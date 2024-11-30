I’ll be honest, shopping on Black Friday originally began as a selfish endeavour—I realised that if I could get my Christmas Wishlist out ahead of the sales, I’d get more presents. And then I realised if I applied that same thinking to my own gift-giving, I’d also save money and my loved ones would get a few extra pressies too. Win-Win.

It’s become somewhat of a Christmas tradition and I’ve learnt a few things over the years about the presents that are likely to be discounted, failsafe ideas that are guaranteed a smile, and most importantly, where to buy them.

It turns out, there is a science to Christmas gifting and I’ve found the perfect formula…

Christmas gifting essentials

Big Ticket Items

Failsafe Finds For Her

Failsafe Finds For Him

Stocking Fillers

Christmas Eve Gifts

