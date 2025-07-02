Whether you love them or loathe them, there’s no denying the mesh ballet flat trend is proving incredibly popular for yet another summer. And the brand behind much of this booming success, Dear Frances, has just unveiled another accessory in the same see-through spirit: a chic, slouchy mesh bag named Sacchetto.
Handmade in Italy with a slightly padded base and sleek leather trims, it has, unsurprisingly, shot straight to the top of many fashion fans’ wishlists. Influencers and style insiders like Lindsey Holland, Lizzy Hadfield and Hanneke Tsujimaru were quick to show their approval under the brand’s Instagram unveil. After all, there’s plenty to love about this new mesh design—it’s practical yet polished, with a modern, fashion-forward flair that can instantly elevate even the simplest outfit.
Dear Frances
Sacchetto, Mesh Chianti
Yet, Dear Frances aren’t the only ones stepping into the mesh bag trend. Alaïa has released several sculptural versions in both round and square silhouettes. Prada has gone for a highly structured shopper complete with an inner pouch. And brands like Savette, Tory Burch and Phillip Lim have all embraced mesh as part of their summer accessories line-ups.
Below, discover the mesh bags that deserve a spot in your warm-weather wardrobe. Just remember to add a small pouch inside to keep valuables secure.
Shop the chicest mesh bags
Dear Frances
Sacchetto Large Mesh Shoulder Bag
The Dear Frances mesh shoulder bag also comes in an elegant espresso colourway for those who prefer things nice and neutral.
Alaïa
Medium One Piece Shoulder Bag
Alaïa is always ahead of the curve when it comes to chic bag designs, so it's no surprise that the brand has a vibrant red mesh shoulder style.
3.1 Phillip Lim
Market Embellished Pvc Tote
For anyone after an extra large holdall, turn your attention this 3.1 Phillip Lim tote.
Reformation
Isabella Tote
Reformation's statement summer bag comes in both raffia and mesh designs, and this zebra print is particularly eye-catching.
Mango
Semi-Transparent Shopper Bag
Consider this orange mesh shopper your warm weather alternative to a trusty tote.
Prada
Large Leather-Trimmed Mesh Tote
Prada has also embraced the mesh bag trend with this sleek, structured shopper. Complete with an inner pouch to keep valuables secure, it’s a fashion-forward twist on the classic leather design.
Tory Burch
Mesh Tote in Beige
For a more elevated take on the mesh bag trend, consider this Tory Burch design. Slightly smaller in shape than standard shoppers and crafted in a chic caramel shade, it’s an ideal option for anyone after a more polished look.
Savette
Tondo Leather-Trimmed Mesh Tote
Also on the smaller side is this classic Savette top-handle with a structured shape and elegant leather trims.
Dear Frances
Sacchetto, Mesh Nude
If the red or espresso colourways of the Dear Frances bag didn't take your fancy, perhaps the light nude will?
Rejina Pyo
Ariah Tote Mesh + Leather Cappuccino
Rejina Pyo is one of the first places we turn to for elevated everyday staples, and this tasteful tote is guaranteed to make any outfit a tad more eye-catching.
Longchamp
Large Le Pliage Filet Mesh Bag
The Longchamp mesh bag is a longtime favourite, offering a summer-ready twist on the classic Le Pliage. Whether you fill it with a towel and a beach read or a laptop for work, consider it your failsafe fashion find.
