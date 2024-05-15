Trust me, you'll never regret buying these designer sandals
Totally worth the investment
One of the questions I most often get asked as a fashion editor is "what designer pieces are actually worth the investment?"
It never comes as a surprise to them when I say they'll never regret investing in the designer handbags that will always hold their value. Your Chanel flap bags or your Dior Ladys for example.
But what they never expect me to advocate for are designer sandals. However, I'm a firm believer that, like a well made leather handbag, a beautifully crafted pair of designer sandals will last you a lifetime - and failing that you can have them restored at specialist stores like The Restory.
And similarly to the aforementioned handbags, some cult designer classics will never go out of style, and will retain that value.
I'm referring to styles such as the Hermes Oran sandals, the Row Ginza thongs, Chanel's logo-heel slingbacks or Celine's Tippi slides.
The beauty of these sandals is that they are all unique in their own ways, yet entirely versatile. Trust me when I tell you they will seamlessly slot into your existing wardrobe, you will honestly never look back.
I speak from experience. I bought The Row's Ginza sandals in two colourways a few summers ago and I still wear nothing else come sandal season.
Please consider this your ultimate designer sandal shopping list.
Much like Chanel's two-tone espadrilles and slingbacks, these heeled sandals, elevated by the interlocking C logo on the heel, are a timeless classic.
I've lost count of how many editors and influencers I've seen wearing these at fashion week. This elevated gladiator design features Celine's heritage logo at its centre.
These much-copied sandals will never go out of style. For Spring/Summer 2024, Hermes have introduced an elegant stitch finish.
These bestselling metallic sandals (available in an array of colours) will see you through every event this summer and beyond.
These heeled sandals perfectly embody the rock'n'roll spirit Givenchy are known for.
Logomania is well and truly alive, and these dad sandals are the perfect way to pay homage to the trend.
Valentino Garavani's Rockstud collection needs no introduction, having been first introduced in the Autumn/Winter 2010 collection. Proof they have well and truly stood the test of time.
On the slightly more affordable side of this designer sandal edit, these slides, decked in Burberry's trademark archive checked print, are rather iconic.
The chunky sandal trend isn't going anywhere, so you might as well lean into it with these gorgeous dad sandals.
These Miu Miu wedges are discreetly emblazoned with the house's logo.
