Dr Scholl’s Granny-Chic Clog Sandals are Set to Be Your Next Cult Buy

If the fashion trends of the last few years have taught me anything, it's that there is absolutely no item that I can confidently say I would never wear. From Labubu dolls to the toe ring trend, there's nothing that can't be made desirable once the style set get their hands on it. And the latest piece to fall into that category is—believe it or not—Dr Scholl's orthopaedic clog sandals.

Clogs have been making their way back to the fashion fore for a few years now, with studded and heeled iterations cropping up in Copenhagen and Paris street style looks. But I knew the foot-health-conscious silhouettes were about to experience a boom when the Scholl brand collaborated with Balenciaga earlier this year on a line of normcore flats (with a few sleek stilettos thrown in too, of course).

Then, when they were spotted on the feet of Carrie Bradshaw in the latest season of And Just Like That, the future of Scholl's clogs became all too clear. Offering extreme comfort, plenty of styling versatility, and warm weather appeal, I guarantee it won't be long before you're lusting after a pair too.

I'm a huge proponent of the "ugly shoe" trend, and a big believer that a garish shoe has the power to make an entire look—so of course it didn't take me long to be sold on Scholl's. They're far from the most out-there shoe I've ever come across, but the common aversion to them comes from how normal (read: frumpy) they can be seen to be. They're not a clear style hero, which is precisely what gives them their charm.

An unexpected favourite of (arguably) TV's most fashionable woman, they're a far cry from Carrie Bradshaw's usual Manolo Blahniks or Terry De Havilland mules. Born out of a need for comfort and improved foot health, they're an underdog in the footwear world. But if there's one thing effortlessly cool, fashionable women can do, it's make the simplest of items instantly chic.

I will credit Carrie with being the original Scholl's girl (she wore a pink pair 23 years ago in the original Sex & The City series) and it's her recent trip down sartorial memory lane that has kept the vision alive. Combine that with the Balenciaga collaboration finding its way onto the feet of fashion editors across the world, then another partnership with the elevated American label Favorite Daughter earlier this summer, and you're left with a brand that is clearly in the midst of a big moment.

With all the ease of a Birkenstock Boston clog, the appeal of slip-on sandals, the comfort of trainers, and the contemporary metal hardware elements, they will slot into countless capsule wardrobes. And don't be surprised when they're the only pair of shoes you want to reach for once you try them.

