Sponsored by Aspinal of London
I Turn to This Brand When I’m After an Investment-Worthy Wardrobe Addition, and It’s Surprisingly Affordable Right Now
Get an exclusive extra 20% off the Aspinal outlet now
Whether I'm marking a personal milestone or hunting for the ideal gift, I almost always turn to a luxury wardrobe investment to celebrate the occasion. However, finding a brand that offers both handcrafted quality and an accessible price tag is no simple task. But right now, Aspinal of London is offering an exclusive extra 20% off all outlet sales, making the celebrity-approved British brand surprisingly accessible.
If you're familiar with Kate Middleton's handbags, you'll know that Aspinal features heavily in her rotation—and she's not the only royal who regularly turns to the brand for notable fashion moments. You'd be forgiven for assuming that this places the label outside of your price range, but with outlet reductions of over 60%, the lust-worthy accessories fit almost every budget.
Our Aspinal of London discount codes not only offer further savings on both full priced and reduced styles, but benefits like free shipping and free personalisation too. Gone are the days of the best investment handbags totally breaking the bank.
Shop my favourite Aspinal outlet pieces
My role as a Shopping Editor means I spend a lot of time browsing clothes online, and my personal obsession with handbags means I always have the ones worth investing in on my radar. Aspinal crops up time and time again in my recommendations, no matter the occasion or your personal style.
As well as the Princess of Wales, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted wearing an Aspinal handbag, going to show just how versatile the heritage brand can be.
These are my personal picks from the Aspinal outlet, which you can save an extra 20% on until the end of the month here.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
Prince Harry Has Offered a Surprising New Olive Branch to the Royals
He's clearly making an effort amid their strained relationship
-
Where the Natalie Portman and Austin Swift Dating Rumours Started (and What’s Actually Going On)
Right...
-
Princess Charlotte Marked a Key Royal Milestone Following Her Euros Outing With William
She's really growing up!
-
As a Fashion Editor with Big Boobs, This is My Go-To Brand for Chic Swimwear that Actually Fits
Monday Swimwear is a complete game-changer
-
A Lace Skirt is the Simplest Solution to Summer Fashion Fatigue—and These 5 Looks Prove Why
All the cool girls are wearing them
-
Karen Millen is My Best-Kept Secret for Elegant Occasionwear on the High Street—and it Now Has Up to 25% Off
Affordable has never looked so luxurious
-
I Never Thought Football Shirts Would Become Part of my Everyday Wardrobe — These 5 Looks Made it Happen
From sidelines to street style
-
What to Wear in Summer When the Weather Just Won't Stop Changing
5 outfits to see you through rain, shine or both
-
Like Clockwork, All the It-Girls Swap Their Handbags for This Niche Bag Brand Come Summer
A Dragon Diffusion bag is the ultimate must-have
-
Bored of Your White Tank Top? 5 Clever Ways to Style Fashion's Most Versatile Summer Staple
Back to basics
-
Mia Regan’s H&M Collection is Finally Live, and It Might Just Be the Coolest Summer Collaboration Yet
I mean it when I say I'll take one of everything