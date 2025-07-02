Whether you love them or loathe them, there’s no denying the mesh ballet flat trend is proving incredibly popular for yet another summer. And the brand behind much of this booming success, Dear Frances, has just unveiled another accessory in the same see-through spirit: a chic, slouchy mesh bag named Sacchetto.

Handmade in Italy with a slightly padded base and sleek leather trims, it has, unsurprisingly, shot straight to the top of many fashion fans’ wishlists. Influencers and style insiders like Lindsey Holland, Lizzy Hadfield and Hanneke Tsujimaru were quick to show their approval under the brand’s Instagram unveil. After all, there’s plenty to love about this new mesh design—it’s practical yet polished, with a modern, fashion-forward flair that can instantly elevate even the simplest outfit.

Yet, Dear Frances aren’t the only ones stepping into the mesh bag trend. Alaïa has released several sculptural versions in both round and square silhouettes. Prada has gone for a highly structured shopper complete with an inner pouch. And brands like Savette, Tory Burch and Phillip Lim have all embraced mesh as part of their summer accessories line-ups.

Below, discover the mesh bags that deserve a spot in your warm-weather wardrobe. Just remember to add a small pouch inside to keep valuables secure.

Shop the chicest mesh bags