Magda Butrym x H&M is the collaboration all the cool-girls will be wearing this Spring
Rosette detailing and floral jewellery galore
Few things delight the fashion set quite as much as an exciting collaboration, and it seems like H&M has definitely mastered this art. From previous collections tapping the likes of Simone Rocha, Pacco Rabanne, Rokh, Versace, and more, it's no surprise that avid fans (myself included) desperately await any clues as to who the next collaboration might be with.
And luckily for us, this has just been announced.
For its spring/summer 2025 collaboration, H&M has tapped Polish brand Magda Butrym. The collection, which includes plenty of ready-to-wear pieces, accessories, and jewellery, will be available online and in select stores on April 24, 2025.
Celebrating Magda Butrym's 10-year anniversary, the collection will continue Butrym's exploration of feminity and the romantic universe of Slavic style. Titled Femininity in Bloom, it sees the rose as a central motif throughout the pieces as a representation of womanhood: both soft and confident, delicate and independent, arresting and ever growing.
“I really see this collection as a chance to invite people into our world – and to celebrate femininity and the flower. Each piece brings its own sense of Slavic romance while paying homage to the history of our brand," says Butrym.
Key pieces include central elements of Magda Butrym's eponymous label, from floral prints in red and pink hues, jersey dresses, and workwear pieces. Of course, a quintessential Magda Butrym collection wouldn't be complete without distinctive jewellery; this collection includes her iconic flower earrings with silver crystals, as well as other accessories such as silk headscarves and strappy heels with flowers.
“We are thrilled to be inviting people into Magda’s powerful and poetic world. The collection is full of vitality and joy and speaks to Magda’s exceptional skill for interpreting contemporary femininity in rich and unique ways," says H&M's creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson.
Magda Butrym x H&M will be available online and in select stores on April 24, 2025.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
