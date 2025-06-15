If you haven't yet booked your summer getaway then listen up, as wherever you are likely to go this summer, a luxury pop-up is sure to follow. Amidst crystalline waters and white sand beaches, numerous luxury brands have once again chosen the beach as their playground this summer.

We already have a long wish list of chic hotel merch but now, from Jacquemus' Greek oasis to Missoni's Balearic hideaway, a whole host of luxury brands have set up shop in the chicest of sunshine destinations so you can vacay and shop simultaneously.

So, if you're still deciding where to jet off to in the next couple of months, keep reading — we’ve rounded up the top summer designer pop-ups you won’t want to miss.

Dolce & Gabbana: Sicily

Set along the Sicilian coast of Italy, Dolce & Gabbana returns to San Domenico Palace, Taormina - merging the country’s rich culture and history with the brand’s iconic design aesthetic.

As one of the brand’s standout activations this iconic location in of one of Italy’s most prestigious hotels — has been transformed with Dolce & Gabbana’s Blu Mediterraneo-themed décor. Inspired by the colors of the sea, the collection pays tribute to Domenico Dolce’s Sicilian roots.

Even more excitingly, the pop-up features an exclusive capsule collection that (sadly it isn’t available online), alongside a range of new-season pieces that are equally covetable.

You can now visit the pop-up at 98039, Taormina.

(Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana)

Missoni: Ibiza

(Image credit: Missoni)

Missoni has officially entered the resort scene in Ibiza with the unveiling of its first boutique on the island and the launch of the Missoni Resort Club at OKU Ibiza — a testament to the brand’s growing presence in lifestyle, design, and hospitality.

From the 50-metre swimming pool to the towels, the space features Missoni’s signature prints, offering an immersive experience that captures the essence of the brand.

Just a short distance from the resort, Missoni’s new boutique invites guests to shop ready-to-wear, beachwear, and home décor.

Both the resort and boutique are now open to visit at 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany and the Ibiza Gallery.

Jacquemus: Mykonos

(Image credit: Jacquemus)

Known for its contemporary yet playful aesthetic, Jacquemus’ annual European pop-ups are a highlight of the summer designer pop-up calendar This season, the brand brings its signature style to Mykonos, Greece.

Set on the sun-drenched shores of Nammos Beach, the exclusive boutique features special merchandise unique to Jacquemus' summer pop-up series — that can also be found in in Mykonos, Ibiza, Monaco, and St. Tropez. Paying homage to French Riviera chic, expect bold accessories, and vacation-ready outfits .

The boutique is now open at 84600 Mykonos and will remain so through the end of the season.

Paper London: St.Tropez

(Image credit: Paper London)

Paper London and hotel AREV St. Tropez have created a five-part cinematic short film titled Lost & Found collective, and starring starring Betty Bachz. Featuring a collection of padel-inspired ready-to-wear and swimwear, the collection takes a playful approach to quintessential French Riviera dressing.

Customers can expect Paper London's signature swim pieces, preppy knits with fun nautical influences designed for the Côte d’Azur and beyond.

The collection is now available to shop at AREV Hotel and online through Paper London.