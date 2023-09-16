We found the best satin skirts to prove it’s the perfect addition to your autumn wardrobe

Say hello to your newest capsule wardrobe piece

woman wearing brown blazer and cream silk skirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

 

There are few styles of clothing that work harder than the satin slip skirt - and it’s really having a moment right now. According to the LTK app, searches for silky midi skirts have increased by 92% in the past month - and it’s easy to see why.

As someone whose job it is to search through the new-in sections of the best clothing shops for a living, I’ve come across some truly stunning slip skirt styles recently. And while it’s about as on-trend as it gets right now, the style itself remains incredibly timeless thanks to its sleek and simple silhouette.

While the endlessly versatile design easily transcends seasons, IMO, it really comes into its own during autumn. It’s so incredibly easy to layer, making it the perfect piece to grab when you don’t know if you’ll be encountering rain or sun on any given day (so pretty much every day between now and November). Its versatility makes it the ideal addition to your suitcase when travelling too - I packed one for a recent trip to Amsterdam and wore it 3 different ways over a 4-day trip. 

 

When it comes to styling, you can tuck in a plain tee or slouchy jumper for an effortlessly elevated look, or pair it with an oversized shirt, trench coat or blazer for extra layers as the weather cools down. It also pairs beautifully with a bodysuit if it’s a sleek silhouette you’re after, and can be dressed up with strappy heels, down with your favourite trainers, or somewhere between the two with some Mary Jane flats.

Basically, the styling opportunities are endless, so along with your best jeans, a classic white tee, and other key items, it’ll be a welcome addition to your capsule autumn wardrobe. There are some stunning new-in styles out there that I simply had to share with you. From high street to high end, here are the very best satin slip skirt styles for you to shop right now.

Shop the best satin slip skirts

brown satin midi slip skirt
M&S Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt

This midi satin skirt comes in a beautifully seasonal chocolate brown. Pair it with a T-shirt and sandals now and knee-high boots and a chunky knit as the weather cools down.

taupe satin maxi skirt
ARKET Maxi Satin Slip Skirt

I adore the taupe tone of this maxi satin skirt - it'll pair perfectly with grey and beige accents, and the maxi style is very on-trend right now. 

black satin maxi skirt
Frame Satin Maxi Skirt

You simply can't go wrong with a black satin maxi skirt. It will go with pretty much everything in your wardrobe, but I'd suggest a striped jumper for a sleek monochromatic look.

light grey satin midi skirt
Mint Velvet Midi Satin Slip Skirt

This pale grey skirt is the ideal piece to pair with cream knitwear  for a chic autumnal look.

burgundy satin maxi skirt
Zara Long Satin Skirt

Incorporating a deep red piece into your wardrobe is an easy way to make a statement while still feeling really sophisticated - case in point: this burgundy satin maxi skirt. It also looks far more expensive than it actually is.

light blue satin maxi skirt
Ghost Emma Slip Skirt

This slip skirt from Ghost comes in the most refreshing cornflower blue shade. 

burnt orange satin midi skirt
Nobody's Child Midi Slip Skirt

I'm a huge fan of the terracotta tone of this midi slip skirt. It pairs just as well with Birkenstock Bostons as it does chunky boots, making it the perfect transitional weather piece.

cream satin midi skirt
ARKET Satin Skirt

This midi skirt is cut on the bias to create a flattering, slightly fluted shape. 

black satin slip skirt
Nobody's Child Maxi Slip Skirt

This black maxi skirt from Nobody's child has a slightly slouchier fit than the style above - perfect for more casual pairings like T-shirts and trainers.

burnt orange satin midi skirt
Vince Crinkle-Satin Midi Skirt

Add a sophisticated pop of colour to your look with this burnt orange crinkle-effect satin skirt. It feels both playful and elevated - the perfect combo for your autumn wardrobe, if you ask me.

blue satin midi skirt
& Other Stories A-Line Midi Skirt

This statement blue A-line skirt will never fail to capture the eye but still remains really timeless thanks to its classic shape.

black and white printed midi skirt
Finery Evelyn Black Geo Satin Skirt

Finally, if you love a bold print this skirt from Finery is the perfect choice for you. The monochromatic finish makes for a sleek-yet-statement-making look.

