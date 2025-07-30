Sponsored by Aspinal of London

I Turn to This Brand When I’m After an Investment-Worthy Wardrobe Addition, and It’s Surprisingly Affordable Right Now

Get an exclusive extra 20% off the Aspinal outlet now

Aspinal of London model with woven tote
(Image credit: Aspinal of London)
Jump to category:
Amelia Yeomans's avatar
By
in Features

Whether I'm marking a personal milestone or hunting for the ideal gift, I almost always turn to a luxury wardrobe investment to celebrate the occasion. However, finding a brand that offers both handcrafted quality and an accessible price tag is no simple task. But right now, Aspinal of London is offering an exclusive extra 20% off all outlet sales, making the celebrity-approved British brand surprisingly accessible.

If you're familiar with Kate Middleton's handbags, you'll know that Aspinal features heavily in her rotation—and she's not the only royal who regularly turns to the brand for notable fashion moments. You'd be forgiven for assuming that this places the label outside of your price range, but with outlet reductions of over 60%, the lust-worthy accessories fit almost every budget.

Our Aspinal of London discount codes not only offer further savings on both full priced and reduced styles, but benefits like free shipping and free personalisation too. Gone are the days of the best investment handbags totally breaking the bank.

Shop my favourite Aspinal outlet pieces

My role as a Shopping Editor means I spend a lot of time browsing clothes online, and my personal obsession with handbags means I always have the ones worth investing in on my radar. Aspinal crops up time and time again in my recommendations, no matter the occasion or your personal style.

As well as the Princess of Wales, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted wearing an Aspinal handbag, going to show just how versatile the heritage brand can be.

These are my personal picks from the Aspinal outlet, which you can save an extra 20% on until the end of the month here.

Madison Tote
Aspinal of London
Madison Tote

This gorgeous full-grain leather tote is just £285.60 with our discount code, and it easily rivals plenty of other high-end pieces on the market that are triple the price.

Midi Mayfair® Embroidered
Aspinal of London
Midi Mayfair® Embroidered

As Kate Middleton's favourite bag, the Mayfair is one of Aspinal's most sought-after silhouettes. This reduced embroidered style is a rare find.

Portobello Crossbody
Aspinal of London
Portobello Crossbody

A handcrafted leather crossbody bag for less than £200? This is one of the best deals I've seen on a luxury handbag.

Handbag Tidy All
Aspinal of London
Handbag Tidy All

This is the perfect useful yet endlessly chic gifting piece for a special occasion.

Gemstone Huggie Earrings
Aspinal of London
Gemstone Huggie Earrings

It's not just leather on offer—these beautiful huggie earrings are already 40% off, with an extra discount up for grabs.

Ella Crossbody
Aspinal of London
Ella Crossbody

Raffia season is in full swing, but be warned—this bag is about to sell out.

Large Paris
Aspinal of London
Large Paris

A truly timeless purchase, this neutral shoulder bag will slot into any capsule wardrobe and earn endless wears.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸