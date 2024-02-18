The best loungewear to keep you cosy this winter
Comfy season is here
Perfect for cosy days at home, the best loungewear is something you'll never regret buying particularly during these cold, gloomy days we've been faced with lately.
Whilst national lockdowns are well and truly in the past, our love of loungewear stays strong, with sales of the cosy sets going through the roof at the likes of Net-A-Porter, Matches Fashion and Zara.
At home, loungewear is great paired with fluffy slippers, and for socialising, you can easily dress up your joggers and loungewear sets with a tailored camel coat and chunky ankle boots.
This season, there's plenty of choice, whether you're after mood-lifting colourful joggers, luxurious cashmere hoodies or impossibly soft cotton and wool sets.
You'll be wearing your loungewear a lot, so do choose wisely. If money is no object, I recommend a lovely cashmere or knitted piece that will last you way beyond this winter.
On the more casual side of things, good quality cotton t-shirts, sweatshirts and tracksuit bottoms are always a good idea, and can look incredibly cool, just ask the LA set including Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. They're a great travel companion too, for those lucky enough to be going on a skiing holiday. Once you've tasted that comfort, you'll never be able to go back.
For staying at home, I'm also a big fan of robes, which you can just throw over anything from a knitted dress to your favourite pyjamas. The good news is the high street has some excellent purse-friendly options.
From lounge sets to cashmere jumpers and wide-leg soft trousers, keep scrolling to shop the best loungewear available as recommended by our editors.
Shop the best loungewear:
Editor Verdict:
"In the softest brushed organic cotton, this pullover is as cosy as can be. For the full effect, you can also finish the look with the matching brushed cotton joggers, which I can personally say are the comfiest pair I've ever owned. Plus, the brand is carbon neutral and is also on the path to becoming B Corp certified, so Gym+Coffee is the kind of label you can feel good about investing in." - Zoe Anastasiou, Fashion Editor
Editor Verdict:
"These Adanola shorts are comfy and have an affordable price point. Aside from they just look oh, so cool! I love them!" - Ally Head, Health and Sustainability Editor
Editor's Verdict:
"The thing I love about these Zara trousers is that they're not only soft, and have a comfy elasticated waistband, but they're also slightly cropped which is great if you're petite. Not only that, but they also feel quite elevated for knitted trousers, which means I can easily wear them to the shops if I just add a coat and some trainers." - Grace Lindsay, Shopping Writer
Editor Verdict:
"As someone that lives in loungewear, it's fair to say I've tried a fair few of the most well-known brands. Surprisingly, it's Intimissimi that takes the medal for my favourite. The brand's cashmere and modal blends are insanely soft and provide almost unbelievable levels of comfort. Every time I repurchase, I thank my lucky stars I found them." - Shannon Lawlor, Beauty Editor
Sleeper is known for its chic loungewear that is perfect for wearing both at home and out out. This set could easily be styled for dinner by just adding a heel, but will be just as comfortable for evenings on the couch.
Launched in January 2021, Conscious Citizen are a UK-based sustainble lifestyle brand that focus their collections around basic essentials that are kind to the planet. Priotising style and comfort with transitional dressing, the brand make their gender neutral, minimalist collections from organic cotton, and most recently bamboo. Choosing to introduce a bamboo textile was an easy decision for them due to the soft and silky touch and extreme levels of comfort, as well as the sustainable credentials that come from using this incredibly eco-friendly fabric.
Made from a mix of recycled cashmere and recycled wool, this Arket jumper is cosy with a capital C. Finish the look by pairing the knit alongside the equally cosy, matching cashmere trousers.
Founded by Kim Kardashian, Skims is known for its super-comfy loungewear. This pullover features a cosy textured fabric and can be styled alongside matching joggers.
Based in LA, LETSET is a brand that champions both comfort and style. These stretch knit trousers definitely tick both those boxes/
Made from sustainably certified cashmere, this hoodie is a luxe take on loungewear that you'll wear for years to come.
For an alternative to more traditional tracksuit style loungewear, this shacket from Eberjey is a winner. Made from 95% cotton with spandex for easy movement, it's ultra-comfy while also looking stylish enough to wear outside the house. Add the matching sweats for even more co-ordination.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
- Zoe AnastasiouFashion Editor
- Jazzria HarrisFreelance Fashion & Beauty Writer
