The Brand Behind Your Favourite Mesh Flats Just Dropped a Matching Bag

The chic style is certainly summer-ready

Dear Frances mesh bag
(Image credit: Dear Frances, Selfridges)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features

Whether you love them or loathe them, there’s no denying the mesh ballet flat trend is proving incredibly popular for yet another summer. And the brand behind much of this booming success, Dear Frances, has just unveiled another accessory in the same see-through spirit: a chic, slouchy mesh bag named Sacchetto.

Handmade in Italy with a slightly padded base and sleek leather trims, it has, unsurprisingly, shot straight to the top of many fashion fans’ wishlists. Influencers and style insiders like Lindsey Holland, Lizzy Hadfield and Hanneke Tsujimaru were quick to show their approval under the brand’s Instagram unveil. After all, there’s plenty to love about this new mesh design—it’s practical yet polished, with a modern, fashion-forward flair that can instantly elevate even the simplest outfit.

Dear Frances, Sacchetto, Mesh Chianti
Dear Frances
Sacchetto, Mesh Chianti

Yet, Dear Frances aren’t the only ones stepping into the mesh bag trend. Alaïa has released several sculptural versions in both round and square silhouettes. Prada has gone for a highly structured shopper complete with an inner pouch. And brands like Savette, Tory Burch and Phillip Lim have all embraced mesh as part of their summer accessories line-ups.

Below, discover the mesh bags that deserve a spot in your warm-weather wardrobe. Just remember to add a small pouch inside to keep valuables secure.

Shop the chicest mesh bags

Sacchetto Large Mesh Shoulder Bag
Dear Frances
Sacchetto Large Mesh Shoulder Bag

The Dear Frances mesh shoulder bag also comes in an elegant espresso colourway for those who prefer things nice and neutral.

Medium One Piece Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Medium One Piece Shoulder Bag

Alaïa is always ahead of the curve when it comes to chic bag designs, so it's no surprise that the brand has a vibrant red mesh shoulder style.

Market Embellished Pvc Tote
3.1 Phillip Lim
Market Embellished Pvc Tote

For anyone after an extra large holdall, turn your attention this 3.1 Phillip Lim tote.

Reformation, Isabella Tote
Reformation
Isabella Tote

Reformation's statement summer bag comes in both raffia and mesh designs, and this zebra print is particularly eye-catching.

MANGO, Semi-Transparent Shopper Bag
Mango
Semi-Transparent Shopper Bag

Consider this orange mesh shopper your warm weather alternative to a trusty tote.

Large Leather-Trimmed Mesh Tote
Prada
Large Leather-Trimmed Mesh Tote

Prada has also embraced the mesh bag trend with this sleek, structured shopper. Complete with an inner pouch to keep valuables secure, it’s a fashion-forward twist on the classic leather design.

Mesh Tote in Beige, Size Os
Tory Burch
Mesh Tote in Beige

For a more elevated take on the mesh bag trend, consider this Tory Burch design. Slightly smaller in shape than standard shoppers and crafted in a chic caramel shade, it’s an ideal option for anyone after a more polished look.

Tondo Leather-Trimmed Mesh Tote
Savette
Tondo Leather-Trimmed Mesh Tote

Also on the smaller side is this classic Savette top-handle with a structured shape and elegant leather trims.

Sacchetto, Mesh Nude
Dear Frances
Sacchetto, Mesh Nude

If the red or espresso colourways of the Dear Frances bag didn't take your fancy, perhaps the light nude will?

Ariah Tote Mesh + Leather Cappuccino
Rejina Pyo
Ariah Tote Mesh + Leather Cappuccino

Rejina Pyo is one of the first places we turn to for elevated everyday staples, and this tasteful tote is guaranteed to make any outfit a tad more eye-catching.

Large Le Pliage Filet Mesh Bag
Longchamp
Large Le Pliage Filet Mesh Bag

The Longchamp mesh bag is a longtime favourite, offering a summer-ready twist on the classic Le Pliage. Whether you fill it with a towel and a beach read or a laptop for work, consider it your failsafe fashion find.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 