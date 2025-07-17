Mia Regan’s H&M Collection Is Finally Live, and It Might Just Be the Coolest Summer Collaboration Yet
I mean it when I say I'll take one of everything
If there's one thing H&M knows how to do immaculately, it's a collaboration. The Scandi stalwart has just tapped model and it-girl Mia Regan for its latest collection, and it's already set to sell out.
A tight capsule of elevated summer basics that offer endless styling opportunities, I'd go as far as to say that this is one of my favourite H&M new-in capsules to date. Although I fell head over heels with the glamorous Magda Butrym collection earlier in the year, there's something about this drop that feels so true to my everyday wardrobe—but even more elevated.
"I’ve built my dream summer wardrobe," Mia says of the collection, and her immaculate personal style is more than enough to convince me that few other capsules will convey cool-girl style quite as well.
From neutral asymmetric co-ords to a noughties take on the capri trend, the muted colour palette and loose silhouettes are just what the rest of the fashion set will be wearing before long.
Available in sizes UK 4-24 and with swimwear and beach cover-ups in the mix, it's been carefully placed as the capsule collection to see you through the remainder of summer. Brimming with playfulness, ease, and purpose, it's just what sticky weather calls for.
You can shop the full collection below, now.
Mia Regan H&M collection
This linen blend dress is the first thing in my basket. It's ideal for when you want to be weather-appropriate but keep your shoulders out of the sun, and I can also see myself styling it over jeans during autumn. Plus, I've fallen in love with the scattered motifs that make this a truly distinctive investment.
This dress was the first thing I saw of this collection, and it sold me on the whole thing. I'm usually reluctant to invest in dresses that are too formal as I simply don't have enough use for them, but this is an immaculate example of a piece that can really work for any occasion depending on the styling. Made from a soft linen blend, it will be a dream to wear in hot weather too.
If you've been wanting to add the butter yellow trend to your own wardrobe but have been hesitant, I'm convinced this is the item to make you change your mind. There's nothing quite as timelessly cool as a loose slip dress, particularly in this muted hue and halter neckline.
Although this is designed to be a sarong, there are countless ways you can wear it; as a skirt, as a top, as a dress, or you can even tie it to be a bag. I love having scarves like these on hand during the summer, but they also make a beautiful piece of art when hung up at home during the cooler months.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.