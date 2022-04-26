Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In late 2020, Refy Beauty launched a brow kit that changed everything. It is hand’s down one of, if not the, best eyebrow product on the market.

The Brow Collection became a cult beauty product almost instantly. The reason? Combined, the three products – Brow Sculpt (£16 | Selfridges), Brow Pomade (£14 | Selfridges) and Brow Pencil (£14 | Selfridges) – give you the best brows of your life. We’re talking groomed, filled in, perfectly set. Everything you’ve ever wanted from your brow product was all made available to you in this neat curated set.

According to Refy Beauty, this is the ideal three-stage process for getting the perfect brows:

Stage 1.0 – Brow Sculpt shapes and sets hairs in place. The unique formula and versatile applicators will create the perfect brow.

Stage 2.0 – Brow Pomade adds depth and shade to your brows. The product is buildable to create many shades per colour to suit everyone. The specially designed angular brush allows you to fill in any gaps.

Stage 3.0 – Brow Pencil finishes by outlining brow hair strokes for ultimate 3D definition with the ultra-fine tip. The brush allows you to softly blend all products together and finish the perfect brow.

Refy Beauty The Brow Collection, £40 | Net-A-Porter

The kit comes in three shades – Light, Medium and Dark. Originally you could only buy them as a set, but the popularity of the products forced the brand to start selling them individually. View Deal

The Brow Sculpt, in particular, has been the most popular as it gives you the brow lamination look from home in one quick step.

What’s the story behind Refy Beauty?

Created by influencer Jess Hunt, the brand launched at the end of 2020. Hunt saw a gap in the market for versatile, fool-proof make-up products that enhance rather than hide your natural beauty. The Brow Collection caught the eye of fellow influencers straight away, with celebrity make-up artists, including Patrick Ta (who regularly works with the Kardashians and the Hadids), following soon after. The brand went viral and within six weeks had sold out of its entire stock.

The best thing about the brand is that they don’t just launch products for the sake of it. There are small, considered collections. It started with brows, with its second collection focusing on summer skin and most recently it created its first lip products. They’re all super affordable and will slot really nicely into your existing make-up routine.

Refy Beauty Cream Bronzer, £18 | Selfridges

We love a creamy product, because it mimics the look of skin much more than a powder formula. This bronzer comes in three shades – Onyx, Sand and Tan – one to suit all tones. View Deal

Refy Beauty Cream Blush, £14 | Selfridges

This is one of the best cream blushers out there. It adds just the right amount of colour, and can be built up if you like your cheeks rosy. View Deal

Refy Beauty Gloss Highlighter, £18 | Selfridges

This slightly pearlescent highlighter comes in one shade that suits all skin tones. It works best on top of the rest of your make-up and will give you that much-desired lit from within look. View Deal

Refy Beauty Lip Sculpt, £18 | Refy Beauty

Currently sold out (another hot product for the brand) this is a lip liner and first-of-its-kind lip setter, which keeps everything in place. It comes it six shades and is worth signing up to the waiting list for. View Deal

Refy Beauty Lip Gloss, £14 | Refy Beauty

This clear gloss gives the illusion of glass on the lips but has all of the hydrating and nourishing properties of a balm. View Deal

We’ve just added it all to our shopping baskets, HBU?