The Marie Claire Spring/Summer 2025 accessories report

Although our approach to dressing moves far beyond seasonal trends, we are always eager to get a feel for the latest sartorial offerings. All of which offer an extra source of inspiration to spruce up our existing wardrobe basics.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Spring/Summer 2025 collections this season, it’s that there truly is something out there for everyone. For those who are trend-curious or focused on investing in long-wear wardrobe staples, this season has proved to be great. Regardless of your preference.

From whimsical motifs surrounding a playful approach to accessories through tasselled caps and knitted flowers, as seen at Bottega Veneta, to contrasting sleek ties paired with oversized suits at Saint Laurent. Anyone torn between maximalist and minimalist detailing may opt for a multi-hyphenate piece that aims to please with its versatility. Enter lace-up heels. Loved for its animal print textures at Dries Van Noten and sleek silhouette for the maximalism adverse at Chloé.

So maximalists, minimalists, et all; rejoice as we’ve compiled the ultimate guide to new-season accessorising.

Back to Black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you find it hard to delve outside the comfort of a neutral handbag, you’ll be pleased to know that black handbags will continue to reign supreme this season. Seen in various iterations from XL to cross-body, you can’t go wrong with this season’s offerings across Chloé’s gold-accented handbag or Chanel’s suede backpack.

Whimsical Add-Ons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When I said this season was all about contrasting elements, I meant it. Whimsical accessories exist as the antithesis of minimalist dressing by encapsulating the ‘more is more’ aesthetic. As seen at Bottega Veneta’s childlike-inspired show and Coperni’s Disneyland runway, whimsical accessories give a playful nod to innocence and aim to add a playful element to this season’s dressing.

The Nouveau Clogs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The humble shoe has come a long way since its ancient beginnings. From farmers to construction workers, you are now more likely to see them in the streets of Hackney Wick parading across vintage stores. Accounting for a great reason why clogs are considered a cool-girl staple comes Simone Rocha’s latest collaboration with Crocs. Seen on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, the embellished clogs pose a serious contrast to Proenza Schouler’s monochrome iteration, offering plenty of styling inspiration for everyone.

Tie It All Together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swap classic heels for a pair of something extra. Statement heels were not missed this season, but those looking for a chic twist that doesn’t take too much commitment should opt for a classic pair of lace-up heels. Seen at Chloé in a sleek nude kitten heel for a minimalist approach, for those looking for something more drastic, opt for Ferragamo’s ballet core satin laces or Dries Van Noten’s snake print mules.

All Tied Up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All across Fashion Month’s host cities, ties made a prominent return. The divisive Y2K accessory has undergone quite some styling changes over the years, from a sleek undone tie becoming Miley Cyrus’ go-to airport accessory to Hailey Bieber styling her oversized Saint Laurent suit with a burgundy number, giving ‘black tie’ dressing a whole new meaning.

The humble accessory was spotted on the runways of Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, and Kent & Curwen, to name a few, and has since skyrocketed in popularity, making it one of this season’s must-haves.

Double Trouble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who opt out of XL handbags but still find themselves wishing they had more space, this trend is just for you. Double handbags appeared on the runway at Victoria Beckham, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi. Feautring mini handbags layered on top of larger iterations serving as the chicest bag charms you've ever seen.

This styling option serves as a way to play with different colours, textures, and materials to add a complementary layer to any look.

Trainers That Pack a Punch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ready for a knockout pair of trainers? Boxing-inspired shoes were the unexpected unsung hero of the Spring/Summer 2025 runway. Over at Stella McCartney, sports was all the rave, with British athletes Tom Daley, Daryll Neita, and Jazmin Sawyers taking over the FROW in matching boxing trainers. It was no surprise that the show featured some incredible athleisure-inspired looks with a strong highlight on comfortable yet stylish footwear.

These were also seen taking a playful edge at Loewe with chocolate brown and periwinkle pink as well as Louis Vuitton with vivid silver high-tops.

Little Miss Sunshine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Functional and practical, yellow-tinted sunglasses offer plenty of styling possibilities whilst providing a filter that reduces glare from bright lights and the sun. Commonly seen on aviators this season, these trendy tints have expanded onto different silhouettes, as seen at Tory Burch, Lacoste, and Alexander McQueen.

Peeping Toe

(Image credit: Future/GettyImages)

Causing quite some discord on social media, the divisive (dare I say cute?) pair of heels is back. Peep-toe stilettos have been a tantalising pair of shoes since their introduction in the 1940s and have since reigned supreme as the ultimate workwear staple, way before the ‘office siren’ was even a thing.

This season, the classic peep-toe silhouette has been reimagined into a modern maximalist shoe that has left us with no option but to love it, from Stella McCartney’s raffia number to Prada’s two-tone stilettos and Miu Miu’s leg-warmer styling pairing.

Pearly Whites

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A likely jewellery staple for the summertime, pearls have been at the forefront of Spring/Summer jewellery trends for years and are showing no signs of dissipating. A worthy investment piece, this season’s pearls are here, there, and everywhere.

Used as dainty hair accessories at Completedworks (2025 brides, I’m looking at you), to chunky earrings at Rokh and Chanel, and even as full-body chains at Ahluwalia. You can’t go wrong with investing in this lustre accessory this season.

Cuffing Season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can never underestimate the power of a great cuff. Coming in all shapes and sizes, the oversized bangle holds the understated power to elevate any look by adding an extra element of texture. Take Brandon Maxwell’s crystal-encrusted silver cuffs as a styling cue for any evening event or Hermés’ brown leather neutral cuffs for a stealth-wealth approach.