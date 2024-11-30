I always wait until Black Friday to buy my Christmas presents — here’s where to get the best deals
The holidays are all about tradition
I’ll be honest, shopping on Black Friday originally began as a selfish endeavour—I realised that if I could get my Christmas Wishlist out ahead of the sales, I’d get more presents. And then I realised if I applied that same thinking to my own gift-giving, I’d also save money and my loved ones would get a few extra pressies too. Win-Win.
It’s become somewhat of a Christmas tradition and I’ve learnt a few things over the years about the presents that are likely to be discounted, failsafe ideas that are guaranteed a smile, and most importantly, where to buy them.
It turns out, there is a science to Christmas gifting and I’ve found the perfect formula…
Christmas gifting essentials
- Personalised Christmas Stockings - starts at £6.50 was £10
- Christmas Wrapping Set - now £6 was £7.99
- Pack of 100 Gift Tags- now £5.50 was £6.90
- Pack of 24 Gift Bags - now £223 was £298
Big Ticket Items
Shop the Marie Claire UK Christmas Gift Guide
Failsafe Finds For Her
Shop Gifts For Her
Failsafe Finds For Him
Shop Gifts For Him
Stocking Fillers
Shop Wellness Gifts
Christmas Eve Gifts
Shop All Christmas Gifts
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
