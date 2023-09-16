We found the best satin skirts to prove it’s the perfect addition to your autumn wardrobe
Say hello to your newest capsule wardrobe piece
There are few styles of clothing that work harder than the satin slip skirt - and it’s really having a moment right now. According to the LTK app, searches for silky midi skirts have increased by 92% in the past month - and it’s easy to see why.
As someone whose job it is to search through the new-in sections of the best clothing shops for a living, I’ve come across some truly stunning slip skirt styles recently. And while it’s about as on-trend as it gets right now, the style itself remains incredibly timeless thanks to its sleek and simple silhouette.
While the endlessly versatile design easily transcends seasons, IMO, it really comes into its own during autumn. It’s so incredibly easy to layer, making it the perfect piece to grab when you don’t know if you’ll be encountering rain or sun on any given day (so pretty much every day between now and November). Its versatility makes it the ideal addition to your suitcase when travelling too - I packed one for a recent trip to Amsterdam and wore it 3 different ways over a 4-day trip.
When it comes to styling, you can tuck in a plain tee or slouchy jumper for an effortlessly elevated look, or pair it with an oversized shirt, trench coat or blazer for extra layers as the weather cools down. It also pairs beautifully with a bodysuit if it’s a sleek silhouette you’re after, and can be dressed up with strappy heels, down with your favourite trainers, or somewhere between the two with some Mary Jane flats.
Basically, the styling opportunities are endless, so along with your best jeans, a classic white tee, and other key items, it’ll be a welcome addition to your capsule autumn wardrobe. There are some stunning new-in styles out there that I simply had to share with you. From high street to high end, here are the very best satin slip skirt styles for you to shop right now.
Shop the best satin slip skirts
This midi satin skirt comes in a beautifully seasonal chocolate brown. Pair it with a T-shirt and sandals now and knee-high boots and a chunky knit as the weather cools down.
I adore the taupe tone of this maxi satin skirt - it'll pair perfectly with grey and beige accents, and the maxi style is very on-trend right now.
You simply can't go wrong with a black satin maxi skirt. It will go with pretty much everything in your wardrobe, but I'd suggest a striped jumper for a sleek monochromatic look.
This pale grey skirt is the ideal piece to pair with cream knitwear for a chic autumnal look.
Incorporating a deep red piece into your wardrobe is an easy way to make a statement while still feeling really sophisticated - case in point: this burgundy satin maxi skirt. It also looks far more expensive than it actually is.
This slip skirt from Ghost comes in the most refreshing cornflower blue shade.
I'm a huge fan of the terracotta tone of this midi slip skirt. It pairs just as well with Birkenstock Bostons as it does chunky boots, making it the perfect transitional weather piece.
This black maxi skirt from Nobody's child has a slightly slouchier fit than the style above - perfect for more casual pairings like T-shirts and trainers.
Add a sophisticated pop of colour to your look with this burnt orange crinkle-effect satin skirt. It feels both playful and elevated - the perfect combo for your autumn wardrobe, if you ask me.
This statement blue A-line skirt will never fail to capture the eye but still remains really timeless thanks to its classic shape.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
