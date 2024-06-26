It’s time to upgrade your arm candy because crochet bags aren’t just for the beach

Summer is my favourite season for accessories shopping, especially when it comes to handbags. While most of the year you’ll find me carrying something sleek and simple, usually in a leather finish, during summer all rules go out the window and I want bags that are fun, colourful and form the focal point of my outfit.

That’s why this year, I couldn’t be happier that the crochet bag is having a moment. No longer is it secluded just to our holiday wardrobes and trips to the beach, coming in endless shapes and sizes this season, now the crochet bag is the perfect choice for everywhere from the office to the airport. It even makes the perfect arm candy for lugging around all your day to day essentials as well as wearing alongside your favourite occasion wear for summer weddings and events. Yep, the crochet bag really can do it all.

If you want proof, just take a look on your instagram feed and I guarantee you’ll spot your favourite influencers getting on board. From Rita Montezuma’s tote style while shopping to Thandi Maq’s more formal mini bag, no outfit isn’t improved by the addition of a cute crochet bag. You can even switch out your in-flight carry on, like Kezia Cook, for a crochet tote that'll work throughout your holiday and beyond.

If you’re wondering where to shop for the best crochet bags, there are so many options available. Miu Miu are leading the way on the designer front and while their influencer approved technicolour stripe bags sold out quicker than we could add to basket they still have so many cute options available. On the high street, Mango are my go-to for unusual colourful iterations while Next’s shell embellished mini bag will fulfill all your mermaidcore dreams.

Want to see the full edit? Of course you do. So I’ll stop gushing about just how good the crochet bag is and let you get to scrolling (and shopping)…

Shop the best crochet bags

M&S Crochet Straw Shoulder Bag £49.50 at M&S Sticking to a more minimalist colours doesn't mean you can't still opt for a fun style. This floral printed crochet tote is proof offering both a chic palette and statement look.

Prada Crochet tote bag £1430 at Prada Prada's pastel toned raffia tote bags were huge news last year and this crochet style is just as good.

Ultraviolhat Riviera crocheted cotton tote £250 at Net-a-Porter The zingy tones of this stripe tote bag make this truly something special. Picture it worn with both a simple white dress and hyper brights and it'll still hold it's own.

All Saints Sabine Crochet Shoulder Bag £199 at All Saints If you're looking for a crochet bag that's chic enough to be worn everyday, even to the office, I'd suggest this one from All Saints. It still offers a relaxed summer vibe but the leather detailing gives it a smart, sleek finish.

Zara Striped Crochet-effect Bag £25.99 at Zara Channel seaside stripes with this bold crochet tote from Zara. Alongside this yellow and blue colour way it also comes in a brown and aubergine option for a more subdued finish.

Loeffler Randall Cyris ruffled crocheted raffia tote £150 at Net-a-Porter While a crochet bag can definitely work as so much more than just a beach bag, you may want an option that's roomy enough to double as your holiday essential too. This Loeffler Randall tote is perfect, offering both space and style in spades.

Next Natural Crochet Shell Handheld Bag £34 at Next I love this bag so much I've already bought it for myself as I couldn't stop picturing all the ways I would wear it. Holiday evenings, summer weddings and drinks in pub gardens, I'll be carrying this with me everywhere.

Tory Burch Ella Small crochet raffia tote bag £365 at MyTheresa In my opinion, nothing lifts an outfit like a pop of colour and this orange tote from Tory Burch is sure to do just that. If you're worried about the open weave, add a dust bag inside to keep everything safe while still allowing for easy access.

Mango Crochet handbag £35.99 at Mango There are so many reasons to love this crochet shoulder bag: the two-tone colour way, the shell detail handle, the intricate weave. I could continue but I'm sure I've already convinced you.

Marni Diamond brand-patch knitted top-handle bag £150 (Was £255) at Selfridges If you're looking for a bag that'll work both day-to-day and into the evening, this diamond printed crochet style from Marni is a winner. The trapeze shape gives it an elevated feel yet it's still spacious enough to fit all the essentials.

Monsoon Crochet Shopper £49 at M&S One of the great things about crochet bags is, if you opt for a soft style like this, it can expand to fit as much as you need. Perfect for if you're heading out shopping and can't help but treat yourself.