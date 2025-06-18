Is Jacquemus’ La Spiaggia the Ultimate Summer Beach Bag?

I am a sucker for a designer beach bag . Whether this is down to summer being my favourite season to dress for (and as a result, I don’t mind spending a little extra on chic summer accessories) or simply an appreciation for the way luxury brands reimagine their signature designs for the summer months, I’m not sure. Whatever the reason, however I always make sure to keep an eye out for the trending styles so that when I do want to make an investment, I’m already well informed.

While in the past Miu Miu’s crochet bags and Loewe’s basket bags have been a popular choice among both celebrities and influencers (in particular, their capsule collection inspired by Paula’s Ibiza is always a hit), this summer there’s a new designer beach bag hanging on everyone's arm.

First seen as part of creative director Simone Porte Jacquemus’ AW24 collection, the La Spiaggia has officially reached IT-bag status after being spotted in a whole host of stylish peoples holiday wardrobes already this year. And, as summer has barely begun, I predict we’re going to be seeing a lot more of it in the coming months.

When you take a look at Jacquemus’ track record for creating viral summer accessories, the Spiaggia’s appeal comes as little surprise. Remember the supersized Le Grand Chapeau Bomba sun hat , which caused a storm in 2018 and was spotted on celebrities like Bella Hadid and Anya Taylor-Joy. While their exclusive merch , which you can shop at their pop-up beach clubs in Monte Carlo and Ibiza, are the ultimate status symbol for those in the know.

But, back to the Spiaggia. Available in two distinct shapes, the beach bag features an intricate raffia weave, a neat braided trim and minimalist gold bag charms. It’s a style that feels both in-keeping with classic summer accessory trends, making it a great investment bag you can reach for year after year, yet also a statement style thanks to its unique sculptural shape. It’s a beach bag that doesn’t shout its designer credentials yet is instantly recognisable at the same time.

It’s for this reason that I couldn’t help but keep tabs on it when I saw it popping up on my instagram feed in recent months. Most notably, the circular style is proving a popular choice right now especially in the classic natural tone with influencers like Ingrid Wilkinson and Carol Riberio opting for the hooped style in both the small and large sizes.

Yet, while traditional is one way to go, it’s not the only way to style the Spiaggia. You can also get your hands on it in minimalist black or, for the maximalists, a two-tone style reminiscent of the zebra print trend. Alternatively, for those who prefer the more structured square shape, it also comes in brighter iterations in the form of green, red and even a ruffle trim chocolate brown.

As well as delivering on the looks front, the Spiaggia aslo has something else going for it. Unlike traditional basket bags which take up far too much room in your suitcase, the Spiaggia is much softer and slimmer. That means it can pack flat without losing its shape leaving plenty of room for your swimwear and summer dresses as well as ample pairs of chic summer sandals. In my opinion, that makes the Spiaggia a no-brainer if you’re looking for your next designer beach bag — I’m sure it won’t be long until it makes its way into my basket.