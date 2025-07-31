No Idea What to Wear in this Unpredictable Weather? Try a Summer Dress and Boots

These 5 outfit ideas will look chic come rain or shine

5 ways to wear dresses and boots - Nina Ricci, Zimmermann, Chanel AW25 runway
(Image credit: Nina Ricci, Zimmermann, Chanel)
So, what do we wear now? It’s the question hanging in the air (alongside the unmistakable scent of wet pavements), as we stare wistfully out of rain-streaked windows, clutching memories of last month’s heatwave. 'Tis the Great British summer, after all—chaotic, confusing, and never quite what the forecast promised.

But before you reach for your knits and call it quits, allow me to propose a less spirit-dampening solution: the failsafe duo of a summer dress and boots. Practical? Undoubtedly. Chic? Absolutely. It’s the combination that works whether the sky’s dishing out sunshine or showers—and it’s one the runways wholeheartedly agree with.

Zimmermann AW25 runway dress and boots

Zimmermann A/W25

(Image credit: Zimmermann)

Harris Reed gave the pairing a sultry spin with sheer gowns and over-the-knee boots for Nina Ricci. At Zimmermann, romantic lace took a bolder turn when grounded with statement animal print footwear. And Chanel served up all-black ensembles with classic boots and minimal fuss—proof that elegance often lies in simplicity.

So, if you're wondering how to keep your style spirits high while the weather does its thing, consider this your cue. From thigh-skimming minis to swishy maxis, I’ve rounded up five particularly polished dress-and-boot pairings to see you stylishly through whatever the summer skies deliver. Soggy sandals, begone.

How to Style a Summer Dress and Boots

Boho dress and knee-high boots

Amina Ladymya wears a burgundy and gold leather bag, burgundy sunglasses, gold earrings, a gold necklace, a purple long sleeved long flounced dress and knee high dark purple leather heeled boots outside Chloé show during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few fabrics say summer quite like chiffon—light, breezy, and offering next to nothing in the way of warmth. But if you're looking to toughen it up (or simply fend off the chill), the solution is simple: add boots. A sleek black leather knee-high brings just the right amount of edge to an otherwise floaty silhouette.

Taller Marmo, Mirage Crêpe Kaftan
Taller Marmo
Mirage Crêpe Kaftan

Paris Texas, Leather Knee-High Boots
Paris Texas
Leather Knee-High Boots

CHLOÉ, Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
CHLOÉ
Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Cami dress, tights and burgundy boots

Charli D'Amelio wears burgundy leather knee high heeled boots, black tights, a gold and burgundy leather bag, gold pendant earrings, a gold necklace and a short salmon pink flounced mini dress outside Chloé show during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mere mention of tights in midsummer might be enough to make you recoil—but sometimes, needs must. When the goal is to look polished and feel comfortable, layering is key. Style a delicate peach cami with rich burgundy boots, and slip on sheer tights underneath to keep the goosebumps at bay.

Simone Rocha, Crêpe De Chine Slip Dress
Simone Rocha
Crêpe De Chine Slip Dress

Wardrobe.NYC, High-Rise Tights
Wardrobe.NYC
High-Rise Tights

THE ATTICO, Lea 65 Leather Knee-High Boots
THE ATTICO
Lea 65 Leather Knee-High Boots

Denim dress and cowboy boots

A guest wears denim short sleeves maxi dress, light blue striped mini skirt, metallic blue boots, outside Ganni, during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even those dress-averse can cleverly step into the look, experimenting with ways to don a classic maxi. Simply style with boxer shorts, for example, for a more fashion-forward finish. And finish off with a metallic cowboy boot—what else?—to take you through every kind of weather.

Aligne, Sparrow Midi Denim Dress
Aligne
Sparrow Midi Denim Dress

Acne Studios, Casual Shorts
Acne Studios
Casual Shorts

TERRY DE HAVILAND, Annie Cowboy Boot Silver
TERRY DE HAVILAND
Annie Cowboy Boot Silver

Checked dress and suede ankle boots

A guest wears a white headband, long beige checked dress, brown chain Rabanne bag, beige suede heels, outside Rabanne, during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Granted, suede ankle boots aren’t your best bet if there’s even a hint of rain—but if it’s just the temperature you’re contending with, few fabrics look quite as polished. To bring the look to life, reach for a printed dress—something classic like a check—and add a talking-point bag for extra interest. This Rabanne Paco shoulder bag is sitting firmly at the top of my wishlist.

PROENZA SCHOULER, June Pleated Checked Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress
PROENZA SCHOULER
June Pleated Checked Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress

Rabanne, Paco Shoulder Bag
Rabanne
Paco Shoulder Bag

Gianvito Rossi, Joelle Suede Ankle Boots
Gianvito Rossi
Joelle Suede Ankle Boots

Denim dress and knee-high boots

Carla Ginola wears jeans dress, brown boots, golden earrings outside Zimmermann during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A denim mini dress is as much a staple as the classic LBD—versatile, effortless, and the starting point for countless outfit formulas. So it’s little wonder it pairs so chicly with a clean-cut boot. This rich brick-red shade plays beautifully against blue denim. Add nothing more than a statement earring up top, and you’ve got an outfit that’s striking yet actually rather simple.

Valentino, Denim Minidress
Valentino
Denim Minidress

JENNIFER BEHR, Gladiolus Gold-Tone Earrings
JENNIFER BEHR
Gladiolus Gold-Tone Earrings

Zimmermann, Harlow 65 Leather Knee-High Boots
Zimmermann
Harlow 65 Leather Knee-High Boots

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 