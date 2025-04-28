20 iconic Jennifer Lawrence looks that we can't stop thinking about

Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to the red carpet. Ever since making her big-screen acting debut aged just 14, the now-34-year-old actor has multiple awards, hit films and shows under her belt—but her prowess extends far beyond her accolades.

There's no denying that Lawrence has established herself as one of the most stylish celebrities in the world, and served countless impeccable looks over the years. One of the most notable is undoubtedly the Christian Dior gown that she wore to receive her first Oscar in 2013. The pale pink dress may have caused her to stumble while collecting the award, but its legacy endures, as it is still known to be the most expensive Oscar dress ever worn.

Cementing herself as a key player to watch during awards season, Lawrence has also solidified her street style reputation with a substantial number of notable off-duty ensembles. By mixing capsule wardrobe pieces such as tailored trousers with transitional-weather-friendly jackets, as well as brands like The Row and Bottega Veneta, her looks are nothing short of a masterclass in minimalist modern dressing.

So, whether you're looking for inspiration or simply want to take a trip down sartorial memory lane, keep scrolling to see 20 of Jennifer Lawrence's best looks of all time.

15th Annual Governor Awards, November 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly one of the best-dressed at the Governor Awards, Lawrence wore a chocolate brown silk Bottega Veneta dress with ruched detailing across the bodice to accentuate her baby bump. To complement the body-con dress, Lawrence styled her hair in a bun, accessorising with Ana Khouri jewellery and a woven gold Bottega Veneta clutch.

Bread & Roses premiere, November 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known to serve excellent maternity looks both on and off the red carpet, Lawrence attended the premiere of her co-produced documentary Bread & Roses in an archival Christian Lacroix gown from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2006 Haute Couture collection. The jet-black chiffon dress highlighted her baby bump with a detailed sheer bow at the top, and she opted for a simple pair of silver earrings to finish the look.

Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, March 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Babydoll dresses are rapidly coming back as one of spring’s biggest dress trends. Ahead of the curve was none other than Lawrence, who chose an archival Givenchy dress for the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in 2024. Opting for a soft sheer slip dress famously worn by Kate Moss during John Galliano’s farewell show at the maison in 1996, the gown looked like a second skin on Lawrence, who paired it with silver jewellery and white pumps.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

96th Annual Oscars, March 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2024 Oscars red carpet, Lawrence chose a strapless polka dot dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The actress’ intricate gown featured a sleek A-line bodice in a chic polka-dot print, which took the French fashion house around 1,500 hours to create. Accessorising it with a matching shawl draped across her shoulders, she selected a Swarovski lab-grown necklace and matching bracelet from the brand’s Galaxy collection to finish the look.

Dior Cruise 2025 Show, June 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fulfilling her duties as a brand ambassador, Lawrence attended Christian Dior’s 2025 Cruise show in Scotland in the ultimate power dressing look. Proving the enduring appeal of the leopard print coat, she styled it with a pair of wide-leg jeans and a ribbed tank top embroidered with the brand’s logo. She accessorised with square sunglasses, a classic Lady D-Joy micro bag, a logo belt and black matching pointed-toe heels.

Paris Fashion Week, February 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Continuing her tenure as one of the fashion set’s favourite street-style stars, Lawrence attended Christian Dior’s Autumn/Winter 2024 show in Paris wearing a three-piece suit, butterfly sunglasses, and her trusty Lady Dior handbag. Effortlessly tapping into the ‘office siren’ aesthetic, she rounded off the look with a wool coat and silver hoops.

Cannes Film Festival, May 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The No Hard Feelings star walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a captivating custom silk Christian Dior gown, which featured a structured bodice and a long, sweeping shawl that seamlessly matched her gown. Opting for a crimson red colourway, the dress alone had enough design prowess to become a viral sensation. However, it was her choice of footwear that captured everyone's attention. Swapping her red heels for a pair of black flip-flops as she graced the infamous stairs, she proved herself to be a style icon who knows both elegance and practicality.

Press tour in London, June 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J-Law’s style is known to be chic and sophisticated, and she definitely proved this during a visit to London during a press tour. Lawrence was spotted in Soho wearing a stone-grey set from The Row that embodied the brand's ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic. The asymmetric co-ord featured a draped backless top and wide-leg trousers, which she paired with a pendant necklace and strappy black heels, adding the perfect classic touch.

Off-duty in New York, June 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence was spotted around New York City in a layered look that featured a trench coat from The Row. She paired it with a navy sweater on top, which added a slight preppy touch and accessorised with a simple silver Longines watch—the perfect off-duty ensemble.

Off-duty in New York, June 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence’s quiet luxury aesthetic continued as she chose a sheer jumpsuit paired with a tailored black blazer from Giorgio Armani Privé. The glistening tulle adds an elegant touch to her chic blazer and black sunglasses.

Off-duty in New York, July 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Lawrence’s more casual outfits, the actress was seen walking around New York in a simple black crop top paired with wide-leg jeans and sandals. Effortless yet stylish, this summer outfit formula is easy to recreate with pieces we guarantee are already in your closet.

BAFTAs red carpet, February 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a classic Christian Dior gown with tulle off-the-shoulder sleeves, Lawrence elegantly attended the BAFTA Awards red carpet in 2018. The timeless silhouette had a glamorous feel, accented by a bold red lip.

Mother premiere in New York, September 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence attended the premiere of Mother in New York, wearing a billowing A-line gown by Christian Dior. To complete the look, the actress adorned her hair with flowers and chose a romantic make-up style, resulting in an overall ethereal ensemble.

Venice Film Festival, September 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another look aligned with Lawrence's romantic approach to red carpet dressing during the Mother press tour. The actress wore a semi-sheer floral gown custom-made by Christian Dior. It included silk flower appliques across the bodice and a voluminous skirt for the ultimate 'balletcore' inspired touch.

Mother premiere in London, September 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Continuing a sublime press tour, Lawrence stepped out in a shimmering fishnet dress by Atelier Versace for a dramatic look. The metallic gown exuded a sensual, feminine feel, highlighted by crystal appliqués.

X-men Apocalypse Screening, May 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tapping into the futuristic aesthetic of the film, the actress opted for a silk Christian Dior gown for the London premiere of X-Men: Apocalypse. It's safe to say a custom-made Dior dress never disappoints, especially when it’s worn by J-Law. The open-back and keyhole neckline beautifully complemented the look and matched her bleached hairstyle, topped off by a simple red lip.

X-Men Days of the Future premiere, May 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nodding to her famous on-screen character, Mystique, Lawrence opted for a form-fitting, blue gown by Jason Wu, pairing the look with '90s-inspired glam and an up-do hairstyle that cemented her style as a modern minimalism purveyor.

Mockingjay Part 1 premiere, November 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing off the Hunger Games aesthetic with billowing silhouettes and gold colourways, Lawrence attended the Mockingjay Part 1 premiere in Los Angeles in a quilted Christian Dior couture dress. Featuring a low hemline and floral design, she opted for gold, strappy heels designed by Aquazzura to match the Hunger Games emblem, and finished the look with a metallic Roger Vivier clutch.

85th Annual Academy Awards, February 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An iconic look in its own right. This gown not only represents the actor’s legendary win but also the moment she tripped as she went up the stairs to receive her award. Alas, a tumble has never looked more glamorous in a Christian Dior couture dress featuring a voluminous fish-tail silhouette in a crisp champagne colour.

83rd Academy Awards, February 2011

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The red dress that started it all for Jennifer Lawrence. For her first-ever Oscars, J-Law set the scene for what would be an iconic style tenure in a custom cherry-red slip Calvin Klein gown, matching it with a dazzling clutch and tennis bracelet to complete the look.