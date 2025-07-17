Mia Regan’s H&M Collection Is Finally Live, and It Might Just Be the Coolest Summer Collaboration Yet

I mean it when I say I'll take one of everything

three shots from the mia regan x h&amp;m collection
(Image credit: H&M)
If there's one thing H&M knows how to do immaculately, it's a collaboration. The Scandi stalwart has just tapped model and it-girl Mia Regan for its latest collection, and it's already set to sell out.

A tight capsule of elevated summer basics that offer endless styling opportunities, I'd go as far as to say that this is one of my favourite H&M new-in capsules to date. Although I fell head over heels with the glamorous Magda Butrym collection earlier in the year, there's something about this drop that feels so true to my everyday wardrobe—but even more elevated.

"I’ve built my dream summer wardrobe," Mia says of the collection, and her immaculate personal style is more than enough to convince me that few other capsules will convey cool-girl style quite as well.

From neutral asymmetric co-ords to a noughties take on the capri trend, the muted colour palette and loose silhouettes are just what the rest of the fashion set will be wearing before long.

Available in sizes UK 4-24 and with swimwear and beach cover-ups in the mix, it's been carefully placed as the capsule collection to see you through the remainder of summer. Brimming with playfulness, ease, and purpose, it's just what sticky weather calls for.

You can shop the full collection below, now.

Mia Regan H&M collection

Linen-Blend Mini Dress
Linen-Blend Mini Dress

This linen blend dress is the first thing in my basket. It's ideal for when you want to be weather-appropriate but keep your shoulders out of the sun, and I can also see myself styling it over jeans during autumn. Plus, I've fallen in love with the scattered motifs that make this a truly distinctive investment.

Capri Trousers
Capri Trousers

I've been searching high and low for the perfect pair of capris, and I've finally found them. With a distinct 00s feel thanks to the cargo pockets and metal hardware, these offer both edge and practicality. Think board shorts, but far more chic.

Asymmetric Vest Top
Asymmetric Vest Top

I'm a firm believer that one can never have too many vest tops, particularly when they're different from your regular basics. With an asymmetric cut and black and white colour scheme, it can be paired with anything to give your ensemble an effortless lift.

Drawstring-Detail Linen-Blend Dress
Drawstring-Detail Linen-Blend Dress

This dress was the first thing I saw of this collection, and it sold me on the whole thing. I'm usually reluctant to invest in dresses that are too formal as I simply don't have enough use for them, but this is an immaculate example of a piece that can really work for any occasion depending on the styling. Made from a soft linen blend, it will be a dream to wear in hot weather too.

Layered Top
Layered Top

Another ode to vintage styles, this cropped baseball tee is the perfect throw-on for pairing with denim or swimwear—and it will serve you all through autumn and winter too.

Crêpe Slip Dress
Crêpe Slip Dress

If you've been wanting to add the butter yellow trend to your own wardrobe but have been hesitant, I'm convinced this is the item to make you change your mind. There's nothing quite as timelessly cool as a loose slip dress, particularly in this muted hue and halter neckline.

Glittery Padded Bikini Top
Glittery Padded Bikini Top

Designing fresh swimwear is no mean feat—it feels like almost every silhouette that can be done has been. However, I love this purple and orange colour combination that brings out the rounded shell shape of this top.

Glittery Bikini Bottoms
Glittery Bikini Bottoms

And the extra tie on the bottoms make these far more interesting than a standard pair, adding playfulness and ample styling opportunities to the classic shape.

Canvas Mini Shorts
Canvas Mini Shorts

Not quite on board with the capris trend just yet? A pair of canvas shorts might be more your speed, and this shape does mini shorts beautifully. Just as versatile as denim but slightly more refined thanks to the neutral shade, they're a winner.

Extra-Large Canvas Bag
Extra-Large Canvas Bag

You heard it here first: extra large bags are having their moment. Not only does this hobo shape add instant cool, but it's the ideal size for beach days or weekend trips when you're packing light.

Charm-Detail Cord Belt
Charm-Detail Cord Belt

Even the most simple outfits can be brought to life with the right belt, which is what makes this such a great investment in my book. Crafted from cord with a carabiner fastening, it's both comfortable and edgy.

Voluminous Skirt
Voluminous Skirt

I will forever be a fan of A-line midi skirts—there are few things more comfortable and breezy in hot weather. This rich chocolate brown shade also makes it evening appropriate, and the subtle hints of colour from the motifs on the side make it all the more beautiful.

Asymmetric Knitted Top
Asymmetric Knitted Top

I'm a sucker for a good co-ord, particularly when each piece can be worn alone and look just as good. This top is easily one of the most versatile picks from the collection, and its semi-sheer finish makes it a chic beach cover-up.

Asymmetric Knitted Skirt
Asymmetric Knitted Skirt

Of course, the matching skirt is equally as stylish. With subtle shine and an extra soft finish, I can see this being worn again and again—for day and night—on a golden beach holiday.

Linen Cargo Trousers
Linen Cargo Trousers

Linen trousers are one of my most worn investments during August, so I know these would get ample outings in my collection. Made from 100% linen, they offer coverage whilst being extremely breathable.

Printed Cotton Sarong
Printed Cotton Sarong

Although this is designed to be a sarong, there are countless ways you can wear it; as a skirt, as a top, as a dress, or you can even tie it to be a bag. I love having scarves like these on hand during the summer, but they also make a beautiful piece of art when hung up at home during the cooler months.

Printed Cotton Scarf
Printed Cotton Scarf

A slightly smaller scarf, this brown version is ideal for channeling the bandana look with a pattern that is more refined than the standard paisley. Plus, it complements all the other items in the collection so well.

