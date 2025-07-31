No Idea What to Wear in this Unpredictable Weather? Try a Summer Dress and Boots

So, what do we wear now? It’s the question hanging in the air (alongside the unmistakable scent of wet pavements), as we stare wistfully out of rain-streaked windows, clutching memories of last month’s heatwave. 'Tis the Great British summer, after all—chaotic, confusing, and never quite what the forecast promised.

But before you reach for your knits and call it quits, allow me to propose a less spirit-dampening solution: the failsafe duo of a summer dress and boots. Practical? Undoubtedly. Chic? Absolutely. It’s the combination that works whether the sky’s dishing out sunshine or showers—and it’s one the runways wholeheartedly agree with.

Zimmermann A/W25 (Image credit: Zimmermann)

Harris Reed gave the pairing a sultry spin with sheer gowns and over-the-knee boots for Nina Ricci. At Zimmermann, romantic lace took a bolder turn when grounded with statement animal print footwear. And Chanel served up all-black ensembles with classic boots and minimal fuss—proof that elegance often lies in simplicity.

So, if you're wondering how to keep your style spirits high while the weather does its thing, consider this your cue. From thigh-skimming minis to swishy maxis, I’ve rounded up five particularly polished dress-and-boot pairings to see you stylishly through whatever the summer skies deliver. Soggy sandals, begone.

How to Style a Summer Dress and Boots

Boho dress and knee-high boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few fabrics say summer quite like chiffon—light, breezy, and offering next to nothing in the way of warmth. But if you're looking to toughen it up (or simply fend off the chill), the solution is simple: add boots. A sleek black leather knee-high brings just the right amount of edge to an otherwise floaty silhouette.

Cami dress, tights and burgundy boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mere mention of tights in midsummer might be enough to make you recoil—but sometimes, needs must. When the goal is to look polished and feel comfortable, layering is key. Style a delicate peach cami with rich burgundy boots, and slip on sheer tights underneath to keep the goosebumps at bay.

Denim dress and cowboy boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even those dress-averse can cleverly step into the look, experimenting with ways to don a classic maxi. Simply style with boxer shorts, for example, for a more fashion-forward finish. And finish off with a metallic cowboy boot—what else?—to take you through every kind of weather.

Checked dress and suede ankle boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Granted, suede ankle boots aren’t your best bet if there’s even a hint of rain—but if it’s just the temperature you’re contending with, few fabrics look quite as polished. To bring the look to life, reach for a printed dress—something classic like a check—and add a talking-point bag for extra interest. This Rabanne Paco shoulder bag is sitting firmly at the top of my wishlist.

Denim dress and knee-high boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A denim mini dress is as much a staple as the classic LBD—versatile, effortless, and the starting point for countless outfit formulas. So it’s little wonder it pairs so chicly with a clean-cut boot. This rich brick-red shade plays beautifully against blue denim. Add nothing more than a statement earring up top, and you’ve got an outfit that’s striking yet actually rather simple.