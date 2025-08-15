If Regular Pedicures Aren’t Cutting It, You Need to Learn About Paraffin Treatments—They’re a Godsend for Dry, Cracked Heels

My feet are rarely ever in tip-top shape, even if I've made a concerted effort to stay on top of upkeep and pedis. I have chronically dehydrated skin, and it extends to my toes and heels, which are nearly always cracked. I've tried all manner of foot salves and balms, and while they definitely help keep things moisturised and extend the life of my pedicures, they're not a fix.

And then I heard about paraffin pedicures—a spa treatment that involves dipping your feet in warm, melted wax to soften the skin, while providing other therapeutic benefits. Consider me sold. Ahead, I break down the treatment.

What is a paraffin pedicure

A paraffin pedicure is a treatment—often seen at spas or certain salons—that involves dipping the feet in melted paraffin wax, repeatedly, to moisturise the skin from the inside out.

What are the benefits of paraffin pedicures

As well as hydrating and nourishing the feet, paraffin pedicures help when it comes to soothing and softening calluses, and aiding with the removal of dead skin cells. It's also said that they can improve circulation and provide pain relief for sore joints and muscles. Heat is also therapeutic, so it could help you relax and provide repose from conditions like arthritis.

How is a paraffin pedicure performed?

The process will begin with your feet being scrubbed and your nails being trimmed. Your practitioner will then dip and coat your feet in the warm paraffin wax multiple times to build up a thick layer that is left on to harden. This is aided by enclosed plastic bags, which help seal in the heat to deeply penetrate and moisturise the skin.

To finish, your practitioner will remove the wax and add a hydrating balm to complete the treatment.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors