The best loungewear to keep you cosy this winter

Perfect for cosy days at home, the best loungewear is something you'll never regret buying particularly during these cold, gloomy days we've been faced with lately.

Whilst national lockdowns are well and truly in the past, our love of loungewear stays strong, with sales of the cosy sets going through the roof at the likes of Net-A-Porter, Matches Fashion and Zara.

At home, loungewear is great paired with fluffy slippers, and for socialising, you can easily dress up your joggers and loungewear sets with a tailored camel coat and chunky ankle boots.

This season, there's plenty of choice, whether you're after mood-lifting colourful joggers, luxurious cashmere hoodies or impossibly soft cotton and wool sets.

You'll be wearing your loungewear a lot, so do choose wisely. If money is no object, I recommend a lovely cashmere or knitted piece that will last you way beyond this winter.

On the more casual side of things, good quality cotton t-shirts, sweatshirts and tracksuit bottoms are always a good idea, and can look incredibly cool, just ask the LA set including Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. They're a great travel companion too, for those lucky enough to be going on a skiing holiday. Once you've tasted that comfort, you'll never be able to go back.

For staying at home, I'm also a big fan of robes, which you can just throw over anything from a knitted dress to your favourite pyjamas. The good news is the high street has some excellent purse-friendly options.

From lounge sets to cashmere jumpers and wide-leg soft trousers, keep scrolling to shop the best loungewear available as recommended by our editors.

Shop the best loungewear:

Sierra Fleece Crew in Slate Grey, £50 | Gym+Coffee Visit Site Editor Verdict: "In the softest brushed organic cotton, this pullover is as cosy as can be. For the full effect, you can also finish the look with the matching brushed cotton joggers, which I can personally say are the comfiest pair I've ever owned. Plus, the brand is carbon neutral and is also on the path to becoming B Corp certified, so Gym+Coffee is the kind of label you can feel good about investing in." - Zoe Anastasiou, Fashion Editor

Adanola Boxer Short, £34.99 | Adanola Visit Site Editor Verdict: "These Adanola shorts are comfy and have an affordable price point. Aside from they just look oh, so cool! I love them!" - Ally Head, Health and Sustainability Editor

Wool Blend Knit Trousers, £49.99 | Zara Visit Site Editor's Verdict: "The thing I love about these Zara trousers is that they're not only soft, and have a comfy elasticated waistband, but they're also slightly cropped which is great if you're petite. Not only that, but they also feel quite elevated for knitted trousers, which means I can easily wear them to the shops if I just add a coat and some trainers." - Grace Lindsay, Shopping Writer

Ultralight Modal and Cashmere Leggings, £35.00 | Intimissimi Visit Site Editor Verdict: "As someone that lives in loungewear, it's fair to say I've tried a fair few of the most well-known brands. Surprisingly, it's Intimissimi that takes the medal for my favourite. The brand's cashmere and modal blends are insanely soft and provide almost unbelievable levels of comfort. Every time I repurchase, I thank my lucky stars I found them." - Shannon Lawlor, Beauty Editor

Sleeper Origami plissé-satin pajama set, Now £123, Was £245 | Sleeper Visit Site Sleeper is known for its chic loungewear that is perfect for wearing both at home and out out. This set could easily be styled for dinner by just adding a heel, but will be just as comfortable for evenings on the couch.

Pine Regular Full Set, £125 at Conscious Citizen VIEW NOW Launched in January 2021, Conscious Citizen are a UK-based sustainble lifestyle brand that focus their collections around basic essentials that are kind to the planet. Priotising style and comfort with transitional dressing, the brand make their gender neutral, minimalist collections from organic cotton, and most recently bamboo. Choosing to introduce a bamboo textile was an easy decision for them due to the soft and silky touch and extreme levels of comfort, as well as the sustainable credentials that come from using this incredibly eco-friendly fabric.

Roll-Neck Cashmere Jumper, £179 | Arket Visit Site Made from a mix of recycled cashmere and recycled wool, this Arket jumper is cosy with a capital C. Finish the look by pairing the knit alongside the equally cosy, matching cashmere trousers.

Cosy Knit Unisex Pullover, Now £40, Was £78 | Skims Visit Site Founded by Kim Kardashian, Skims is known for its super-comfy loungewear. This pullover features a cosy textured fabric and can be styled alongside matching joggers.

LESET Lauren stretch-knit slim-leg pants, Now £75, Was £150 | Net-A-Porter Visit Site Based in LA, LETSET is a brand that champions both comfort and style. These stretch knit trousers definitely tick both those boxes/

Luxury Cashmere Hoodie, £189.00 | The White Company Visit Site Made from sustainably certified cashmere, this hoodie is a luxe take on loungewear that you'll wear for years to come.