Based on street style and runway trends alike, one thing that we can agree on for Spring/Summer 2024 is that maximalism isn't going anywhere. Even in the era of quiet luxury, there is a strong love for the mob wife aesthetic and coquette, all of which champion elements of maximalism and individualistic adaptations.

And if we're speaking about sprucing up your wardrobe with maximalism qualities that help personalise your most cherished accessories, why not give bag charms a go? Speaking as someone with a proud and varied collection of personalised charms, I am a massive fan of this bold accessory trend. Promoting playfulness and charisma by bringing a strong sense of personalisation and joy when accessorising your outfits and mixing up your otherwise classic capsule wardrobe, it seems like the fashion sort has caught on.

On the catwalk, Balenciaga introduced bags heavily adorned with silver metallic chains, keychains and various tassels and keys. Additionally, Diesel presented bags with silver bangles adorning the handles, whilst Christian Dior presented their classic mini Lady Dior with a single charm featuring the brand's initials.

Over on the street-style front, many influencers have taken to the streets to manifest this trend. With Leia Sfez wearing a Hermès Kelly with a green bandana wrapped around the handle outside the Hermès Spring/Summer 2024 show, and most recently, Livia Nunes wearing her Miu Miu Arcadie leather tote bag with teddy charms and key chains alike. Oh so chic.

Lori Hirshleifer wearing bag charms. (Image credit: @lorihirshleifer

Of course, we can't talk about bag charms without mentioning the true face of bag styling: Jane Birkin. One of fashion's most prominent It Girls, Birkin has been at the forefront of multiple trends and designs since she first came into the limelight in 1969. From the iconic Hermès Birkin bag to her boho-chic wardrobe, the model and fashion muse was frequently photographed cradling her self-customised Birkin bag with stickers, keychains, scarves, ribbons and just about anything you can think of.

Dubbing the act of layering charms on a handbag as 'Jane Birk-ifying your bag', over on TikTok, multiple users are posting videos showing how to give your handbag the ultimate Jane Birking treatment. Using household items and charms/keychains from luxury brands and independent sellers to invest in and use forever, if bag charms are good enough for Jane Birkin, who are we to say no?

Below, I've my top bag charms that will be sure to creep their way onto my handbag this season...