Chloë Sevigny wore platform UGGs and now I want a pair of platform UGGs
An It-girl essential
There's no outfit that Chloë Sevigny can wear that I wouldn't want to immediately recreate, and the actor's latest fashion week look is no exception.
To celebrate the launch of MYTH, a magazine Sevigny has co-founded with Haley Wollens, the bonafide style icon donned a custom 'I heart NY' T-shirt dress (made by Duaun Jacari) and beige platform boots from UGG's just-launched New Heights collection. Immediately, I vowed to buy a pair – but first, I wanted to share this important piece of style intel with you, dear reader.
The New Heights collection features UGG classics, reimagined with stacked heels – an evolution of UGG's sell-out platform boots, which first launched in 2022.
The exact model Chloë wore is the Classic Twin Seam boot, so naturally these are the ones at the top of my wish list. I will be wearing mine beneath low-slung baggy jeans with a vintage tee, or with a denim mini skirt and oversized knit.
If you're an Ultra Mini devotee, the collection also includes a platform-equipped version. There are also new iterations of the Cozy Clog, which would look particularly chic with chunky socks and a knitted maxi dress.
I'm also fond of the Platform Xtra Boot in chestnut and black – a bolder, Bratz-coded style as worn by singer Hanni.
Shop the boots:
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
