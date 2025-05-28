I have spent years (and most of my savings) amassing a small collection of designer bags that spans Prada, Fendi, Stella McCartney and Louis Vuitton—but none is quite so precious to me as my Il Pellicano tote. Made from a simple cream cotton-canvas and emblazoned with the hotel's bright red branding, it's more of a status symbol than anything else I own—despite the fact it only cost me €40.

Niche? Absolutely, and that's precisely the point. Allow me to explain. Il Pellicano is a legendary five-star hotel in Italy's exclusive Porto Ercole, that has housed the likes of Sophia Loren, Jacqueline Kennedy, European royals, and all manner of fashion heavyweights over the years, and been the subject of countless famous Slim Aarons photos to boot. It's the epitome of old-world glamour, and its logo—a minimalist silhouette of a pelican—has been the same ever since it opened in 1965. Iconic, but only to a select few.

Welcome to the booming world of luxury hotel merch and the latest insider fashion flex, where the 'if you know you know' aspect is all part of the appeal.

"The best hotel merchandise doesn’t scream branding; it whispers it," says Marie-Louise Sciò, CEO and creative director of Pellicano Group. "It signifies that you’ve been somewhere special, that you’re part of a kind of quiet, insider club."

Hence why such items have proven so popular, and why Sciò launched ISSIMO in 2020—the hotel group's digital lifestyle extension that sells all manner of merch, from different versions of my beloved tote and beach towels in the hotel's signature stripes, to chic ceramics and ashtrays.

But these are not simply high-end souvenirs: "[They are] a memory, a story, a feeling," she explains. "And today, where people crave authenticity and uniqueness, something that evokes a specific place and time—especially one tied to beauty and taste—becomes a marker of personal style."

Not to mention a signal to the wider world that you've been fortunate enough to stay in one of the most fabulous hotels in the world, of course—and a much more subtle, 'quiet luxury'-style signifier of your 'status' than, say, a now-ubiquitous Chanel bag.

Little wonder most top-tier hotels have started launching their own merch into the mix—be it a branded luggage tag, pair of luxurious pyjamas, fluffy robe, beach bag, or simple baseball cap. I, for one, have noticed a marked increase in the number of stylish holidaymakers leaving their designer accessories at home in recent years, and proudly touting their luxury hotel merch on the beach instead.

But not all hotel swag was created equal. Some pieces are only available to in-house guests, as at certain Maybourne properties; others are provided as amenities in top room categories, like the patterned La Double J pyjamas that come in Bulgari Hotel suites; and some are gifts dispensed at the General Managers' discretion to the most loyal guests, like the elusive 'Amanjunkie' t-shirt. Needless to say, nothing screams 'status symbol' quite like the latter.

The most desirable and hotly trending hotel merch of all, however? The recent wave of exclusive fashion collaborations that hotel brands, designers and consumers can't get enough of. We're talking FRAME x Ritz Paris, Olivia von Halle x The Carlyle, Staud x St Regis, Sporty & Rich x Le Bristol... and that's just in the past few months alone. Just head to the world's most exclusive beach clubs to see evidence of this new obsession in the wild.

Sciò, of course, was an early adopter of the trend, joining forces with the likes of Birkenstock, Le Monde Béryl, La Double J, and Lido to design special Pellicano-inspired clothing and accessories that gained instant 'cult' status—so much so that the group's hotel boutiques have become must-visits in and of themselves.

The same goes for the iconic Hotel Byblos in Saint-Tropez, that over the years has partnered with everyone from Goyard and Missoni to Van Cleef and Audemars Piguet on next-level, limited-edition products for its boutique. "It’s a natural extension of our identity, and allows guests to take a piece of the Byblos lifestyle home with them," as owner Antoine Chevanne puts it.

Meanwhile, at The Dorchester, it's all about carefully hand-picking "leading brands in their craft to create thoughtful, exclusive pieces", says General Manager Luca Virgilio. Think sunglasses in partnership with Sestini, silk pyjamas from British heritage brand Derek Rose, and hand-finished slippers from Edhen Milano. "These collaborations speak to our identity as the London address for the people who make the world turn; visionaries, cultural leaders and creative minds who seek substance and style in equal measure," says Virgilio.

Some hotels have even gone so far as to launch eponymous clothing lines that are a fashion flex in and of themselves—particularly if you wear them in situ. The Aman Essentials collection, for example, spans stylish cashmere separates, tennis gear, and monogrammed bikinis, while Le Sirenuse in Positano makes glorious hand-printed kaftans that are now available on Net-A-Porter.

According to Dr Carolyn Mair, author of The Psychology of Fashion, this recent uptick in—and obsession with—hospitality and fashion collaborations "reflects the growing demand for experiential consumption".

She explains: "Boutique and luxury hotels represent curated lifestyles, exclusivity, and escape. When they partner with fashion brands, guests can purchase goods that embody this symbolic meaning. In a time when self-presentation is carefully curated online, these collaborations offer a way to express a sophisticated identity that blends travel, fashion, and culture."

But beyond status, there is also much to be said for hotel merch's unique ability to spark joy. "Many people associate hotels with romantic weekends, milestone celebrations, or once-in-a-lifetime trips, so branded merchandise can serve as a lasting reminder of those moments," explains Mair.

And there's a big element of nostalgia for happier, likely sunnier times—and dreams of future ones, too. This is what I have front of mind as I eye the new jewellery collection designed by YSSO for Eden Rock St Barths, as well as the upcoming collaboration between H&M Home and Palm Heights hotel in Grand Cayman (dropping online on 12th June). Have I been to either of these exceedingly glamorous hotels? No—and I doubt I'll ever have the opportunity to. But that doesn't detract from the fact that their merch will bring a slice of sun-soaked glamour to my wardrobe and interiors in the slightest. And in the end, I'll take that over a status symbol any day.