As a Fashion Editor with Big Boobs, This is My Go-To Brand for Chic Swimwear that Actually Fits

I currently own more than 60 pieces of swimwear—not (just) because I'm a fashion hoarder and beach holiday obsessive, but because as someone with big boobs, the hunt for the perfect fit has been a long one. Anyone blessed with a D+ cup will be all too familiar with my predicament, because still today, most swimwear brands simply do not cater to those of us with larger busts. It's a seriously sad state of affairs, particularly given the average UK bra size is generally considered to be 36DD.

Add to this the fact that I'm a fashion editor with discerning tastes, and the number of options becomes even more limited. Yes, I'm looking for swimwear that offers support and comfort—but that doesn't mean I want to spend my summers in huge, unsightly contraptions with no consideration for trends, quality, or elevated style.

I've spent years researching and trying countless brands in the hopes of finding something that fits the bill—mostly with mixed results, hence the large collection. But one discovery changed my fortunes for the better: introducing, Monday Swimwear.

Founded by best friends, self-proclaimed "swimwear connoisseurs" and influencers Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman—the same ones behind A Bikini A Day—Monday Swimwear has been nothing short of a game-changer for my holiday wardrobe.

The LA-based brand is one of the (pitifully) few that prioritises fit above all else, dedicating extensive resources to fitting tops to every cup size and manufacturing them accordingly—rather than simply scaling up from a size S, like the rest of the industry. This means that their pieces are designed to actually fit different cup sizes, with the majority going up to an F-cup, and many in a G, too.

Helpfully, tops and bottoms are sold separately (the latter are available in sizes UK 00-20), and there are currently more than 30 bikini top designs (both underwired and non) on offer to ensure there's truly something for every body and preference.

Clementina Jackson is a UK 12 and 36DD, and wears the Monday Swimwear Santa Caterina one-piece in size M. (Image credit: courtesy Clementina Jackson)

As for design, it's all about elevated minimalism and effortless beach club chic. Think chocolate-brown, olive-green and timeless black-and-white colourways, alongside on-trend joyful brights, subtle prints, soft shimmers and crinkle fabrics to boot. The cover-ups and resortwear are excellent, too: I spent most of my summers floating around in the knitted (and wonderfully stretchy) Montego dresses and receive constant compliments.

The biggest revelation for me, however, has been Monday Swimwear's excellent Fit Guide. Every design has its own super-detailed explanation of fit, fabrication, padding and level of support, which takes much of the guess-work out of choosing the right size and style for your body. I can personally attest to the fact that this alone has made shopping for swimwear online a breeze—and removed the need for ordering multiple sizes (and then suffering through the painful returns process) entirely.

I can't overstate the joy of feeling truly seen and catered-for by a swimwear brand that's actually cool, either. Co-founder Devin Brugman is an E/F-cup herself, so you know the inclusive approach is genuine—and it's refreshing to see models of varying body shapes and bra sizes for each design, and front and centre of their campaigns, too.

Clearly, Monday Swimwear has filled a gap in the market that women like me have long been crying out for. The fact that, since launching in Selfridges last year, it's become the retailer's top-selling swim brand, serves only as further proof.

Clementina Jackson wears Monday Swimwear Montego Dress in size M. (Image credit: courtesy Clementina Jackson)

Famously selective in terms of its global retail outlets, the iconic department store is currently Monday Swimwear's sole UK stockist—so those who prefer a more hands-on approach to swimwear shopping need only head to the third floor to try the brand for themselves.

Excitingly, Monday Swimwear has also just launched an exclusive pop-up at Selfridges London, just in time for peak summer holiday season. Head in-store to find your perfect fit from the brand's best-sellers and buzzy new Summer 2025 collection, alongside chic resortwear and must-have accessories that will elevate your sun-drenched Mediterranean beach looks to no end.

For the full range, head to mondayswimwear.com—there's free UK shipping for all orders over £160 (including those pesky duties and taxes).