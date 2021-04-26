Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Basket bags have been one summer’s most consistent fashion trends, coming back year after a year, a sure sign it’s worth investing in if you haven’t already done so.

On the catwalk, the trend was pioneered by designers such as Loewe and Jacquemus, putting a fun and covetable twist on the otherwise stale holiday staple. Their raffia totes have consistently sold out year after year, with the likes of Net-A-Porter and MATCHESFASHION not being able to re-stock their virtual shelves fast enough.

Marni, BOYY, Chloé and Saint Laurent also have some great options for you this SS21, ranging from oversized chic totes to fun raffia styles.

A neutral colour palette is the easiest way to navigate this trend, but if you’re after something bold, the annual LOEWE + Paula’s Ibiza is great for a pop of colour, as are JW Anderson’s raffia tote and Dolce & Gabbana’s hot pink Sicily bag.

If you’re on a Prosecco rather than Champagne budget, fear not. The high street is, as ever, full of fun styles that’ll complement your favourite summer dress and pair of sandals to perfection.

Mango and Sézane are always my go-to for the classic oversized woven tote, but if I’m after something a little more trend-led, Zara, H&M and ASOS often come up trumps.

Finally, don’t be tempted to put your basket bags away once summer’s over. Pick the right design and it’ll be wearable long after summer has gone – the key is make sure it’s in a neutral colour palette suitable for winter, and in a larger size to counter-balance the bigger winter clothes.

Keep scrolling to shop the best designer and high street basket bags available to buy now.