Trust me, all the most elegant people rely on this classic jumper style to look eternally chic

I don’t know about you but I seem to be planning my outfits around one item of clothing at the moment: a jumper. No doubt a result of the neverending cold weather we’re currently experiencing, it seems my only goal when getting dressed right now is to ensure I’m not left shivering as soon as I step outside. That means opting for the cosiest knitwear is high on my priority list and, it seems I'm not the only one, as recently I’ve spotted a barrage of stylish people all gravitating towards one jumper style in particular: the roll neck.

Once a wardrobe basic more often relied upon for layering than building an outfit around, the roll neck (or turtleneck, if you’re that way inclined) has had a glow up this season. Now, it’s the chicest knitwear choice for those wanting to stay warm while still looking put together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At New York fashion week, it was a firm favourite with the fashion elite brave enough to battle the snow worn alongside smart tailoring and elevated denim.

One guest also provided the perfect seasonal inspiration for how to style a sheer skirt, pairing her pink lace midi with a coordinating tonal pink roll neck jumper. As someone who’s looking for elegant winter dressing inspiration, I’m not sure I need much more proof that a roll neck knit may just be the chicest way to step out in the cold right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In light of this, of course I took myself straight to the shops (or at least to some of my favourite retailers websites - I told you, it’s cold out there) to hunt out the best roll neck jumpers so I could recreate these looks myself. I’m pleased to say they delivered, both literally and metaphorically, with some seriously great roll neck options that I can’t wait to wear.

From Arket’s marl brown style, which will look perfect with a pair of coordinating taupe trousers, to COS’ bright green colour way, the roll neck is most definitely having its style moment. Here’s my edit of the best roll neck jumpers to shop now…

Shop the best roll neck jumpers

Arket Roll-Neck Jumper £97 at ARKET As well as brown, this oversized knit also comes in grey and black.

H&M Oversized Polo-neck Jumper £27.99 at H&M I love this cornflower blue shade for a spring-ready take.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £250 at COS One for the colour lovers.

Joseph Ribbed merino wool turtleneck sweater £395 at NET-A-PORTER The chunky ribbing makes this knit look oh-so-expensive.

M&S Cloud-Yarn Textured Roll Neck Jumper £35 at M&S M&S' jumper is made from super soft yarn for added comfort.

Nili Lotan Gigi cable-knit cashmere turtleneck sweater £1230 at NET-A-PORTER This cable knit style offers an upgrade on the classic shape.