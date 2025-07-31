Looking For Your Next Manicure Idea? Soft Serve Nails Are The Dreamy Summer Take On The French Ombre

Despite the number of nail trends that were predicted at the beginning of the year, two looks have dominated our social feeds and salon visits so far: the pared-back, barely there mani and the modern take on the classic French manicure. From the naked manicure and soap nails to ombré French and chrome tips, these two nail designs have been the runaway hits of 2025. So it's no wonder that we've now got the perfect blend of both. Enter: soft serve nails.

What are soft serve nails?

"Soft serve nails are a fresh, creamier take on the classic French ombré," says Julia Diogo, one of Bio Sculpture's top nail techs. "While they keep that signature blend of two soft shades, the finish is more fluid, dreamy and designed to mimic the swirl of soft-serve ice cream."

She explains that whilst it lends itself to the princess nails and clean-girl aesthetic, it's slightly more playful.

In terms of the ideal shades to work, it's all about the "soft pinks, creamy peaches and translucent whites", according to Julita Fagain, a nail pro tech at 14 Day Manicure. "Think sheer, cushiony finishes with a swirl of colour," she says. "They look like your natural nails but better, with a subtle wash of gloss or tint."

Of the trend's popularity, she says: "We’re in our nail minimalism era. Everyone wants polish that says 'my nails, but elevated'. Soft serve nails give that put-together feel. They’re wearable from everyday to occasion wear, and they go with absolutely everything."

Despite their names, this look is not to be confused with sorbet nails, which are far bolder and more colourful.

The key thing to this look is the fade. "You want a seamless transition from a natural pink into a classic white," Diogo adds. She recommends Bio Sculpture's Sweet Candy Breath if you're a fan of the glossy pink look or a softer nude like French Créme. For the white, there's only one she uses, and that's French Blanc. This combination is her "go-to for the perfect, non-streaky blend with the most dreamy glossy finish."

How to recreate this look

Naturally, with a finish like this, a professional manicure is going to get you the best results. However, Diogo told us exactly how she does it.

"The trick is building up thin layers and blending as you go," she says. She uses a sponge or an ombré brush to blend the colors, "you need a light touch to get that perfect fade." She then finishes with a super glossy high-shine top coat, which she says brings the whole look together.

favourite is Bio Sculptures Mirror Top Coat . That gloss brings the whole look together.

