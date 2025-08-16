Why Korean Sunscreens Set the Gold Standard, According to the Experts
My skin, over the past few years, has become extra sensitive and rather acne-prone. With this in mind, I've had to be particularly careful with what I put on it, and one area that's been tough is SPF. As we know, not all facial sun creams are created equal: white cast, thick, gloopy textures and poor quality ingredients can all impact the efficacy and user experience of an SPF—especially if you have a skin condition like me.
But this is where I can nearly always turn to Korean SPFs: they're lightweight, made with skin-boosting ingredients and absorb into the skin with ease. Of course, there are so many to choose from these days that it can be difficult knowing which ones are truly worth their weight in gold. I've tried a fair few: combining my knowledge with expert insight from Dr Christine Hall, A&E Doctor, Aesthetics Doctor at the Taktouk Clinic and skincare expert, I've shared the very best to try, along with why you should.
What's special about Korean SPFs?
As Dr Hall points out, "Korean SPFs are often considered the gold standard in sun protection." This is largely, she says, because in Korea, "sun protection in every form is taken very seriously." UPF clothing, sun patches and plenty of SPF are the norm for day-to-day life.
There are certain areas of the world where the creation of sun protection products is particularly prioritised. As someone who's spent a lot of time in Australia, I for one have seen the difference over there (SPF is considered a medical product, not a cosmetic one). Similarly, Korea prioritises quality production – especially due to rules the country has to follow. "In South Korea, sunscreens are classified as quasi-drugs, meaning every product must undergo stringent clinical testing for UVA and UVB efficacy, photostability, and skin tolerance," explains Dr Hall.
She continues: "Kolmar is one of Korea’s biggest SPF formulators and manufacturers responsible for the cult formulations within companies like Beauty Of Joseon, Round Lab and Isntree to name a few. In only the past few weeks, it has become the world’s first cosmetic manufacturer to pass the international SPF proficiency test for sunscreens, organised by France’s BIPEA (Bureau Interprofessionnel d’Études Analytiques). This is the only body in the world that validates the precision of SPF in vivo measurements on an international scale, signalling the rigorous safety and efficacy standards that go into the treatment."
And that's not all: Korean sunscreens tend to stand head and shoulders above others due to their formulation and unique properties. For one, they are "more than just functional," says Dr Hall. "They’re rarely SPF alone," she comments. "They will be hybrids combining skincare ingredients and makeup with sun protection: they treat while they protect, layering in antioxidants, niacinamide, vitamin C, and calming botanicals like heartleaf."
They're also "lightweight, breathable, and beautifully wearable [meaning] no chalky residue [and] no clogged pores," making them "difficult to beat."
Best Korean SPFs
One of my personal favourites, this has to be lauded for its divine featherlight texture, which feels undetectable on skin. It absorbs quickly and just offers one of the nicest user experiences because of its texture. I feel protected with this, and it never breaks me out.
For those who may be prone to redness or inflammation, COSRX's Aloe Soothing Sun Cream is here to save the day. It harnesses the power of cooling aloe along with a complex of other hydrating ingredients, and feels light on skin while offering quality protection.
Sun sticks come in handy for those 'hard to reach' areas, or simply for top-ups throughout the day. Korean SPFs deliver in this area too, particularly in the case of Tocobo's offering, which is non-sticky and has a matte finish. The brand is a favourite of Dr Hall's, meaning you know you can trust it.
A now-viral sunscreen that has reached cult status in the UK (and across the globe!), Beauty Of Joseon's Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics SPF50+ does it all: protects, hydrates and sinks in like a dream. You can't beat this formula, but bear in mind it also comes in an 'aqua' version for a cooling sensation and even more lightweight delivery.
Another favourite that's gaining a cult following in the UK, HaruHaru Wonder's beloved Black Rice Moisture Airyfit Daily Sunscreen SPF50+/PA++++ comes with a non-greasy, velvety texture and array of beneficial skin ingredients like niacinamide and of course, black rice extract.
