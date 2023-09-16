We found the best satin skirts to prove it’s the perfect addition to your autumn wardrobe

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are few styles of clothing that work harder than the satin slip skirt - and it’s really having a moment right now. According to the LTK app, searches for silky midi skirts have increased by 92% in the past month - and it’s easy to see why.

As someone whose job it is to search through the new-in sections of the best clothing shops for a living, I’ve come across some truly stunning slip skirt styles recently. And while it’s about as on-trend as it gets right now, the style itself remains incredibly timeless thanks to its sleek and simple silhouette.

While the endlessly versatile design easily transcends seasons, IMO, it really comes into its own during autumn. It’s so incredibly easy to layer, making it the perfect piece to grab when you don’t know if you’ll be encountering rain or sun on any given day (so pretty much every day between now and November). Its versatility makes it the ideal addition to your suitcase when travelling too - I packed one for a recent trip to Amsterdam and wore it 3 different ways over a 4-day trip.

When it comes to styling, you can tuck in a plain tee or slouchy jumper for an effortlessly elevated look, or pair it with an oversized shirt, trench coat or blazer for extra layers as the weather cools down. It also pairs beautifully with a bodysuit if it’s a sleek silhouette you’re after, and can be dressed up with strappy heels, down with your favourite trainers, or somewhere between the two with some Mary Jane flats.

Basically, the styling opportunities are endless, so along with your best jeans, a classic white tee, and other key items, it’ll be a welcome addition to your capsule autumn wardrobe. There are some stunning new-in styles out there that I simply had to share with you. From high street to high end, here are the very best satin slip skirt styles for you to shop right now.

Shop the best satin slip skirts

M&S Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt £35 at M&S This midi satin skirt comes in a beautifully seasonal chocolate brown. Pair it with a T-shirt and sandals now and knee-high boots and a chunky knit as the weather cools down.

ARKET Maxi Satin Slip Skirt £97 at ARKET I adore the taupe tone of this maxi satin skirt - it'll pair perfectly with grey and beige accents, and the maxi style is very on-trend right now.

Frame Satin Maxi Skirt £395 at Matches You simply can't go wrong with a black satin maxi skirt. It will go with pretty much everything in your wardrobe, but I'd suggest a striped jumper for a sleek monochromatic look.

Mint Velvet Midi Satin Slip Skirt £89 at John Lewis This pale grey skirt is the ideal piece to pair with cream knitwear for a chic autumnal look.

Zara Long Satin Skirt £29.99 at Zara Incorporating a deep red piece into your wardrobe is an easy way to make a statement while still feeling really sophisticated - case in point: this burgundy satin maxi skirt. It also looks far more expensive than it actually is.

Ghost Emma Slip Skirt £79 at John Lewis This slip skirt from Ghost comes in the most refreshing cornflower blue shade.

Nobody's Child Midi Slip Skirt £49 at M&S I'm a huge fan of the terracotta tone of this midi slip skirt. It pairs just as well with Birkenstock Bostons as it does chunky boots, making it the perfect transitional weather piece.

ARKET Satin Skirt £77 at ARKET This midi skirt is cut on the bias to create a flattering, slightly fluted shape.

Nobody's Child Maxi Slip Skirt £55 at M&S This black maxi skirt from Nobody's child has a slightly slouchier fit than the style above - perfect for more casual pairings like T-shirts and trainers.

Vince Crinkle-Satin Midi Skirt £325 at Net-a-Porter Add a sophisticated pop of colour to your look with this burnt orange crinkle-effect satin skirt. It feels both playful and elevated - the perfect combo for your autumn wardrobe, if you ask me.

& Other Stories A-Line Midi Skirt £65 at & Other Stories This statement blue A-line skirt will never fail to capture the eye but still remains really timeless thanks to its classic shape.