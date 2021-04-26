Trending:

The cutest basket bags to invest in this summer

    • Basket bags have been one summer’s most consistent fashion trends, coming back year after a year, a sure sign it’s worth investing in if you haven’t already done so.

    On the catwalk, the trend was pioneered by designers such as Loewe and Jacquemus, putting a fun and covetable twist on the otherwise stale holiday staple. Their raffia totes have consistently sold out year after year, with the likes of Net-A-Porter and MATCHESFASHION not being able to re-stock their virtual shelves fast enough.

    Marni, BOYY, Chloé and Saint Laurent also have some great options for you this SS21, ranging from oversized chic totes to fun raffia styles.

    A neutral colour palette is the easiest way to navigate this trend, but if you’re after something bold, the annual LOEWE + Paula’s Ibiza is great for a pop of colour, as are JW Anderson’s raffia tote and Dolce & Gabbana’s hot pink Sicily bag.

    If you’re on a Prosecco rather than Champagne budget, fear not. The high street is, as ever, full of fun styles that’ll complement your favourite summer dress and pair of sandals to perfection.

    Mango and Sézane are always my go-to for the classic oversized woven tote, but if I’m after something a little more trend-led, Zara, H&M and ASOS often come up trumps.

    Finally, don’t be tempted to put your basket bags away once summer’s over. Pick the right design and it’ll be wearable long after summer has gone – the key is make sure it’s in a neutral colour palette suitable for winter, and in a larger size to counter-balance the bigger winter clothes.

    Keep scrolling to shop the best designer and high street basket bags available to buy now.

    raffia bucket bag with brown stripes, basket bags
    Farrow bag, £120 at Sézane

    Though I love the natural ochre colour of this bag, it does come in several other lust-worthy shades.

    basket bag in the shape of a woman's head, basket bags
    ISADORA BASKET BAG, £195 at LULU GUINNESS

    Inspired by the archive and the definition of ‘bags with personality’ that Lulu is famous for, this bag has been crafted from wheat straw and topped with roses.

    marni small logo leather tote, basket bags
    MARNI Tropicalia small leather-trimmed embroidered straw tote, £750

    Marni's 'Tropicalia' tote is embroidered with the brand's logo at the front.

    straw shoulder bag, basket bags
    Straw shoulder bag, £14.99 at H&M

    A great option for any summer evening dos.

    loewe long raffia tote bag, basket bags
    LOEWE + Paula’s Ibiza Slit leather-trimmed woven raffia tote, £595 at Net-A-Porter

    Since Loewe's basket bags are always an instant sell-out, Net-A-Porter bought into them heavily for summer. This 'Slit' tote is designed in collaboration with Paula's Ibiza and woven from natural raffia in a slouchy bucket shape that's flexible enough to roll up and pack in your suitcase.

    micro orange basket bag, basket bags
    Marmalade magic micro babing bag, £150, launching soon at Wicker Wings

    The most adorable micro bag for all your summer events.

    mini black rope bucket bag, basket bags
    MINI ROPE BUCKET BAG, £25.99 at ZARA

    If you're not into the traditional basket bag, this one is a great and affordable alternative.

    small striped woody basket, beach bags
    SMALL WOODY BASKET, available soon at Chloé

    In partnership with the World Fair Trade Organization, Chloé is launching the first fair trade-verified luxury bag collection. Ethically produced and environmentally responsible, the project launches with four Woody panier styles that have been hand-woven by 700 women in Kenya.

    To realize these basket bags, Chloé has collaborated with Mifuko, a WFTO guaranteed member. Meaning ‘pocket’ in Swahili, the social enterprise secures fair pay and safe conditions for its network of more than 700 artisan producers – mostly women in rural areas – who become less dependent on farming as their principal income source.

    Traditional Kenyan handcraft is thus woven with the empowerment of every individual, which is why each unique basket is signed by the artisan who made it.

    small straw bag with black straps, basket bags
    Gioseppo 48561 bag, £41.19 at Amazon Fashion

    The two different length straps make this the perfect all-rounder bag.

    classic jute basket bag, beach bags
    Jute basket bag, £35.99 at MANGO

    This hold-all is made of 90% natural jute and lined in a 100% cotton, as part of the label's Committed range.

