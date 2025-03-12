Have you ever wished you could wear sweatpants to the office? This is the denim trend making it possible
Sweatpant jeans will have everyone fooled
I'm not going to lie, sweatpant jeans becoming one of 2025's biggest denim trends was not on my bingo card- but I simply couldn't be any happier.
As a denim-obsessed fashion writer who tends to opt for comfortable yet fashionable pieces on a daily basis, I'm always open to experimenting in the pursuit of finding the best jeans. Even when these aren't technically jeans.
The viral sensation was recently popularized by the American brand Rag & Bone, which debuted its Miramar collection across women's and men's clothing. The range features a hyperrealistic print designed to mimic classic denim detailing for the ultimate illusion. Made from 100% cotton, these super-soft sweatpants are so intricately made that they really do fool everyone.
A post shared by mal — fashion x lifestyle (@___whatarethose)
A photo posted by on
A divisive pair, to say the least, traditional sweatpant jeans mimic the illusion of a classic wide-leg pair whilst ensuring the everyday comfort feel of a beloved pair of sweatpants.
More recently, other brands, such as Frame, Me + Em, and H&M, have embraced the trend and released their iterations in different colourways and silhouettes. From Frame's sleek pocket-less navy flares to Me + Em's sleek tie-front palazzo sweatpant jeans, you can't go wrong with investing in a pair.
@itsyourgirlsamanthaa ♬ original sound - 𝚜𝚊𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚊
And even though they verge on the casual side of your average office dress code, there are plenty of styling possibilities that will help you turn these everyday comfies into your chicest everyday basic.
Simply structured pieces like a blazer or fitted top to elevate your outfit, whilst choosing a sleek shoe like a pointed-toe pair of ballet flats or loafers for a polished look throughout.
Keen to give them a try? Below, find our expert-approved pairs with more key tips on how to
Shop the best sweatpant jeans
How to style sweatpant jeans for a more polished look?
Pairing these jeans with key sartorial pieces like structured blazers and crisp white shirts will help balance the look and create a more office-friendly outfit. Adding bubble jewellery, a sleek investment bag, and your favourite everyday flats or loafers will help complete this effortlessly stylish look.
A post shared by jewelswithjules • julia hackman chafé (@juliachafe)
A photo posted by on
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
-
This is hands down my favourite Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trend
Nautical, but not as you know it
By Penny Goldstone
-
As Mel Robbins' Let Them theory gains global traction - how the simple tool promises to transform your life
Not to mention, help you take back control.
By Katie Sims
-
At 33, I'm looking for hardworking botox alternatives—according to experts, growth factor serums are the answer
All your questions on growth factors answered...
By Jazzria Harris
-
Bootcut jeans are trending, but for 90s icon Jennifer Aniston, they’re timeless
Jen walked so Ken could run
By Mischa Anouk Smith