COS’s £119 Skirt Was The Surprise Hit of New York Fashion Week

The problem with taking inspiration from tastemakers at New York Fashion Week? Their outfits are usually top-to-toe designer. Except this season, COS took a guest-star slot on the calendar, which meant a slew of high street looks on the sidewalks that you can shop right now.

Tamu McPherson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The collection was typically COS, an elevated take on the brand’s well-crafted building blocks, with plenty of delicious coats, tailoring and knitwear, much of which is available on its website for immediate purchase. The headline piece on the streets outside, as well as the catwalk inside, however, was a checked skirt that was spotted not once, not twice but three times on street-stylers.

Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Printed with this season’s hit checks, as well as draped into elegant folds, the skirt in question is something of a multitasker, providing either a talking-point bottom half to a lo-fi jacket or an exuberant partner for something equally statement. Tamu McPherson took the second approach, pairing the skirt with a checked shirt, which has also proved to be a key staple in New York, with street-stylers wrapping it around their waists or pairing with jeans, flats and a beaded necklace. Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, meanwhile, took a minimal approach, wearing the skirt with a shirt, a rectangular clutch and sleek leather sandals.

Ginevra Mavilla (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the catwalk itself, the skirt was teamed with top-to-toe checks (aside from a pair of knee-high black leather boots), with a graphic-line polo neck plus a clutch bag. Like McPherson, this wasn’t overkill but rather a lesson in why plaid is having something of a renaissance this Autumn. It’s a heritage print that nevertheless looks modern, nay, cool, especially with the addition of something unexpected like a crystal necklace or a mesh ballet flat.

COS’s skirt, of course, does all the hard work for you. Pair it with a black cashmere jumper, a denim jacket, flats, heels, trainers, you name it. Just don't be surprised if you're not the only one wearing it.

The COS Checked Skirt

COS Draped Checked Midi Skirt £119 at COS

