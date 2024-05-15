Trust me, you'll never regret buying these designer sandals

One of the questions I most often get asked as a fashion editor is "what designer pieces are actually worth the investment?"

It never comes as a surprise to them when I say they'll never regret investing in the designer handbags that will always hold their value. Your Chanel flap bags or your Dior Ladys for example.

But what they never expect me to advocate for are designer sandals. However, I'm a firm believer that, like a well made leather handbag, a beautifully crafted pair of designer sandals will last you a lifetime - and failing that you can have them restored at specialist stores like The Restory.

And similarly to the aforementioned handbags, some cult designer classics will never go out of style, and will retain that value.

I'm referring to styles such as the Hermes Oran sandals, the Row Ginza thongs, Chanel's logo-heel slingbacks or Celine's Tippi slides.

The beauty of these sandals is that they are all unique in their own ways, yet entirely versatile. Trust me when I tell you they will seamlessly slot into your existing wardrobe, you will honestly never look back.

I speak from experience. I bought The Row's Ginza sandals in two colourways a few summers ago and I still wear nothing else come sandal season.

Please consider this your ultimate designer sandal shopping list.

Chanel sandals £1,080 at Chanel Much like Chanel's two-tone espadrilles and slingbacks, these heeled sandals, elevated by the interlocking C logo on the heel, are a timeless classic.

Celine Tippi sandals £790 at Celine I've lost count of how many editors and influencers I've seen wearing these at fashion week. This elevated gladiator design features Celine's heritage logo at its centre.

Hermes Oran sandal £610 at Hermes These much-copied sandals will never go out of style. For Spring/Summer 2024, Hermes have introduced an elegant stitch finish.

Jimmy Choo, Azie 85 £695 at Jimmy Choo These bestselling metallic sandals (available in an array of colours) will see you through every event this summer and beyond.

Givenchy, Patent Devoré-Mesh Sandals £895 at Net-A-Porter These heeled sandals perfectly embody the rock'n'roll spirit Givenchy are known for.

Gucci, Moritz Embellished Slingback Sandals £750 at Net-A-Porter Logomania is well and truly alive, and these dad sandals are the perfect way to pay homage to the trend.

Valentino Garavani, The Rockstud Leather Sandals £680 at Net-A-Porter Valentino Garavani's Rockstud collection needs no introduction, having been first introduced in the Autumn/Winter 2010 collection. Proof they have well and truly stood the test of time.

Burberry, Check Slides in Archive Beige £320 at Burberry On the slightly more affordable side of this designer sandal edit, these slides, decked in Burberry's trademark archive checked print, are rather iconic.

Prada Flat nappa leather sandals £910 at Prada The chunky sandal trend isn't going anywhere, so you might as well lean into it with these gorgeous dad sandals.

Miu Miu, Logo-Lettering Leather Sandals £825 at Farfetch These Miu Miu wedges are discreetly emblazoned with the house's logo.

Dior Dway Slide £620 at Dior As iconic as the Dior book tote.