Why Korean Sunscreens Set the Gold Standard, According to the Experts

My skin, over the past few years, has become extra sensitive and rather acne-prone. With this in mind, I've had to be particularly careful with what I put on it, and one area that's been tough is SPF. As we know, not all facial sun creams are created equal: white cast, thick, gloopy textures and poor quality ingredients can all impact the efficacy and user experience of an SPF—especially if you have a skin condition like me.

But this is where I can nearly always turn to Korean SPFs: they're lightweight, made with skin-boosting ingredients and absorb into the skin with ease. Of course, there are so many to choose from these days that it can be difficult knowing which ones are truly worth their weight in gold. I've tried a fair few: combining my knowledge with expert insight from Dr Christine Hall, A&E Doctor, Aesthetics Doctor at the Taktouk Clinic and skincare expert, I've shared the very best to try, along with why you should.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

What's special about Korean SPFs?

As Dr Hall points out, "Korean SPFs are often considered the gold standard in sun protection." This is largely, she says, because in Korea, "sun protection in every form is taken very seriously." UPF clothing, sun patches and plenty of SPF are the norm for day-to-day life.

There are certain areas of the world where the creation of sun protection products is particularly prioritised. As someone who's spent a lot of time in Australia, I for one have seen the difference over there (SPF is considered a medical product, not a cosmetic one). Similarly, Korea prioritises quality production – especially due to rules the country has to follow. "In South Korea, sunscreens are classified as quasi-drugs, meaning every product must undergo stringent clinical testing for UVA and UVB efficacy, photostability, and skin tolerance," explains Dr Hall.

She continues: "Kolmar is one of Korea’s biggest SPF formulators and manufacturers responsible for the cult formulations within companies like Beauty Of Joseon, Round Lab and Isntree to name a few. In only the past few weeks, it has become the world’s first cosmetic manufacturer to pass the international SPF proficiency test for sunscreens, organised by France’s BIPEA (Bureau Interprofessionnel d’Études Analytiques). This is the only body in the world that validates the precision of SPF in vivo measurements on an international scale, signalling the rigorous safety and efficacy standards that go into the treatment."

And that's not all: Korean sunscreens tend to stand head and shoulders above others due to their formulation and unique properties. For one, they are "more than just functional," says Dr Hall. "They’re rarely SPF alone," she comments. "They will be hybrids combining skincare ingredients and makeup with sun protection: they treat while they protect, layering in antioxidants, niacinamide, vitamin C, and calming botanicals like heartleaf."

They're also "lightweight, breathable, and beautifully wearable [meaning] no chalky residue [and] no clogged pores," making them "difficult to beat."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best Korean SPFs