Mia Regan’s H&M Collection Is Finally Live, and It Might Just Be the Coolest Summer Collaboration Yet

If there's one thing H&M knows how to do immaculately, it's a collaboration. The Scandi stalwart has just tapped model and it-girl Mia Regan for its latest collection, and it's already set to sell out.

A tight capsule of elevated summer basics that offer endless styling opportunities, I'd go as far as to say that this is one of my favourite H&M new-in capsules to date. Although I fell head over heels with the glamorous Magda Butrym collection earlier in the year, there's something about this drop that feels so true to my everyday wardrobe—but even more elevated.

"I’ve built my dream summer wardrobe," Mia says of the collection, and her immaculate personal style is more than enough to convince me that few other capsules will convey cool-girl style quite as well.

From neutral asymmetric co-ords to a noughties take on the capri trend, the muted colour palette and loose silhouettes are just what the rest of the fashion set will be wearing before long.

Available in sizes UK 4-24 and with swimwear and beach cover-ups in the mix, it's been carefully placed as the capsule collection to see you through the remainder of summer. Brimming with playfulness, ease, and purpose, it's just what sticky weather calls for.

You can shop the full collection below, now.

Mia Regan H&M collection