colours, like J-Law has above, will give a coordinated feel; however, you can pair contrasting tones or even prints, like stripes, for a catwalk-inspired look.

Similarly, while J-Law has left her knit untied, for practicality, take inspiration from the designers and wear your draped jumper loosely knotted, for a little more security (and added cosiness, if the weather demands).

Ready to try it for yourself? I’ve pulled together an edit of the best jumpers for layering so you can make like J-Law and double down on autumn style.

