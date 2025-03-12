Have you ever wished you could wear sweatpants to the office? This is the denim trend making it possible

I'm not going to lie, sweatpant jeans becoming one of 2025's biggest denim trends was not on my bingo card- but I simply couldn't be any happier.

As a denim-obsessed fashion writer who tends to opt for comfortable yet fashionable pieces on a daily basis, I'm always open to experimenting in the pursuit of finding the best jeans. Even when these aren't technically jeans.

The viral sensation was recently popularized by the American brand Rag & Bone, which debuted its Miramar collection across women's and men's clothing. The range features a hyperrealistic print designed to mimic classic denim detailing for the ultimate illusion. Made from 100% cotton, these super-soft sweatpants are so intricately made that they really do fool everyone.

A divisive pair, to say the least, traditional sweatpant jeans mimic the illusion of a classic wide-leg pair whilst ensuring the everyday comfort feel of a beloved pair of sweatpants.

More recently, other brands, such as Frame, Me + Em, and H&M, have embraced the trend and released their iterations in different colourways and silhouettes. From Frame's sleek pocket-less navy flares to Me + Em's sleek tie-front palazzo sweatpant jeans, you can't go wrong with investing in a pair.

And even though they verge on the casual side of your average office dress code, there are plenty of styling possibilities that will help you turn these everyday comfies into your chicest everyday basic.

Simply structured pieces like a blazer or fitted top to elevate your outfit, whilst choosing a sleek shoe like a pointed-toe pair of ballet flats or loafers for a polished look throughout.

Keen to give them a try? Below, find our expert-approved pairs with more key tips on how to

How to style sweatpant jeans for a more polished look?

Pairing these jeans with key sartorial pieces like structured blazers and crisp white shirts will help balance the look and create a more office-friendly outfit. Adding bubble jewellery, a sleek investment bag, and your favourite everyday flats or loafers will help complete this effortlessly stylish look.