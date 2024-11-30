I always wait until Black Friday to buy my Christmas presents — here’s where to get the best deals

I’ll be honest, shopping on Black Friday originally began as a selfish endeavour—I realised that if I could get my Christmas Wishlist out ahead of the sales, I’d get more presents. And then I realised if I applied that same thinking to my own gift-giving, I’d also save money and my loved ones would get a few extra pressies too. Win-Win.

It’s become somewhat of a Christmas tradition and I’ve learnt a few things over the years about the presents that are likely to be discounted, failsafe ideas that are guaranteed a smile, and most importantly, where to buy them.

It turns out, there is a science to Christmas gifting and I’ve found the perfect formula…

Big Ticket Items

Dr Dennis Gross Drx Spectralite Faceware Pro
Sonos Ace Headphones
Dyson Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long Onyx Gold
Apple 10.9-Inch Ipad (wi-Fi, 64gb) - Silver (10th Generation)
Playstation 5 Model Group - Slim Console
Failsafe Finds For Her

Lucy Williams Chunky Medium Entwine Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated
Retrospect
100% Cashmere V Neck Jumper
Gold Vermeil Heart Chain Necklace Adjustable 41-46cm/16-18'
Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler - 3 in 1 Tool - Dry, Curl and Volumise With the 3 Interchangeable Attachments (detachable Head, Curler, Dryer, Styler) Rvdr5333
Polo Neck Jumper in Tobacco
Failsafe Finds For Him

Glenmorangie the Original 12 Years Old Single Malt Whisky, Aged in Bourbon Casks, Gift Box, 70cl
Kickers Kick Hi Boots in Dark Red
100% Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
Hooded Recycled Down Puffer Jacket
Stocking Fillers

Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash 500ml
Cashmere Socks
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Vanilla 20g
Nora Ephron at the Movies: a Visual Celebration of the Writer and Director Behind When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail, Sleepless in Seattle, and More
Christmas Eve Gifts

Slip Silk Pillowcase - Queen (various Colours)
Lyre’s Classico Grande 750ml Bottle - Non Alcoholic Spirits - Sparkling Wine Style
Urban Apothecary London Fig Tree Luxury Travel Candle 175g
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

